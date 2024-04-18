Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Partslion is pleased to announce the launch of its new software for seamless online car part browsing and ordering. This is one of the first direct-to-customer auto part sellers in the States, disrupting the old operational methods of traditional salvage yards and tackling all the key issues with which auto owners have been struggling.

Partslion Launches New Software to Streamline Access to Quality Car Parts

Partslion.com has officially launched its proprietary software, which allows the firm to tap into all salvage databases across the United States instantly.

With this new technology, Partslion.com has direct access to not only all auto part types, makes, and models that are currently available on the market, but also their prices.

Partslion.com was founded with a simple vision - to simplify salvaged the auto part search process, give customers an opportunity to order desired models online, and to establish affordability as the new norm.

"Our main goal is to change the used auto parts industry, with our very large inventory, our new software technology, and logistics approach. All to, simply put, allow customers to get any engine or transmission with ease, from anywhere in the United States," Carmine Agnello said.

As the leading edge of progress in the auto part industry, Partslion has cataloged an impressive inventory with over 10 million parts, featuring an array of car engines, transmissions, wheels, and various smaller parts.

One of the main issues in the current landscape of the auto part industry is that vehicle owners have to drive for hours and waste money on gas while searching for small interior or exterior parts.

The firm's new software enables Partslion to source used car transmission systems and engines of pristine quality. As opposed to conventional salvage yards, this company's top-of-the-line inventory management system, courtesy of its hulking warehouses, ensures transmissions and engines are perfectly maintained over extended periods.

The firm has built an extensive catalog filled with auto parts from the most popular brands while carrying used parts for every car and truck model and make. Customers can quickly locate any specific part by using the search tool built into Partslion's website.

New Partslion software, which connects the company to the US salvage yard network, aims to drastically boost the firm's operational efficiency. Boasting multiple warehouses nationwide, Partslion is now able to simultaneously keep its catalog current and enable its customers to order products from its ever-growing stock.

According to the company's spokesperson, Carmine Agnello, this gives this auto part seller the edge over traditional salvage yards and enables the firm to consistently stay ahead of the curve, stating the following:

"What sets Partslion apart from the old way of salvage yards is that we have three large facilities across the United States with every engine and transmission in stock. Partslion has developed software that allows us to get our parts anywhere in the United States quickly."

Committed to excellence and striving to eliminate all major pain points in the used auto part industry, Partslion stands at the forefront of progress and innovation. The launch of its new software is but one of the many milestones this company achieved in recent times. With sights set on further expansion, Partslion pushes forward in its mission to make auto part purchases effortless and convenient.

Deep integrations with national salvage yard databases combined with a comprehensive catalog numbering over 10 million parts, and a streamlined website complete with free quotes and product previews makes Partslion uniquely poised to change the way used auto parts are searched for and sold.

