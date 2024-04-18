Rockwell Automation and its PartnerNetwork Ecosystem Present Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Operations, 5G and Cybersecurity in Driving Digital Transformation at Hannover Messe 2024

In collaboration with partners including Cisco, Ericsson, Microsoft, ODVA, the OPC Foundation and NVIDIA, Rockwell will showcase the latest technologies shaping the future of industrial operations

DUSSELDORF, Germany, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase its innovative, industry-leading technology and services with its partners, including Microsoft and Cisco, at the Hannover Messe 2024 trade fair , April 22-26, in Hannover, Germany.

Rockwell will collaborate with its PartnerNetwork ecosystem and demonstrate solutions that address a variety of challenges for industrial companies, including modernizing operations, achieving sustainability goals and accelerating digital transformation.

"Our partnerships embody a shared vision of building and delivering the best solutions to drive digital transformation in industry and enable intelligent factories," said Malte Dieckelmann, vice president, enterprise software sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rockwell Automation. "We do this by simplifying how manufacturers design, operate and maintain their operations and empower their people in a secure, connected enterprise."

In collaboration with Cisco, Ericsson, Microsoft, ODVA, the OPC Foundation and NVIDIA, Rockwell will present technology and services that help solve complex challenges with solutions for the entire value chain of a digital transformation journey.

Artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous operations, 5G and cybersecurity are among key technologies that help manufacturers accelerate their digital transformation. According to Rockwell's recently published 9th annual "State of Smart Manufacturing Report," industrial companies around the world cite artificial intelligence as their top priority for new investment over the next 12 months.

At the Microsoft booth, visitors will see the latest technology integrations between the two companies, including how AI is transforming manufacturing through a customer-inspired digital twin of a quality inspection process using artificial intelligence, highlighted by a real-world simulation of product sorting and autonomous material handling.

Following a recently announced collaboration with NVIDIA, Rockwell will share how it is integrating NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud application programming interfaces (APIs) into Emulate3D by Rockwell Automation, bringing users data interoperability, live collaboration and physically based visualization for designing, building and operating industrial-scale digital twins of production systems.

At the Cisco booth, Rockwell will present how the two companies enable a secure connected industrial environment leveraging Rockwell's Converged Plantwide EthernetTM reference architecture (CPwE) with its co-developed industrial ethernet switching, as well as cybersecurity solutions such as Cisco® Cyber Vision, which enables network segmentation, asset discovery and security monitoring.

Rockwell will highlight its collaboration with Ericsson by demonstrating Plex Asset Performance Management (APM) - enabled by industrial private 5G connectivity - driving real-time decision-making and managing new assets such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Private 5G allows manufacturers to be more agile, flexible and sustainable while adding more devices and intelligence to their networks.

Rockwell is also partnering with ODVA, a standards development organization, to demonstrate the benefits of EtherNet/IP, CIP Security and 5G. Reliable wireless industrial automation appliances using EtherNet/IP and CIP Safety in private 5G networks will be shown. Also on display will be recent wireless device additions to Rockwell's EtherNet/IP product portfolio.

Finally, Rockwell will be at the booth of OPC Foundation, an industry group that maintains standards for the secure and reliable information exchange in industrial applications. Rockwell offers scalable OPC UA solutions for machine builders and end users through Embedded Edge Compute Modules and the FactoryTalk® Optix software platform, supporting heterogeneous software applications and control environments.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

