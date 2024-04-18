Covestro and GC Insights Unveil White Paper: How Sustainable Materials are Shaping the Future of Circular Economy

A guide for business leaders of emerging trends, challenges, and solutions across industries

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covestro, a global leading manufacturer of high-quality polymer and material sustainability solutions provider, and GC Insights, a sustainability-focused research and consulting firm, have unveiled their collaborative work in the "How Sustainable Materials are Shaping the Future of Circular Economy" white paper. The paper aims to assist businesses in addressing increasingly stringent compliance challenges, as well as in uncovering collaborative opportunities within the value chain, thereby establishing sustainable competitive advantages in circular innovation.

Key highlights of the white paper include:

Macro Trends towards Circularity: The paper explores the shift to a circular economy, including policy development, mounting compliance challenges, and the accelerated consumer demand for sustainable products amidst the circular trend.

Market Challenges and Gaps: The paper reveals the hurdles of the circular economy transition, such as the maze of eco-labels, the constraint in recycling capacities, and the hidden greenwashing concerns due to the lack of traceability of sustainable products.

Emerging Circular Trends and Solutions: This paper offers a detailed analysis of the latest trends and solutions in the circular markets across industries. It includes case studies of circular transformation across supply chains for an inclusive circular upgrade.

A Guide to Sustainable Competitive Advantage: With resource constraints and compliance challenges looming, this paper presents a detailed guide for businesses to expore opportunities for value chain collaboration and form sustainable competitive advantages in circular innovations.

Covestro, based in Leverkusen, Germany, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality plastics and their components. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical, electronics and telecommunications sectors. In addition, polymers from Covestro are used in areas such as health, sports and leisure and the chemical industry itself.

GC Insights helps businesses in their pursuit of sustainable transition with the help of expert networks and research in sustainability topics ranging from circular economy to the wider Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) domains. LinkedIn: GC_Insights

