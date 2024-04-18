Anglesey Mining Plc - Appointment of new CEO

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

18thApril 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Appointment of new CEO

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), 100% owner of the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert ("Rob") Marsden to the Board as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st May 2024.

Rob is a Mining Engineer with 29 years of international experience. Upon graduation from the Camborne School of Mines in 1995 he joined Rio Tinto plc and over the next 18 years held several technical, operational and management roles , living and working in South Africa, Australia, France and the USA, and was latterly employed in the Business Evaluation Department at Rio Tinto's head office in London.

In 2013 Rob founded his own consultancy, MarsdenGray, based in the UK, to draw together his unique blend of technical, financial and practical experience, providing clients with clear robust insights into the planning, operation and evaluation of mining projects.

During his career, Rob has gained experience across a wide range of commodities including copper, diamonds, gold, silver, coal, industrial minerals, and iron ore with on the ground assignments around the world, including Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Chile, Canada, Ghana, Madagascar, Peru, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Rob is a Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM), Qualified for Mineral Reporting (by IOM), is a Fellow of the Geological Society (London) and an Associate of the Camborne School of Mines.

View Rob's LinkedIn profile here .

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "On behalf of the Anglesey Mining board, we are delighted to welcome Rob as our new CEO to head up the development of the Parys Mountain project and optimise the Company's iron ore investments. In setting our brief for the role, we knew the right candidate had to be not only an experienced mining executive, but a person also in possession of the requisite corporate skills to step into a high-profile role and engage with all stakeholders, including our shareholders and the community and local government in regions in which the Company operates. Rob possesses an abundance of experience, both as an engineer and as an accomplished operator at an executive level. Having already spent some time with him at Parys Mountain, it is clear Rob has the skillset to oversee the evolution and development of Parys Mountain and, like us, he is enthused by the latest drilling results and grade continuity. As we await the assay results for drill hole NCZ003, I am very much looking forward to his input and perspective as we seek to progress both this project and the Company more generally in the future."

Incoming CEO Rob Marsden commented: "I am pleased and excited to be joining Anglesey Mining as CEO at such a pivotal time for the Company and the Parys Mountain project. I very much enjoyed spending time at the mine with Andrew and former CEO Jo Battershill, meeting the Team and examining the latest exploration drill cores, and I'm looking forward to starting work and building on the exciting opportunities I see at Anglesey."

The following information relating to Robert Hanning Marsden is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or partnerships

MarsdenGray Ltd. 9th September 2013 to present

Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years)

1. Lorenzo Investments Plc 2nd February 2021 to 24th October 2023

2. NRR Group Pty Ltd. (Australian company) 13th October 2020 to 22nd March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Marsden holds 251,103 Ordinary Shares in Anglesey. There are no further disclosures required under Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

