Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A12CG2 | ISIN: GB0004495403 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WP
Stuttgart
18.04.24
08:20 Uhr
10,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.04.2024 | 08:06
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18

18 April 2024

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc has been notified that, on 17 April 2024, C.P. Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 500 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £9.99 per share. Following this acquisition, Mr. Freeman is interested in 9,500 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.58% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

C.P. Freeman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

b)

LEI

213800Y711C4P34MJN39

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £1 each

ISIN: GB0004495403

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

500 Ordinary Shares at £9.99 per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

17 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


