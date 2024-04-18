Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0E9 | ISIN: NL0014332678 | Ticker-Symbol: JDE
Tradegate
17.04.24
17:22 Uhr
19,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JDE PEETS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JDE PEETS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,64019,80008:55
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.04.2024 | 08:22
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's signs MOUs with Honduras, Peru and Rwanda to combat coffee-related deforestation

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam 18 April 2024

JDE Peet'sMOUs to combat deforestation with Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania and Uganda.

Honduras, Peru and Rwanda are committed to implementing JDE Peet's' innovative strategy to ensure all coffee is EUDR compliant, including the identification of coffee plots grown on land deforested after the 2020 cut-off date. A mutually agreed protocol will ensure that any coffee found to be in contravention of the new regulation is remediated. JDE Peet's then works with farmers and local partners to assist in reforesting the land.

This ground-breaking initiative, developed by JDE Peet's in partnership with Enveritas, a global sustainability platform, uses a combination of high-resolution satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and on-the-ground verification to measure the extent of coffee-related deforestation. This approach allows local operators, governments, NGOs and farmers to better mitigate deforestation risks.

To date, more than 90% of the coffee grown in the world has been mapped, representing a major step in the fight against deforestation. In addition to remediated deforested coffee plots, JDE Peet's will bolster its efforts in regions at risk of deforestation, targeting the underlying issue of poverty by spearheading the advancement of regenerative agricultural practices.

The new MOUs follow JDE Peet's' recent commitment to newly validated near-term and net-zero SBTi targets, including a specific SBTi Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) target. SBTi FLAG is the world's first framework for companies in land-intensive sectors to set science-based targets that include land-based emission reductions and removals.

JDE Peet's is one of only 39 companies globally in the FMCG sector to have a net-zero target by 2050, and one of only 23 companies to have a FLAG target.

JDE Peet's' commitments to combat deforestation are further captured in its expanded Forest Policy, which aims to protect forests through responsible sourcing principles and guidance and sets out expectations for suppliers. This includes a no-deforestation policy across JDE Peet's' primary deforestation-linked commodities, coffee, pulp & paper, palm oil and cocoa, with a target date of 31 December 2025.

Laurent Sagarra, Vice President Sustainability at JDE Peet's, commented: "We are very proud to further progress our efforts to combat deforestation through these new MOUs with Honduras, Peru and Rwanda. Deforestation, and its impact on climate change, poses a threat to our business, as we look to buy high-quality coffee beans from around the world to delight our customers and consumers. That is why JDE Peet's is committed to working with our partners and governments to ensure we can grow coffee responsibly while helping to secure the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers."

For more information on JDE Peet's' climate transition plan, please visit our Common Grounds programme.

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Will Hummel
+31 6 3917 7280
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,100 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2023, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment

  • jde-peets-signs-MOUs-with-Honduras-Peru-and-Rwanda-to-combat-coffee-related-deforestation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd46e505-1c09-4864-8552-57fe315d78d4)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.