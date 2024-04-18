Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.04.24
08:02 Uhr
1,620 Euro
+0,004
+0,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6081,66009:27
Dow Jones News
18.04.2024 | 08:31
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6320     GBP1.3940 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6180     GBP1.3800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6274     GBP1.3887

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,343,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,188    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807259TRDU1 
   3,006    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807260TRDU1 
   2,769    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807261TRDU1 
    279    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807262TRDU1 
   2,622    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807263TRDU1 
   2,400    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807264TRDU1 
    568    1.6320        XDUB     14:35:46      00028807265TRDU1 
   2,665    1.6220        XDUB     14:48:18      00028807532TRDU1 
   2,571    1.6220        XDUB     14:54:03      00028807575TRDU1 
   2,683    1.6200        XDUB     15:02:14      00028807795TRDU1 
   2,971    1.6180        XDUB     15:02:14      00028807796TRDU1 
   1,966    1.6260        XDUB     15:22:52      00028808174TRDU1 
    745    1.6260        XDUB     15:24:42      00028808250TRDU1 
    850    1.6260        XDUB     15:24:42      00028808251TRDU1 
   2,153    1.6260        XDUB     15:26:24      00028808259TRDU1 
   2,499    1.6240        XDUB     15:28:01      00028808280TRDU1 
   1,854    1.6240        XDUB     15:28:43      00028808287TRDU1 
    725    1.6240        XDUB     15:33:13      00028808315TRDU1 
     37   1.6240        XDUB     15:35:46      00028808336TRDU1 
   2,639    1.6280        XDUB     15:57:36      00028808659TRDU1 
    889    1.6280        XDUB     15:57:37      00028808660TRDU1 
   4,867    1.6280        XDUB     15:57:37      00028808661TRDU1 
   4,093    1.6280        XDUB     15:57:37      00028808662TRDU1 
    535    1.6300        XDUB     16:19:19      00028808952TRDU1 
   2,759    1.6300        XDUB     16:22:09      00028809007TRDU1 
   2,122    1.6300        XDUB     16:22:09      00028809008TRDU1 
   1,820    1.6300        XDUB     16:25:10      00028809062TRDU1 
    663    1.6300        XDUB     16:25:10      00028809063TRDU1 
    947    1.6300        XDUB     16:25:10      00028809064TRDU1 
   3,115    1.6300        XDUB     16:25:10      00028809065TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   1,042    1.3940        XLON     14:35:45      00028807256TRDU1 
   4,004    1.3940        XLON     14:35:45      00028807257TRDU1 
   2,680    1.3940        XLON     14:35:45      00028807258TRDU1 
   2,934    1.3820        XLON     14:50:21      00028807549TRDU1 
   2,877    1.3800        XLON     14:54:19      00028807583TRDU1 
   3,066    1.3800        XLON     15:02:14      00028807794TRDU1 
    620    1.3860        XLON     15:33:13      00028808319TRDU1 
   2,045    1.3860        XLON     15:33:13      00028808320TRDU1 
   2,711    1.3860        XLON     15:42:05      00028808394TRDU1 
   2,436    1.3860        XLON     15:42:24      00028808399TRDU1 
   1,475    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809057TRDU1 
   2,160    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809058TRDU1 
   1,900    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809059TRDU1 
   1,900    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809060TRDU1 
    425    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809061TRDU1 
   5,022    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809066TRDU1 
   2,703    1.3920        XLON     16:25:10      00028809067TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  316305 
EQS News ID:  1883131 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.