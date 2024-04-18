Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
18.04.24
09:00 Uhr
1,288 Euro
-0,010
-0,77 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3121,34009:25
1,3121,34009:30
Dow Jones News
18.04.2024 | 08:31
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Total Voting Rights 
18-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
18 April 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London 
Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the admission of a total of 255,000 common shares of USD1.00 each (the "Common Shares") to the 
standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the LSE (together, "Admission"). 
The new Common Shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of vested options under the Company's Long Term Incentive 
Plan ("LTIP"). 
 
It is expected that Admission will become effective on 19th April 2024. The shares will be issued fully paid and will 
rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Common Shares of the Company. 
 
Following Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 222,698,655. The figure of 222,698,655 
may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required 
to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Gulf Keystone under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting:             +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 316303 
EQS News ID:  1883107 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
