Systovi has gone into liquidation, as the commercial court in Nantes, France, has issued an order to do so, citing the solar panel manufacturer's failure to find new investors, despite its 80 MW of panel manufacturing capacity. From pv magazine France Systovi, a Cetih group subsidiary since 2018, said in a press release this week that it is going into liquidation. The French company - based in Carquefou, Loire-Atlantique - has been looking for new investors since March. "Despite the intensive search for a buyer, Systovi has not received a takeover offer," it said. "Following the decision of the ...

