Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Celebrates 95-Year Anniversary and Embarks on Brand Transformation Journey

(Hong Kong, China, 18 April, 2024) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), the leading Chinese jeweller built on nearly a century of trust and innovation, is proud to announce 95 years of legacy, marked by unwavering trust and exquisite craftsmanship. The Group also today announces the launch of a significant brand transformation journey. A 95-Year Legacy of Trust and Chinese Craftsmanship At the heart of this new era is the vision that sets the course for the Group's future: "To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation". Today marks the beginning of the Group's exciting transformation journey that will bring to life the brand's evolution, exploring its heritage to inspire the innovations of tomorrow. With this new vision, the Group is also committed to upholding the highest standards of Chinese jewellery craftsmanship and sharing the beauty of Chinese art and culture with international audiences. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's rich heritage and remarkable growth are a testament to the trust it has earned since 1929. From pioneering the launch of 999.9 gold products in Hong Kong and Macau in 1972, to being the first Chinese company to become a De Beers global sightholder in 1973, and expanding its global footprint to nearly 8,000 stores, the Group has solidified its leadership in the jewellery industry. As the Group embarks on its transformation journey and moves towards the 100th anniversary, its commitment remains unwavering in promoting traditional Chinese culture and unveiling the exquisite beauty of Chinese jewellery to the world, while staying focused in executing its strategy to strengthen long-term competitiveness and drive higher value growth. "At Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, our main goal is to pass on the excellent craftsmanship that Chinese jewellery is known for. We are committed to keeping these high standards as we connect with and understand the needs of our customers. We take pride in our Chinese culture and apply this to inspire the designs and quality of our products. By doing so, we make sure our jewellery appeals to our customers' modern tastes while staying true to our roots," said Mr. Conroy Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. "In the face of rapidly evolving customer preferences, our strategy at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is not just to adapt, but to lead. As we celebrate our 95th anniversary, we are embarking on a transformative journey that will redefine our brand. We aim to harmonise traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation to create a brand that resonates with the aspirations of our consumers. We are paving the way towards our centennial, by sculpting our legacy into a beacon of modern jewellery and cultural resonance, ensuring that every piece that we craft is as timeless as the heritage we carry forward," said Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. Refreshing Omni-Channels to Elevate Customer Experience Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is set to revolutionise its retail presence. Over the next five years, all stores will undergo a strategic refurbishment, culminating in the celebration of the Group's 100th anniversary in 2029. The enhancement of customer experience is further embodied in the Group's launch of two stores with new image, situated in the heart of Central, Hong Kong, and Shanghai's distinguished retail district in the iconic East Nanjing Road. The store in Central, Hong Kong with a refreshed image, will launch in the third quarter of 2024 and occupy 2,880 square feet of prime retail space on Queen's Road. The new store in Shanghai will be the Group's first flagship store in Mainland China. It will span approximately 8,600 square feet over 5 stories and is expected to be revealed in early 2025. These stores will serve as twin showcases for the Group's commitment to excellence, providing customers with an unparalleled jewellery shopping experience including innovative designs. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is also unveiling a new consumer-facing logo that represents its enduring legacy in a modern and dynamic way. This new design captures both the rich history and commitment to a vibrant, forward-looking identity while reflecting who we are in a classic, timeless and iconic way. The Group is also launching new group and brand websites, creating an enhanced and immersive customer experience that aligns with its vision for the future. The new consumer website's improved features and streamlined design ensure a frictionless shopping experience, reflecting the Group's dedication to customer satisfaction and aligning with a forward-thinking vision for the brand. Launching a Commemorative Contemporary Collection With 95 years of heritage, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has become a brand that has been by the side of many generations - witnessing countless momentous occasions between individuals, families, and lovers. To mark this momentous occasion, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is introducing the Chow Tai Fook Rouge Collection as it celebrates the 95th anniversary. Inspired by the passionate hues of red and the auspicious symbol of good fortune, "?", the Rouge Collection blends innovation and heritage with timeless designs that feature natural diamonds with a stylish touch of red. The motif also pays homage to the architectural beauty of Chinese windowsills, which further enriches the collection's deep sense of cultural authenticity. Each creation from the Rouge Collection represents tradition, craftsmanship and serendipitous moments, fusing cultural heritage and contemporary elegance to foster shared emotional bonds that transcend time and space. The new Rouge Collection showcases the brand's commitment to advancing modern jewellery aesthetics to global audiences. Renewed Sense of Purpose - Advancing our Sustainability Journey Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group embraces its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Guided by the Group's vision to be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation, the Group is embarking on a journey to shape a sustainable future for generations to come. This September, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group will unveil targets and outline a roadmap to contribute positively to the environment and the communities in which it operates. The Group's sustainability strategy is built upon initiatives such as enhancing circularity, reducing emissions, safeguarding biodiversity, ensuring the traceability of raw materials, enhancing employee and community well-being, and leading the jewellery industry towards sustainable practices. Photography/ captions Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group unveiled its new consumer-facing logo that captures both

the rich history and commitment to a vibrant, forward-looking identity. The Rouge Collection marks Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's 95 years

of trust and craftsmanship. Vice-chairmen of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Mr. Conroy Cheng (right) and

Ms. Sonia Cheng (left)

### Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited



Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group celebrates its 95th anniversary this year, guided by a vision: "To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation". Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" has become an emblem of tradition, celebrated for its bold designs and an unwavering attention to detail. Building upon a rich heritage and a foundation of trust, the Group is not only widely recognised for honouring traditions but also for fostering deep, meaningful connections with a diverse customer base through its products. The Group's long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has been integral to its success over time and has become synonymous with excellence, value and authenticity. As a leading Chinese jeweller, the Group believes in blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation. Every collection is thoughtfully conceived and crafted to reflect the stories of our customers, celebrating the special moments in their lives. Committed to growing alongside our customers, the Group embraces a spirit that aspires to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into the fabric of their lives. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE. The Group is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders by enhancing the quality of earnings and driving higher value growth. With an extensive retail network of nearly 8,000 stores across China as well as multiple locations globally, and a growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing targeted online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in today's omni-channel retail environment. Media Enquiries: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

