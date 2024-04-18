Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.04.2024
WIN SOURCE Sponsors Women4ew Networking Event that Empowers Women at Embedded World Germany 2024

Leading distributor of electronic components supports the event's goal of strengthening the network among women in the embedded systems industry

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN SOURCE, a leading distributor of electronic components, announced that it sponsored the Women4ew networking event at the 21stembedded world Germany. The event was intended to strengthen the network among women in the embedded systems industry-a goal that WIN SOURCE deeply supports.


WIN SOURCE also exhibited at embedded world, which is the world's largest trade show for the embedded systems industry, from April 9 to April 11, 2024, in Nuremberg, Germany. WIN SOURCE's participation showcased the company's latest electronic component solutions. The event served to strengthen WIN SOURCE's connections with global customers and partners while providing an opportunity to explore the newest industry trends and technologies.

According to WIN SOURCE's Business Development Manager Freda, "Attending this event gave us the opportunity to connect with elite women in the embedded industry, understand the challenges and opportunities they face, and exchange ideas. We were delighted to sponsor it."

The Women4ew event focused on the achievements and experiences of women in embedded system design, development, and innovation. It served as a networking and professional development platform dedicated to female professionals in the embedded systems field. Women who attended had an opportunity to showcase their talents and build connections with peers, thereby promoting gender balance and diversity within the industry.

Overall, as the sponsor of the women4ew event, WIN SOURCE not only demonstrated its commitment and support for female professionals but also showcased its proactive stance in promoting the development of embedded system technologies. Through this event, WIN SOURCE aims to create more opportunities and possibilities for female professionals in the embedded systems field, collectively pushing the industry forward.

About WIN SOURCE

WIN SOURCE is a global leader in the distribution of electronic component solutions, serving a wide range of customers from hobbyists to large manufacturers. With over 3,000 suppliers and more than one million products available, they offer rapid 24-hour delivery and 3-year warranty. Additionally, WIN SOURCE also provides customers with cost-effective alternative solutions and value-added services for excess inventory management. For more information, please visit the WIN SOURCE website and their social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Email: service@win-source.net
Phone: +86-755-83957316

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388336/WIN_SOURCE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/win-source-sponsors-women4ew-networking-event-that-empowers-women-at-embedded-world-germany-2024-302120485.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
