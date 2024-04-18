Clearing: IT - Equity Derivatives - Introduction of U.S stocks to the Custom Basket Forwards scope

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) plan to introduce U.S. stocks to the Custom Basket Forwards (CBF) scope of stocks. As of today, CBFs on baskets containing U.S. stocks are available for member testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). The introduction of U.S. stocks for CBFs in production is planned for preliminary May 2024, pending necessary regulatory reviews as well as commitment from members as close-out providers. A separate market notice will be published to confirm the launch date for CBFs with U.S. stocks in production, once the regulatory review process is completed and necessary commitments are in place. Product information In addition to the around 1,600 European stocks in the CBF universe, around 500 U.S. stocks are planned to be added to the scope. The exact list of stocks is available in the test universe weight report on Nasdaq SFTP, or can be provided upon request. Please note that the CBF universe is reviewed and updated on a regular basis. For further CBF product information, please see earlier Notice: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b558f61582dc01e8389b5084e9b5bd80c&lang=e n&src=notices Member testing CBFs with U.S. stocks are available for member testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). The following instruments are available: Basket Name Forward Expiration date ISIN Stocks in basket Currency TBG038 TBG0384R 2024-06-24 SE0021329075 U.S. USD TBP021 TBP0214R 2024-06-24 SE0021322112 U.S. USD TBG035 TBG0354R 2024-06-24 SE0021321684 U.S. and SEK European OTP020 OTP0204R 2024-06-24 SE0021322039 U.S. and USD European TBN022 TBN0224R 2024-06-24 SE0021321692 European EUR TBG020 TBG0204R 2024-06-24 SE0021331873 European EUR Baskets containing U.S. stocks must be constructed as broad-based security index baskets Baskets containing at least one U.S. stock must not be constructed as a so-called narrow-based security index (i.e. it must be constructed and classified as a broad-based security index) as set out in relevant guidance provided by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://www.cftc.gov/IndustryOversight/ContractsProducts/SecurityFuturesProduct/ sfpoverview.html Requirement on members wishing to participate in trading and clearing of CBFs with U.S. stocks Section 871(m) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) imposes U.S. non-resident withholding tax on dividend equivalent payments. Section 871(m) focuses on withholding taxes on any financial contract that references an underlying security that could give rise to U.S. source dividend payments and meet certain conditions. For this reason, members aiming to transact in CBFs on baskets with U.S. stocks will need to hold Qualified Derivatives Dealer/Qualified Intermediary (QDD/QI) tax status with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allowing tax-related compliance for transactions involving dividend-linked derivatives. Access to CBFs on baskets with U.S. stocks Production access to CBFs on baskets with U.S. stocks will be restricted only to members that can demonstrate the correct U.S. tax status. Members can request production access via Nasdaq's Member Portal from earliest May 6, 2024. Technical product information Access to CBFs on baskets with U.S. stocks will in the clearing system be set up with specific instrument types and instrument group ID/numbers in order to separate such instruments from CBFs on baskets with only European stocks. See appendix to this Notice for further details. A list of all stocks classified as U.S. stocks will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/custom-basket-forwards For technical information related to NDTS (trading) and Genium INET (clearing), see appendix A to this Notice. For further technical product information, please see the following IT notice: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b558f61582dc01e8389b5084e9b5bd80c&lang=e n&src=notices For further information concerning this notice, members may contact their respective Nasdaq account manager or product manager Håkan Walden, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1213493