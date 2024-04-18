A Chinese research group has sought to understand the relative performance of two weather prediction techniques based on ensemble modeling for solar energy forecasts. The scientists applied the two methods in combination with three classical post-processing methods. A group of researchers in China investigated the reliability of analog ensemble (AnEn) forecasting and dynamical ensemble (DyEn) forecasting for PV power generation and found both technologies offer advantages and disadvantages. Ensemble techniques are commonly used in weather forecasting and are known for generating a set of forecasts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...