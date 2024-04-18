Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
18.04.2024 | 10:10
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details April 11 - April 17, 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Details April 11 - April 17, 2024

April 18, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leading provider of expert solutions,insights and services for professionals, today reports that it has repurchased 161,992 of its own ordinary shares in the period from April 11, 2024, up to and including April 17, 2024, for 22.9 million and at an average share price of €141.47.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 21, 2024, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €1 billion during 2024.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2024

PeriodCumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million)		Average share price
(€)
2024 to date 2,228,148316.3141.94

For the period starting February 23, 2024, up to and including April 29, 2024, we have engaged a third party to execute €205 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company's Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

  • Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.contenthub.wolterskluwer.com%2Fapi%2Fpublic%2Fcontent%2F2175327-sbb-2024---mandate-2-06c5cf46f4%3Fv%3Dd65ec705&data=05%7C02%7Ccarina.lalkens%40wolterskluwer.com%7C18cedbe64a844b7cdeeb08dc2e47d1fa%7C8ac76c91e7f141ffa89c3553b2da2c17%7C0%7C0%7C638436133200663202%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2FxtzkeZQWp8dqTB6mF0t4%2B9DzvFWi2nGgLYEds4sApo%3D&reserved=0) for detailed individual transaction information.
  • Weekly reports on the progress of our share repurchases (https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/investors/share-buyback-transactions).
  • Overview of share buyback programs (https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/investors/equity-and-debt-information/share-buybacks).

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Paul LyonMeg Geldens
External CommunicationsInvestor Relations
t + 44 (0) 7765-391-824t + 31 (0)172-641-407
press@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment

  • 2024.04.18 Share Buyback Transactions April 11 - 17 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/54195ffa-a98f-4df0-a7a3-c39fe3936638)

