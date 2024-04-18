CIRRO; GoodZero: CIRRO announces the strategic partnership with GoodZero in carbon offsetting and CSR efforts

AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2024, a leading global e-commerce logistics and fulfillment service provider, has joined forces with GoodZero, to decarbonize its operations through projects certified by Gold Standard, The Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program, and ISO (International Organization for Standardization).



CIRRO, in partnership with GoodZero, is involved in three projects to tackle greenhouse gas emissions:

Running Tide (US/Iceland): Aiming to remove carbon from the atmosphere by transferring it to the ocean's depths, mitigating warming and acidification. Dutch Methane Recovery (Netherlands): Capturing methane from manure to generate renewable 1,580 GWh of renewable electricity and 896 GWh of heat, reducing greenhouse gases from farming. Wind Power (India): Installing wind projects with a 34 MW capacity, providing renewable electricity to the national grid and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

These initiatives have already offset 500 tons of CO2 emissions and contribute to Sustainable Development Goals like clean energy, economic growth, and climate action.

Thijs Boots, Vice Managing Director at CIRRO E-Commerce Europe, said, "At CIRRO, we believe in "Efficiency for Good" - where efficiency meets responsibility. We are pleased to support these initiatives because we are not just alleviating environmental impact; we are investing in sustainability, innovation, and a brighter, greener tomorrow for generations to come."

Eva Båsk, Head of GoodZero, said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued partner, CIRRO, whose dedication to sustainability fuels our shared mission. We have made significant strides in combating climate change and promoting environmental stewardship."

About GoodZero

GoodZero, part of FincoEnergies alongside GoodShipping and GoodFuels, accelerates global business decarbonization by offering high-impact carbon credits offsetting scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Through its robust approach - Calculate, Reduce, Offset - enables a transparent path for companies to manage, and neutralize their carbon footprint through the GoodCriteria Framework. GoodZerois dedicated to driving impactful, data-driven climate action. For more information, visit www.goodzero.com.

About CIRRO

CIRROis positioned as your global cross-border e-commerce logistics and fulfillment partner. Our primary focus has been developing comprehensive supply chain ecosystems to serve the global e-commerce sector with logistics and fulfillment solutions. Under CIRRO, there are two sub-brands: CIRRO E-Commerceand CIRRO Fulfillment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fb9969a-86d1-4aca-bd71-ccb187eb84b8