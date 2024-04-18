

Flow Diagram of Hydrogen Purification System from Ammonia Cracking Gas

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (NGK) will jointly develop a hydrogen purification system that uses membrane separation to purify from hydrogen-nitrogen mixture gas after ammonia cracking. The companies expect the technology to contribute to the establishment of a hydrogen and ammonia supply chain enabling high-volume transport.This joint project aims to build an optimal system for purifying hydrogen using membrane separation from the mixed gas of hydrogen and nitrogen after ammonia cracking. MHI will contribute its significant global expertise delivering ammonia plants and other chemical plants, and its technologies for handling ammonia and hydrogen. NGK will contribute its deep knowledge of subnano ceramic membrane technology and unique film deposition technology developed in the fields of chemical processes and water purification, namely, the world's largest ceramic membranes, which are known for their exceptional separation accuracy and durability. MHI and NGK are committed to driving the development forward, aiming to achieve early commercialization.Ammonia is garnering attention today as a hydrogen carrier that enables safe transport and storage of hydrogen, a fuel that emits no CO2 when combusted, in large volumes over great distances. Plans to establish supply chains are underway worldwide, notably in Europe, while in Japan a "Fuel Ammonia Supply Chain Establishment" project is in progress. This market is expected to grow in the years ahead.MHI Group is pursuing a growth strategy in the area of Energy Transition, aiming for decarbonization on the energy supply side to support the Company's goal of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2040. Through the development and commercialization of a membrane separation hydrogen purification system from ammonia cracking gas will contribute to building a hydrogen and ammonia supply chain, the Company will strive for early establishment and execution of decarbonization technologies, as a way of contributing to the realization of a sustainable Carbon-Neutral world.NGK Group has formulated a "Carbon Neutrality Strategic Roadmap" consisting of four strategies to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and promoting the development and provision of hydrogen and Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) related technologies, and products. NGK will contribute to society through our business by realizing what has previously been difficult with ceramic technology at the core, and by working to the point where the key devices are implemented in society.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.