SINGAPORE, Apr 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Crown Digital, Singapore's first full-stacked F&B tech startup and the creator of Ella the Robot Barista, has joined AIM Global, the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing.Crown Digital joins AIM Global as the first Singaporean company together with a diverse range of companies and institutions globally to support its ultimate goal of "progress by innovation" globally by harnessing the possibilities of frontier technologies. This strategic collaboration reflects its commitment to advancing safe, sustainable, and inclusive use of AI in industry and manufacturing.On being part of AIM Global, Keith Tan, CEO and Founder of Crown Digital shared "This partnership affirms Crown Digital's belief in responsible adoption of AI technologies for industrial development globally. We are proud of Ella's recognition as a positive use case in driving the autonomous future of F&B, especially with the recent resurgence of AI and Robotics. We look forward to the opportunity to drive AIM Global's vision, priorities and key initiatives related to AI with international stakeholders in both private and public sectors," Keith Tan, CEO and Founder of Crown DigitalGuided by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), AIM Global promotes the responsible development and deployment of AI and frontier technologies. Aligned with the UN Secretary-General's Our Common Agenda, AIM Global shapes a digital future that is open, secure, and beneficial to all.AI technologies are transforming industry and manufacturing, offering unprecedented opportunities for increased efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. However, the adoption of these technologies also brings ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and the imperative for inclusivity. As a new member, Crown Digital is excited to contribute to AIM Global's mission of unlocking the full potential of AI for industry.Continuing its support to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and recognising the importance of sustainability and responsible consumption, Crown Digital has also partnered with Terrascope, a global decarbonisation SaaS platform that supports enterprises in their green transformation. As part of their collaboration, Crown Digital worked closely with Terrascope to measure the carbon footprint of six coffees featured on their Ella menu, encompassing both cradle-to-gate and cradle-to-grave analysis.Crown Digital, a Singaporean start-up aimed to propel the future of F&B through its autonomous solutions, has since grown to establish itself as a tech-driven enterprise to bring gourmet coffee to lovers of the aromatic beans globally through partnerships with Ella the Robot Barista across multiple industries.At the 35th Palm & Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition that took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, conference attendees were served with a special blend of hot chocolate and mocha infused with MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oils. This innovative pairing showcased the potential for combining advanced technology with health products and the endless possibilities to such partnerships in elevating brand experiences.Crown Digital continued to elevate its partnership versatility when it demonstrated successes of payment gateway integration at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, through a collaboration with e&, one of the largest telecommunications and digital services providers in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Conference attendees got to witness the swift and seamless process and integration from ordering, payment to receiving their customised order of the high-quality caffeine beverage made by Ella.Singaporeans can also conveniently experience a cup of Ella's brew by paying using DBS Paylah! or PayNow. This is powered by Crown Digital's integration with DBS MAX, DBS Bank's end-to-end cashless collection solution for businesses.There is no rest planned for Ella just yet as Crown Digital sets its sights on participating in various industry conferences around the Asia Pacific region, including major cities such as Bangkok, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Osaka, as it continues to establish itself as a trailblazer in the emerging robotics and automation space and not just a F&B startup.About Crown DigitalFull-stack start-up Crown Digital began with the goal of delivering a contactless coffee experience gourmet experience to the world's growing community of grab-and-go commuters. Its creation, ELLA, the one of world's first successful robot barista, humanised technology and demonstrated the potential of robotics and AI to re-invent the commuter lifestyle experience and re-energize urban retail. As ELLA deploys across major Asian transit hubs and retail locations, Crown Digital brings its expertise and insights to find new ways to create social value through robotics. The company strives to re-imagine and re-invent consumer-facing robotics to become the leading inventor, operator, and distributor of future-ready solutions.