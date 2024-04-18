Publication of the Preparatory Documents

Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Palais Brongniart, 16 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) n°33 of March 15, 2024. It contains the agenda and draft resolutions as approved by the Board of Directors.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and JAL (Journal d'Annonces Légales) on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The convening brochure and its addendum (including the voting form) will be sent to the registered shareholders from April 22, 2024 and made available on the Group's website.

All the documents related to 2024 Annual General Meeting are available in the Shareholder Area of the Group's website: (https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting) in accordance with laws and regulations in force. We will regularly update this page with the information required.

The SEB S.A. 2024 Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live and delayed on the Company's website, www.groupeseb.com, unless technical reasons make it impossible or disrupt the broadcast.

Next key dates 2024 April 25 | after market closes Q1 2024 sales and financial data May 23 2:30 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 25 before market opens H1 2024 sales and results October 24 after market closes 9-month 2024 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418451210/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Anissa Djaadi

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70