Abatable partners with the ASEAN Alliance on Carbon Markets

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abatable is pleased to announce a partnership with the ASEAN Alliance on Carbon Markets (AACM). The AACM is an initiative that seeks to promote the growth of voluntary carbon markets across ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and support the implementation of compliance markets. The collaboration was announced today during an executive roundtable at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore, held to discuss the strategic development of carbon markets in Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN region is home to some of the more advanced carbon markets and boasts one of the world's most investable carbon stocks. A recent surge in financing opportunities for nature-based transactions aimed at combating deforestation has been seen here, alongside a rise in domestic carbon market programmes.

The roundtable event explored opportunities to advance the carbon market ecosystem, address challenges, and devise actionable plans to foster sustainable growth, and impact, within the region.

The partnership will focus on supporting the AACM's policy advocacy work, centring on an upcoming report on the voluntary carbon market in Southeast Asia, led by Abatable's policy specialists. The report will be launched at Climate Week New York City in September of this year.

Co-Founder of Abatable, Maria Eugenia Filmanovic, speaking as part of the dialogue discussions today, comments: "Carbon markets have proven to be an effective tool in facilitating finance flows from rich to low- and middle-income countries, supporting positive solutions for climate, nature and people. We are delighted to be partnering with the AACM to advance the development of carbon markets across Southeast Asia. As the first private sector-led body to advocate for cross-border efforts in the areas of carbon market development, this collaboration solidifies Abatable's role at the centre of carbon market policy within this important region."

Dharsono Hartono, Permanent Chair of the AACM and CEO of PT RMU, said: "I'm pleased to see the strategic partnership between Abatable and AACM signed today in Singapore. The Alliance is well-positioned to work with leading organisations and international partners to address the most pressing issues in both the VCM and compliance markets. In 2024, we will be looking at two reports focusing on the ASEAN region and on the Indonesia market. As the ASEAN Secretariat is shaping the next ASEAN Economic Community blueprint for the next 25 years and as we're seeing the Indonesian government in transition for a new administration by this October, AACM wish to foster a regional ecosystem with multi-sectoral approach to support their key priorities to allow Southeast Asia to truly unleash economic and environmental benefits for the ASEAN region, Indonesia and wider societies. Beyond 2024, the AACM will be looking at Malaysia and other countries' deep dives subject to inputs from our International Advisory Board (IAB)".

Steven Marcelino, Deputy International Affairs of the AACM and Managing Partner of Equatorise Advisory, said: "The policy advocacy track has been a key part of AACM since its inception. AACM is inclusive by nature, welcoming both Southeast Asian domiciled organisations as well as those in ASEAN Dialogue Partner countries outside the region. We hope the Abatable-AACM partnership can support the Alliance in contributing market insights to key policymakers through key reports that will be launched in the Autumn of 2024. For the first time, we will be able to look at all types of carbon projects from NbS; Biochar; and so on in a single study to project potential inward investment and job creation opportunities whilst addressing the climate crisis."

HE Suryo Pratomo, Indonesia Ambassador to Singapore said: "Indonesia is delighted to see the continuation of such a positive legacy project at the back of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. The ASEAN Alliance on Carbon Markets (AACM) plays a key role to foster a robust ecosystem of players across the carbon markets value chain that will be able to work hand in hand with Indonesia and ASEAN policymakers to really get this industry off the ground. We really applaud what AACM is trying to do to foster the first regional ecosystem to promote scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets across ASEAN and to support implementation of compliance markets in the region. It is crucial to have AACM & Abatable to support governments in Indonesia & ASEAN for capacity building and technical assistance to ensure the various elements work in practice. I believe there is a strong role for carbon markets to play in the Indonesia 2045 roadmap, given the current Jokowi Administration has launched Indonesia Carbon Exchange through IDX, a promising milestone last year with more to come."

About Abatable

Abatable is on a mission to enable all organisations to build a thriving future for climate, nature and people. We do this by developing the tools organisations need to confidently navigate carbon markets and find the right partners, understand market risk and amplify their planetary impact. Our solutions are enabled by technology, and powered by people, making us a trusted guide for organisations looking to take action within the complex and evolving carbon markets.

About AACM

ASEAN Alliance on Carbon Markets (AACM) will be the first private sector-led body to advocate for cross-border efforts in the areas of carbon market development. AACM will foster a regional ecosystem and act as a focal point for international partnerships, with activities including capacity building and technical assistance.

