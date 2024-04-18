Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - In light of amplifying the voices and successes of esteemed women leaders at workplaces, award-winning HR & Payroll solution provider QuickHR hosted their annual Woman of Excellence Award in March 2024.

QuickHR Honours Women Leaders with the Annual Woman of Excellence Award

Launched in line with International Women's Month, the award reflects QuickHR's dedication to inspire inclusion and promote gender equality in the workplace.

"We're so proud to continue the legacy of our campaign, celebrating a wider range of phenomenal women this year. This award is more than recognition. It serves as a catalyst for a brighter tomorrow where everyone, no matter their background or identity, can have the opportunity to flourish in their respective workplaces, with dignity and respect," says QuickHR's Managing Director Mr. Suki Bajaj.

As a leading cloud HR software provider in Singapore, QuickHR believes in building a work culture that values diversity and inclusion to create a supportive environment where women can leverage their strength and empathy to rise above challenges and achieve their full potential.

Mr. Bajaj expresses his sincerest appreciation to everyone who participated, "We are incredibly grateful to this year's winners and nominees for sharing their inspiring stories." Mr. Bajaj continues, "Their journeys filled with courage and resilience, leave us deeply motivated and offer a powerful example for aspiring women everywhere."

These four remarkable women, each a powerhouse in their field, have emerged as the winners of QuickHR's Woman of Excellence Award 2024.

With her visionary and compassionate leadership, Dr Lily Tan empowers her team through trust and collaboration, to foster a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Being a Director at TnB Global Outsource Pte Ltd, she is known as an inspiring mentor who stands as a beacon of resilience in tough times, creating a supportive work environment where everyone feels valued.

A strong believer in employee well-being, Lily was a pioneer in offering flexible work arrangements for over a decade, before it even became commonplace. This forward-thinking approach has fostered a loyal and well-versed team that has thrived under her guidance for 10-20 years.

Eunice Grace Choong, APAC Talent & Organization Principal at Infosys Consulting, is celebrated for her forward-thinking leadership approach. She values both organisational success and individual empowerment, enabling team members to realise and contribute their best and whole selves.

At the heart of her mission as a strategic HRBP is an ethos of treating employees as valuable human capital, thereby humanising the work ecosystem to foster mutually synergistic win-wins.

Eunice's strategies include implementing Teaming Kanban and Retrospection systems to efficiently manage demand and workforce capacity while driving improvement and transparent communication. She ensures the integration of individual needs and growth opportunities into the framework, resulting in a more sustainable and enriching experience.

Chua Hui Xiang, Senior Data Scientist at Dataiku, is known for her passion for empowering businesses and individuals with capabilities in data science and AI while fostering positive social change through her expertise.

She is a strong advocate for data democratisation, helping organisations leverage data for success and build their own path to AI.

Beyond her corporate experience, she is a recognised speaker, blogger, and mentor who is constantly learning and sharing her knowledge to help others navigate the ever-changing world of data.

Shalini Awasthi, the Founder and Senior Director of Intellect Minds Pte Ltd, pioneered a prominent IT recruitment firm that is widely recognised in diverse industries.

Her leadership and dedication have been key to the company's growth, with operations now spanning across Southeast Asia and Australia.

Shalini is also committed to social responsibility, creating opportunities for senior citizens to continue their careers and contribute their valuable skills and experience.

