Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158
Tradegate
18.04.24
09:30 Uhr
28,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,18 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2024 | 10:58
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARE OF UPONOR CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 18 APRIL 2024 SHARES

THE SHARE OF UPONOR CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority
shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Uponor
Corporation exists. The share of Uponor Corporation will be delisted from
Nasdaq Helsinki when the ownership of all shares of Uponor Corporation has been
transferred to the redeemer in the redemption process. 

According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of
redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators
consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order
regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer
at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price
and the arbitrators approve the security. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
