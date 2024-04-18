Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long-Term Incentive program and shares to employees

Members of Hydro's Corporate Management Board and primary insiders have received shares in Hydro via the Long-Term Incentive plan and the employee share purchase program.





Long-Term Incentive plan

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO, and the other members of the Corporate Management Board.

The two performance measures are 1.) Hydro's three year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target, with adjusted RoaCE based on market value of equity, and 2.) Hydro's three year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a group of peers.

The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBIT in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and they must hold the shares for at least three years.

The list below sets out the primary insiders that on April 18, 2024, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 56.48 per share.





Sale of shares to employees

Primary insiders in Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 14,967.20, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price is NOK 28.24 per share, for 265 shares, and shares were transferred on April 18, 2024.

The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the LTI program and under the employee share plan:

Name Position Acquired shares LTI plan Acquired shares employee share plan New holding Hilde Merete Aasheim President & CEO 21 725 265 163 282 Arvid Moss EVP, Hydro Energy 10 887 265 195 509 Eivind Kallevik EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal 12 227 265 97 874 Anne-Lene Midseim EVP, Legal and Compliance 8 858 265 51 542 John Thuestad EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 17 715 265 93 403 Hilde Vestheim Nordh EVP, People & HSE 8 141 530* 44 038 Paul Warton EVP, Hydro Extrusions 19 767 36 198 Therese Rød Holm EVP, Communication & Public Affairs 7 327 265 8 869 Trond O. Christophersen CFO (acting) & EVP, Corporate Development 9 111 265 15 148

*Including shares acquired under the employee share plan by close relative.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



