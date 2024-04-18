Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) (dba Vertiqal Studios) ("the Company"), - Vertiqal Studios, a leader in digital video content creation and distribution, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Cooper to its Board of Directors effective April 17, 2024 and the hiring of Kevin Lee as Vice President of Marketing and Planning. These additions to both the board and the executive team are poised to further strengthen Vertiqal Studios' market position and drive its strategic initiatives forward.

Kevin Cooper joins the Board with over two decades of experience in the financial industry. He is the President of Carriage House Wealth, a Family Office of high-net worth individuals and families. Kevin is also an active contributor to community service, acting as a Trustee of The Aune Foundation. Prior to founding Carriage House Wealth, Kevin was a Portfolio Manager and member of the prestigious Chairmans Council at RBC Dominion Securities where he managed a large portfolio of high net-worth clients. Kevin's expertise in investment strategy and trading execution will be invaluable to Vertiqal Studios as it continues to expand its acquisition strategies in the media space.

In related news, JF Côté and Darren Lopes are stepping down from the Board of Directors. The Company is incredibly grateful for their invaluable contributions during their tenure and are currently in the process of identifying a suitable replacement for JF Côté in the near term.

Vertiqal Studios is also excited to announce the addition of Kevin Lee in the role of Vice President of Marketing and Planning. Kevin brings a wealth of experience from his previous position as Creative Strategy Lead at StreamElements - one of the world's largest Creator Media and Technology companies. Known for his role in driving significant revenue growth through strategic planning and packaging, and securing partnerships with major brands such as HBO Max and Spotify, Lee's appointment is set to drastically enhance Vertiqal Studios' capabilities in marketing and media planning. His strong analytical skills and adeptness at cross-functional collaboration are expected to align closely with the company's goals of increasing brand visibility and enhancing stakeholder value.

"These appointments and transitions mark a significant step in our commitment to leadership excellence and strategic expansion," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Kevin Cooper's financial acumen and Kevin Lee's innovative marketing strategies will be critical as we continue to advance our service offerings and grow our market presence."

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio specializing in the creation and distribution of viral videos. With a daily output of 100+ videos across 138 owned-and-operated channels, Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content to an audience of over 52 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views, positions Vertiqal as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon Dwyer

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 627-8868;

Email: jon@vertiqalstudios.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@vertiqalstudios.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205962

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios