ArcActive, a New Zealand-based battery tech specialist, plans to set up a factory in Australia within 18 months. It says the facility will be able to produce 30,000 lead acid-based residential energy storage systems per year. From pv magazine Australia ArcActive claims to have delivered one of the biggest leaps forward in lead-acid battery engineering in more than 140 years. It is now targeting Australia for its first major manufacturing facility as it looks to take advantage of the nation's surging residential solar and battery energy storage market. "This is where the market is, where plenty ...

