(Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)

Regulatory News:

Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France

Stock market: Euronext Paris A

ISIN: FR0000121709

15 March 2024 Shares in Euronext (1) 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (2) 81 240 343 Effective voting rights 80 272 214

(1) Shares with a par value of 1€

(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

