Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Duearity AB receives observation status

Today, April 18, 2024, Duearity AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information on the Company's financial position. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (DEAR, ISIN code SE0015949482, order book ID 223115) and warrants (DEAR TO1, ISIN code SE0021512548, order book ID 322935) in Duearity AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB