Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A3CPE5 | ISIN: SE0015949482 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DS
Frankfurt
18.04.24
08:01 Uhr
0,052 Euro
-0,013
-19,26 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.04.2024 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Duearity AB receives observation status

Today, April 18, 2024, Duearity AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information on the Company's financial position. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (DEAR,
ISIN code SE0015949482, order book ID 223115) and warrants (DEAR TO1, ISIN code
SE0021512548, order book ID 322935) in Duearity AB shall be given observation
status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
