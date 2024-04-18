Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
18.04.2024 | 12:24
KuCoin Reports Exceptional Growth in Q1 2024, Spot Trading Volume Jumps 121.85%, MENA Leads with 263.91% Surge

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of 2024, KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, reported significant growth across multiple dimensions of its operations. The exchange saw a notable surge in spot trading volume by 121.85% with the MENA region, in particular, demonstrating the highest growth by 263.91%. This period also highlighted a substantial increase in pre-market trading volume to 23.12 million, marking a 68% rise from the previous quarter, and the number of unique users grew by 47% to over 13,500.

(PRNewsfoto/KuCoin)

KuCoin's commitment to enhancing user experience and expanding its services continued to yield positive outcomes. Over the quarter, the exchange added 73 new assets, bringing the total to 892 tradable digital assets. Additionally, KuCoin's innovative trading solutions like the KuCoin Trading Bots saw over 1.3 million new setups, indicating robust user confidence and engagement. Further cementing its market position, KuCoin launched its educational program and CSR initiatives 'KuCoin Campus" to ensure users are well-informed and equipped to navigate the evolving crypto landscape.

Read the full blog here [https://www.kucoin.com/blog/kucoin-sees-robust-q1-growth-spot-trading-volume-jumps-mena-leads-with-significant-surge].

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-reports-exceptional-growth-in-q1-2024--spot-trading-volume-jumps-121-85-mena-leads-with-263-91-surge-302120797.html

