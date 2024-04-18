Anglesey Mining Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18

18 April 2024

Block listing interim review

Name of applicant: Anglesey Mining plc

Name of scheme: Unapproved Share Option Scheme

Period of return: From 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme at beginning of period: 6,500,000

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: nil

Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 6,500,000

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 420,093,017 ordinary shares of one pence each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights is therefore 420,093,017. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator of the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interest in the company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact name: Ian Cuthbertson

Telephone number: +44(0)1407 831275

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71