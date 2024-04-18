OSE has announced that its licence agreement with AbbVie has cleared antitrust review and has become effective. As previously noted, this is expected to support OSE's runway extension into 2026, past key milestones and readouts for in-house assets Tedopi (non-small cell lung cancer, US Phase III trials expected to commence in Q224) and Lusvertikimab (ulcerative colitis, Phase II readouts expected in mid-2024). Following the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandatory waiting period, OSE is expected to receive the negotiated US$48m upfront payment from AbbVie imminently, as part of its global licence and collaboration agreement for its pre-clinical asset OSE-230, a novel monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of chronic and severe inflammation. OSE is also entitled to receive up to US$665m in incremental (milestone) payments as part of the deal.

