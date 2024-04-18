Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) is now accepting proposals for a 1. 5 GW solar project in Abu Dhabi. The tender is open to the 19 bidders who passed the qualification process, following an expression of interest stage last year. The chosen developer or consortium will sign a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Abu Dhabi-based utility. EWEC has issued a request for proposals (RfP) to developers and consortia that expressed interest in developing a 1. 5 GW solar project in the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. The tender is open to bidders who passed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...