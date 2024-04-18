Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Money Show With Christian Briggs Explores CBDCs and Privacy Concerns With Congressman Mark Green

New Video Podcast Episode Discusses the Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies in the U.S.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / The latest episode of "The Hard Asset Money Show," hosted by Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management, Inc., features a profound discussion with Tennessee Congressman and Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee Mark Green. This episode, available now on YouTube, tackles the pivotal subjects of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the stark contrast between centralized and decentralized cryptocurrencies, and the impending privacy implications for U.S. citizens.

[Watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcZC4S5QEEo&t=231s]

In a detailed conversation, Briggs and Congressman Green delve into the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to roll out a centralized CBDC. Such a move may mark a significant shift from the anonymous nature of decentralized cryptocurrencies to a system where "every transaction is tracked and known by the government, ensuring zero privacy," as Briggs vividly outlines.

Further intensifying the dialogue, the episode explores TikTok's data mining practices. As the U.S. edges closer to implementing a CBDC, the duo discusses the social media giant's data collection methods and if they could serve as a tool for adversaries or potentially leverage personal data against American citizens in a fully digital currency ecosystem.

"This discussion is not just about the evolution of currency; it's a critical look at the future of personal freedom and privacy in the digital age," said Briggs. "The potential for government surveillance and control over individual spending is a stark departure from the decentralized ethos of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and it raises profound questions about the kind of society we want to live in."

The episode sheds light on the broader implications of digital currencies on national security, privacy, and the very fabric of economic freedom in the United States. As the conversation unfolds, viewers are invited to consider the balance between innovation and individual rights in the age of digital transformation.

Watch the full episode on YouTube and subscribe to "The Hard Asset Money Show" for more insightful discussions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcZC4S5QEEo&t=231s

Contact Information

John Grainer

info@bmcham.com

844-426-4653

SOURCE: Hard Asset Management Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.