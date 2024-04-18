Sabio Holdings Inc.: Sabio Holdings to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV:SBIO)(OTCQX:SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio") a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 4:00PM (Local Time - PST). Aziz Rahimtoola, Co-Founder & CEO of Sabio will be participating in a Fireside Q&A with Mathieu Martin of Rivemont MicroCap Fund.

To access the live Fireside Q&A, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50156

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Sabio, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Sabio Holdings Inc.

Sabio Holdings (TSXV:SBIO),(OTCQX:SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage and validate streaming audiences. Sabio Holdings' companies consist of Sabio - a demand-side platform (DSP) powered through our proprietary ad-serving technology; App Science - a non-cookie based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities; and Vidillion - ad-supported streaming supply side platform (SSP) that includes server-side ad-insertion (SSAI) technology.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact:

Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, investor@sabio.inc, Phone: 1.844.974.2662;

Aideen McDermott, Investor Relations, investor@sabio.inc

