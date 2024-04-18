Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Launches Major Cardiac Monitoring Pilot Program in a Hospital System Comprised of 9 Hospitals and 10 Clinics

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) a leading Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company at the forefront of medical diagnostics and consumer healthcare, announces a groundbreaking cardiac monitoring pilot program with a prestigious hospital group spanning 9 hospitals and 10 clinics. Biotricity will work closely with healthcare professionals to optimize patient interaction protocols and streamline data collection processes. This cardiac monitoring pilot program is poised to showcase the revolutionary impact of Biotricity's technology suite.

This collaboration comes at the heels of another recent pilot, shortly after Biotricity established strategic partnerships with leading GPOs, which wield immense purchasing power, totaling $264 billion. The collective GPO partnerships Biotricity has established provide a staggering 90% of hospitals nationwide with access to its technology. Leveraging this in conjunction with its innovative TaaS model, Biotricity ensures that advanced medical care is accessible to all, dismantling barriers to healthcare accessibility.

"Securing this pilot study not only validates the transformative potential of our solutions but also signifies a significant step towards redefining disease profiling, patient management, and preventative care methodologies," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder and CEO of Biotricity. "Our strategic partnerships with GPOs [Group Purchasing Organizations] were key to launching this major cardiac monitoring pilot program and underscores our commitment to advancing the healthcare industry."

With its sights set on a $35 billion market opportunity, Biotricity stands as a beacon of innovation and is primed to transform the future of healthcare. Investors are encouraged to explore Biotricity's robust revenue trajectory and comprehensive suite of medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technologies at www.biotricity.com/investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

