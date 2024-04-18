Tineco, a pioneer in floor care and intelligent household appliances, announces the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry, the successor to the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro. Under the motto of making customers' lives easier with innovative solutions, this represents the consistent further development of Tineco's intelligent wet and dry vacuum cleaner series. The company is once again setting standards in cleaning performance, user-friendliness and innovation, offering consumers an advanced solution for their cleaning needs.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry (Photo: Business Wire)

Efficient self-cleaning and self-drying

One brand-new function of the device is the FlashDry self-cleaning system. The innovative technology combines self-cleaning and drying of the brush roller and the entire suction device with just one push of the button. It therefore ensures that the working device is as clean as possible in just 2 minutes, which saves valuable time of the consumers.

Using FlashDry, the water used for self-cleaning is constantly heated to 70°C in order to effectively remove dirt particles such as fats, oils, etc. from the brush roller and the pipeline. Sealing drying then takes place with a 70 heat flow, during which excess water is efficiently removed from all parts used for suction. Complete drying also only takes 5 minutes. At the same time, the development of unpleasant odors is reduced.

Fresh water and smart technology

Tineco's MHCBS technology ensures that only clean water is used to clean the floor. What's more, Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor detects the level of dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow to ensure optimal cleaning of the floor.

When fully charged, the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry can be used for 40 minutes to carefully clean even larger areas. When using the device, users are supported by the SmoothPower drive system, which simplifies the forward and backward movement of the device. The FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry's dual edge cleaning enables thorough cleaning along skirting boards and in hard-to-reach corners up to 1 cm on both sides.

Thanks to its outstanding cleaning performance, high level of user-friendliness and innovative functions, the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry is particularly suitable for households with children and/or pets and sets new standards for floor cleaning.

The FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry is available on Amazon for an RRP of 799 euros.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

