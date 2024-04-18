Quora Inc.: Quora Enhances Advertising Features for Superior UK Market Engagement

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora, the premier platform for sharing and exploring knowledge with 400 million monthly unique visitors, enhances its advertising features for UK marketers. While these updates refine existing capabilities, they more importantly reiterate Quora's unparalleled ability to connect advertisers with a deeply engaged, intent-driven audience actively seeking reliable answers and insights.

At Quora, the emphasis is not just on reaching an audience but on engaging with users who are uniquely prepared to act on the information they find. This distinct benefit is rooted in Quora's vibrant community of curious individuals and professionals who use the platform not only to ask questions but to make informed decisions based on the answers they receive.

The refined advertising features include:

CPA Auto-Bidding , optimizing budget allocation without manual intervention.

, optimizing budget allocation without manual intervention. Auto-Targeting , leveraging advanced algorithms to pinpoint the most responsive audience segments.

, leveraging advanced algorithms to pinpoint the most responsive audience segments. Expanded Image Size Support , ensuring visual consistency across platforms.

, ensuring visual consistency across platforms. Conversion API , enhancing the accuracy of conversion tracking and improving ROI.

, enhancing the accuracy of conversion tracking and improving ROI. Dynamic & Static UTMs for Promoted Answers, offering detailed campaign analytics for better decision-making.

These enhancements strengthen Quora's advertising suite, making it an even more attractive choice for marketers aiming to tap into a market of high-intent users. Quora's commitment to maintaining a high-quality, engaged audience provides a fertile ground for advertisements to resonate more deeply and drive meaningful actions.

Advertisers choosing Quora benefit from tangible advantages:

Targeted Engagement : Reach users who are in a mindset to learn and make decisions, increasing the likelihood of converting interest into action.

: Reach users who are in a mindset to learn and make decisions, increasing the likelihood of converting interest into action. Enhanced Optimization : With smarter tools at one's disposal, streamline campaign management and achieve better outcomes with less effort.

: With smarter tools at one's disposal, streamline campaign management and achieve better outcomes with less effort. Trustworthy Environment: Benefit from the credibility of a platform known for quality content and knowledgeable contributors, enhancing the impact of advertising efforts.

By enhancing its advertising features, Quora continues to offer superior engagement opportunities that are designed to meet the sophisticated needs of modern advertisers.

Advertisers interested in leveraging these new features can learn more by visiting Quora's Advertising Page or by reaching out to Quora's UK support team.

About Quora

Quora is a global Question and Answer platform with over 400 million unique monthly users, serving as a dynamic knowledge hub and a prime platform for advertisers targeting high-intent audiences.

