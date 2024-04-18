Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2024 | 13:34
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 22
April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060670776            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn      
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 17,374,973 shares (DKK 173,749,730)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        394,858 shares (DKK 3,948,580)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  16,980,115 shares (DKK 169,801,150)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SPKSJF               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     115948               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.