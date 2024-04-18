Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 22 April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060670776 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 17,374,973 shares (DKK 173,749,730) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 394,858 shares (DKK 3,948,580) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 16,980,115 shares (DKK 169,801,150) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPKSJF ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 115948 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66