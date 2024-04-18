Anzeige
18.04.2024 | 13:46
Admission procedure for bonds of AS Eco Baltia initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 17, 2024 received application from AS Eco Baltia
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000860138   1 000    10 000 000   EUR   02.11.2026 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS Eco Baltia Company Description.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

