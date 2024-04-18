Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - The Institute of Regenerative Health has announced the launch of its upcoming program, scheduled to begin in late August 2024. This expanded and redesigned program is tailored for a global audience seeking education and practitioner certification in regenerative health. It offers in-depth knowledge on reversing chronic illness and helps individuals build multi-six-figure businesses while serving humanity. The program emphasizes time and location freedom, catering to those looking for flexible learning opportunities.





Carrie Drinkwine

The program comprises seven modules that explore regenerative health's core principles, emphasizing cellular health and terrain theory. It provides extensive education in herbalism, quantum biology, iridology, and advanced regenerative science to reverse chronic illness and rejuvenate the body. Additionally, it offers a turnkey business model to help practitioners establish multi-six-figure practices and beyond.

Course Schedule

Module 1 - The Pillars of Regenerative Health (Month 1)

Module 2 - Quantum Biology & Terrain Theory with Dr. Catherine Clinton/ The energetics of illness with Nuno Nina (understanding the magnetic and electric view of food)

Module 3 - Redox Signaling, Regenerative Science Modalities & Herbalism

Module 4 - Client assessment & Protocol building

Module 5 - Facial Mapping and Body Mapping: /The physical signs of imbalance.

Module 6 - Iridology: The map to your glands, organs, lymphatic, & emotional health.

Module 7 - Business Build out, Cohort training, Bringing it all together. How to build your 6-figure practice in 10 hours a week.

Registration Details

Interested individuals can register for the course through the institute's website. There are two payment options available. Individuals who opt to pay in full amount will pay $8,500. However, a monthly payment plan is also available for individuals that need it.

About The Institute of Regenerative Health

The Institute of Regenerative Health was established in 2021. It is an educational initiative born out of the Wise Wellness Clinic, founded by Carrie Drinkwine. It aims to revolutionize natural health education. They focus on reversing chronic illnesses and promoting overall well-being through principles such as detoxification, cellular regeneration, herbalism, advanced regenerative therapies, nutrition, and kinesiology to unlock the body's innate regenerative potential.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.instituteofregenerativehealth.com/

Email: info@instituteofregenerativehealth.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carrie-drinkwine-9a39ba66/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carriedrinkwine/

Address: 5603 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417, United States

Phone no: +1 612-459-3450

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203329

SOURCE: SMG Media Group