"First quarter results reflect disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives during a dynamic time for our industry. We are making significant progress expanding Carelon's capabilities, scaling our flywheel for enterprise growth, and delivering results for all stakeholders. Given the solid start to the year, we have increased our outlook for full year earnings. Earlier this week, we also announced the next step in our journey to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered, value-based care in our local markets. This strategic partnership with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has the potential to accelerate innovation in care delivery, enhance healthcare experiences, and improve health outcomes, all while advancing our value-based care and physician enablement strategy."
Gail K. Boudreaux
President and Chief Executive Officer
|1.
Earnings per diluted share ("EPS").
|2.
Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables.
Elevance Health
Consolidated Enterprise Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In billions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
Operating Revenue1
$42.3
$41.9
$42.5
Operating Gain1,2
$3.0
$2.8
$1.3
Operating Margin1
7.1 %
6.8 %
3.0 %
|1.
See "Basis of Presentation."
|2.
Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, include items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."
Operating revenue was $42.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.4 billion, or approximately 1 percent compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by higher premium yields to reflect medical cost trend, and growth in Carelon, including a full quarter of revenue from BioPlus, which closed in February of 2023, partially offset by attrition in Medicaid membership.
The benefit expense ratio was 85.6 percent, an improvement of 20 basis points, driven primarily by premium rate adjustments to cover medical cost trend in our Health Benefits business. Days in Claims Payable was 49.0 days as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.7 days from December 31, 2023, and an increase of 3.0 days compared to March 31, 2023.
The operating expense ratio was 11.6 percent, an increase of 10 basis points due to investment and integration costs. Excluding adjustment items, the operating expense ratio was unchanged at 11.4 percent.
Elevance Health now expects net income per diluted share to be greater than $34.05 in 2024 and adjusted diluted net income per share to be greater than $37.20.
Cash Flow & Balance Sheet
Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $2.0 billion, or 0.9 times net income. As of March 31, 2024, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.0 billion.
During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $566 million, at a weighted average price of $492.76. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $3.6 billion of Board approved share repurchase authorization remaining. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $379 million.
Health Benefits is comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses.
Health Benefits
Reportable Segment Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In billions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
Operating Revenue1
$37.3
$37.3
$36.5
Operating Gain1,2
$2.3
$2.1
$0.8
Operating Margin1
6.1 %
5.8 %
2.1 %
|1.
See "Basis of Presentation."
|2.
Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2023, has been restated for the realignment of Carelon Global Solutions. See footnote 4 to the Reportable Segment Highlight Details table.
Operating revenue was $37.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the prior year quarter, as premium rate increases to reflect medical cost trends were offset by Medicaid membership attrition associated with eligibility redeterminations and expected footprint adjustments.
Operating gain totaled $2.3 billion, an increase of 6 percent, driven by premium yields, including disciplined commercial underwriting.
Medical membership totaled approximately 46.2 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.9 million, or 4 percent compared to the prior year quarter, driven by attrition in our Medicaid business associated with eligibility redeterminations and expected footprint adjustments. These membership losses were partially offset by growth in our commercial Employer Group fee-based, Affordable Care Act, and BlueCard membership.
Carelon is comprised of CarelonRx and Carelon Services.
Carelon
Reportable Segment Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In billions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
Operating Revenue1,2,3
$12.1
$11.5
$12.4
Operating Gain1,2,3
$0.8
$0.7
$0.6
Operating Margin1
6.7 %
6.5 %
4.8 %
|1.
See "Basis of Presentation."
|2.
Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon in millions for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included $8,067 and $523 for CarelonRx; and $4,009 and $290 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included $8,024 and $512 for CarelonRx; and $3,460 and $229 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended December 31, 2023, included $8,827 and $490 for CarelonRx; and $3,574 and $102 for Carelon Services, respectively.
|3.
Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2023, has been restated for the realignment of Carelon Global Solutions. See footnote 4 to the Reportable Segment Highlight Details table.
Operating revenue for Carelon was $12.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.6 billion, or 5 percent compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the launch of new risk-based capabilities in Carelon Services and growth in CarelonRx, including a full quarter of revenue from the acquisition of BioPlus, which closed in February of 2023, and growth in external customers served, partially offset by the impact of Medicaid membership attrition on affiliated revenue streams.
Operating gain for Carelon totaled $0.8 billion, an increase of $72 million, or 10 percent, primarily driven by improved performance on certain risk-based arrangements in Carelon Services.
Quarterly Dividend
On April 16, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2024 dividend to shareholders of $1.63 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner whose purpose is to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire healthcare journey - connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead better lives. Elevance Health's companies serve approximately 115 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT") to discuss the company's first quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:
888-947-9963 (Domestic)
800-876-4955 (Domestic Replay)
312-470-0178 (International)
203-369-3997 (International Replay)
The access code for today's conference call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on May 17, 2024. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the "Investors" link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.
Basis of Presentation
|1.
Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.
|2.
Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.
Elevance Health
Earnings Release Financial Schedules and Supplementary Information
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
- Membership and Other Metrics
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
- Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Supplemental Financial Information - Reportable Segments
- Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable
- Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Elevance Health
Membership and Other Metrics
(Unaudited)
Change from
Medical Membership (in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
Individual
1,246
942
1,025
32.3 %
21.6 %
Employer Group Risk-Based
3,648
3,798
3,756
(3.9) %
(2.9) %
Commercial Risk-Based
4,894
4,740
4,781
3.2 %
2.4 %
BlueCard®
6,825
6,607
6,838
3.3 %
(0.2) %
Employer Group Fee-Based
20,622
20,278
20,227
1.7 %
2.0 %
Commercial Fee-Based
27,447
26,885
27,065
2.1 %
1.4 %
Medicare Advantage
2,017
2,053
2,047
(1.8) %
(1.5) %
Medicare Supplement
896
925
923
(3.1) %
(2.9) %
Total Medicare
2,913
2,978
2,970
(2.2) %
(1.9) %
Medicaid
9,327
11,889
10,503
(21.5) %
(11.2) %
Federal Employees Health Benefits
1,658
1,632
1,642
1.6 %
1.0 %
Total Medical Membership
46,239
48,124
46,961
(3.9) %
(1.5) %
Other Membership (in thousands)
Life and Disability Members
4,469
4,771
4,629
(6.3) %
(3.5) %
Dental Members
6,970
6,743
6,820
3.4 %
2.2 %
Dental Administration Members
1,841
1,697
1,729
8.5 %
6.5 %
Vision Members
10,251
9,904
9,944
3.5 %
3.1 %
Medicare Part D Standalone Members
262
264
260
(0.8) %
0.8 %
Other Metrics (in millions)
CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts
77.0
75.7
78.0
1.7 %
(1.3) %
Carelon Services Consumers Served
102.9
104.0
103.3
(1.1) %
(0.4) %
Elevance Health
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
Change
Revenues
Premiums
$
35,696
$
35,868
(0.5
)%
Product revenue
4,499
4,022
11.9
%
Service fees
2,078
2,008
3.5
%
Total operating revenue
42,273
41,898
0.9
%
Net investment income
465
387
20.2
%
Net losses on financial instruments
(161
)
(113
)
NM
Total revenues
42,577
42,172
1.0
%
Expenses
Benefit expense
30,546
30,786
(0.8
)%
Cost of products sold
3,825
3,481
9.9
%
Operating expense
4,886
4,800
1.8
%
Interest expense
265
251
5.6
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
116
235
(50.6
)%
Total expenses
39,638
39,553
0.2
%
Income before income tax expense
2,939
2,619
12.2
%
Income tax expense
690
615
12.2
%
Net income
2,249
2,004
12.2
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3
)
(15
)
NM
Shareholders' net income
$
2,246
$
1,989
12.9
%
Shareholders' earnings per diluted share
$
9.59
$
8.30
15.5
%
Diluted shares
234.2
239.7
(2.3
)%
Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums
85.6
%
85.8
%
(20) bp
Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue
11.6
%
11.5
%
10 bp
Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue
6.9
%
6.2
%
70 bp
"NM" = calculation not meaningful
Elevance Health
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In millions)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,226
$
6,526
Fixed maturity and equity securities
30,041
29,843
Premium and other receivables
18,293
17,865
Other current assets
6,388
5,795
Total current assets
60,948
60,029
Long-term investments
7,593
6,983
Property and equipment, net
4,451
4,359
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,657
35,590
Other noncurrent assets
2,245
1,967
Total assets
$
111,894
$
108,928
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Medical claims payable
$
16,459
$
16,111
Short-term borrowings
1,575
225
Current portion of long-term debt
2,900
1,649
Other current liabilities
23,400
23,806
Total current liabilities
44,334
41,791
Long-term debt, less current portion
21,976
23,246
Other noncurrent liabilities
4,874
4,486
Total liabilities
71,184
69,523
Total shareholders' equity
40,608
39,306
Noncontrolling interests
102
99
Total equity
40,710
39,405
Total liabilities and equity
$
111,894
$
108,928
Elevance Health
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
2,249
$
2,004
Depreciation and amortization
331
462
Share-based compensation
62
61
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(988
)
4,054
Other non-cash items
324
(112
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,978
6,469
Investing activities
Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities
(670
)
(1,421
)
Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(1,120
)
(1,638
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(279
)
(301
)
Other, net
(241
)
176
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,310
)
(3,184
)
Financing activities
Net change in short-term and long-term borrowings
1,350
991
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(566
)
(622
)
Cash dividends
(379
)
(351
)
Other, net
(373
)
(549
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
32
(531
)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
-
1
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(300
)
2,755
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,526
7,387
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
6,226
$
10,142
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).
Elevance Health
Reportable Segment Highlight Details
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenue
Health Benefits
$37,258
$37,280
(0.1) %
Carelon2,4
12,076
11,484
5.2 %
Corporate & Other4
127
91
39.6 %
Eliminations4
(7,188)
(6,957)
3.3 %
Total Operating Revenue1
$42,273
$41,898
0.9 %
Operating Gain (Loss)
Health Benefits4
$2,287
$2,149
6.4 %
Carelon2,4
813
741
9.7 %
Corporate & Other3,4
(84)
(59)
NM5
Total Operating Gain1
$3,016
$2,831
6.5 %
Operating Margin
Health Benefits
6.1 %
5.8 %
30 bp
Carelon
6.7 %
6.5 %
20 bp
Total Operating Margin1
7.1 %
6.8 %
30 bp
|1.
See "Basis of Presentation."
|2.
Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included $8,067 and $523 for CarelonRx; and $4,009 and $290 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included $8,024 and $512 for CarelonRx; and $3,460 and $229 for Carelon Services, respectively.
|3.
Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, included items adjusted out of adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."
|4.
Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are restated for the realignment of Carelon Global Solutions. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, $148 of Operating Revenue was realigned to Carelon Services, $160 of Operating Revenue was realigned away from the Corporate & Other segment, and $12 of Operating Revenue was realigned to Eliminations. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, $20 of Operating Gain was realigned to Carelon Services, $10 of Operating Gain was realigned away from the Health Benefits segment, and $10 of Operating Gain was realigned away from Corporate & Other.
|5.
"NM" = calculation not meaningful.
Elevance Health
Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable
Three Months Ended March 31
Years Ended December 31
2024
2023
2023
2022
2021
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period
$
15,865
$
15,348
$
15,348
$
13,282
$
11,135
Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period
(7
)
(6
)
(6
)
(21
)
(46
)
Net medical claims payable, beginning of period
15,858
15,342
15,342
13,261
11,089
Business combinations and purchase adjustments
-
-
-
133
420
Net incurred medical claims:
Current year
30,708
30,751
121,798
113,414
100,440
Prior years redundancies1
(1,205
)
(1,068
)
(1,571
)
(869
)
(1,703
)
Total net incurred medical claims
29,503
29,683
120,227
112,545
98,737
Net payments attributable to:
Current year medical claims
19,580
19,948
107,146
98,997
88,156
Prior years medical claims
9,606
9,593
12,565
11,600
8,829
Total net payments
29,186
29,541
119,711
110,597
96,985
Net medical claims payable, end of period
16,175
15,484
15,858
15,342
13,261
Ceded medical claims payable, end of period
8
7
7
6
21
Gross medical claims payable, end of period2
$
16,183
$
15,491
$
15,865
$
15,348
$
13,282
Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims
63.8
%
64.9
%
88.0
%
87.3
%
87.8
%
Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year
8.2
%
7.5
%
11.4
%
7.0
%
18.1
%
Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims
1.0
%
0.9
%
1.4
%
0.9
%
2.0
%
|1.
Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.
|2.
Excludes insurance lines other than short duration
Elevance Health
GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
This document references non-GAAP measures, including "Adjusted Shareholders' Net Income," "Adjusted Shareholders' Net Income Per Share," "Adjusted EPS," "Adjusted Operating Gain," "Adjusted Operating Expense" and "Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio," which are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to aid investors when comparing Elevance Health's financial results among periods and are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are available below. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain/Loss," "Operating Margin" and "Adjusted EPS". Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reportable segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets and gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing Elevance Health's operating and financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is provided below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to the current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein.
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
Change
Shareholders' net income
$
2,246
$
1,989
12.9
%
Add / (Subtract):
Net losses on financial instruments
161
113
Amortization of other intangible assets
116
235
Transaction and integration related costs1
52
26
Litigation expenses1
2
1
Business optimization charges1
(4
)
-
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(81
)
(97
)
Net adjustment items
246
278
Adjusted shareholders' net income
$
2,492
$
2,267
9.9
%
Shareholders' earnings per diluted share
$
9.59
$
8.30
15.5
%
Add / (Subtract):
Net losses on financial instruments
0.69
0.47
Amortization of other intangible assets
0.50
0.98
Transaction and integration related costs1
0.22
0.11
Litigation expenses1
0.01
-
Business optimization charges1
(0.02
)
-
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.35
)
(0.40
)
Net adjustment items
1.05
1.16
Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share
$
10.64
$
9.46
12.5
%
Three Months Ended March 31
(In millions)
2024
2023
Change
Income before income tax expense
$
2,939
$
2,619
12.2
%
Net investment income
(465
)
(387
)
Net losses on financial instruments
161
113
Interest expense
265
251
Amortization of other intangible assets
116
235
Reportable segments operating gain
$
3,016
$
2,831
6.5
%
|1.
Adjustment item resides in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.
Elevance Health
GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
2024
2023
Change
Reportable segments operating gain
$
3,016
$
2,831
6.5
%
Add / (Subtract):
Transaction and integration related costs1
52
26
Litigation expenses1
2
1
Business optimization charges1
(4
)
-
Net Adjustment items
50
27
Reportable segments adjusted operating gain
$
3,066
$
2,858
7.3
%
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
2024
2023
Change
Operating expense
$
4,886
$
4,800
1.8
%
Add / (Subtract):
Transaction and integration related costs1
(52
)
(26
)
Litigation expenses1
(2
)
(1
)
Business optimization charges1
4
-
Net adjustment items
(50
)
(27
)
Adjusted operating expense
$
4,836
$
4,773
1.3
%
Operating revenue
$
42,273
$
41,898
0.9
%
Operating expense ratio
11.6
%
11.5
%
10 bp
Adjusted operating expense ratio
11.4
%
11.4
%
- bp
Full Year 2024 Outlook
Shareholders' earnings per diluted share
Greater than $34.05
Add / (Subtract):
Amortization of other intangibles
$1.93
Net losses on financial instruments
$1.35
Transaction and integration related costs1
$0.75
Litigation expenses1
$0.03
Business optimization charges1
($0.02
)
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
Approximately ($0.89)
Net adjustment items
$3.15
Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share
Greater Than $37.20
|1.
Adjustment item resides in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.
