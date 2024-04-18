TrackerRMS, a global leader of ATS and CRM software solutions for the recruitment industry, today announced its expanded partnership with Daxtra, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the talent acquisition ecosystem. This strategic collaboration signifies another step forward in Tracker's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the recruitment industry.

Through this partnership, Tracker will empower users by integrating Daxtra's semantic term expansion into its platform, a cutting-edge search functionality that analyzes search terms and automatically builds a list of synonyms. This will help Tracker users identify relevant candidates with better speed and precision, all at no additional cost.

"Expanding our partnership with Daxtra enhances our platform's capabilities and provides our users with even greater value," said Andy Jones, CEO of Tracker. "This collaboration, in conjunction with our evolving TrackerAI product, underscores both our companies' dedication to solutions that enable recruiters to thrive in today's competitive hiring market."

Daxtra VP of Operations-North America Collen Barraclough added, "By partnering with Tracker, we're delivering AI-powered recruitment tools that drive efficiency and effectiveness both of which are critical to the success of staffing professionals. The integration of our semantics term expansion into Tracker's platform helps recruiters streamline their processes and ultimately place more candidates."

Together, Tracker and Daxtra are committed to empowering recruiters with the tools and technology they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.

About TrackerRMS

Tracker is a leading cloud-based recruitment, applicant-tracking, and CRM software provider focused on cultivating relationships first and building better tech to support growing businesses. With customers spanning over 40 countries, Tracker is focused on providing solutions and streamlining the recruitment process with features that increase productivity, sales, and placements. From an industry-changing platform to a dedicated and collaborative team, Tracker is driven to building better ways forward in every aspect of recruitment and staffing. To learn more, visit Tracker-RMS.com.

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

