NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "We had a terrific start to the year, reflecting continued momentum across our business. For the quarter, we generated 9% underlying revenue growth, 14% adjusted EPS growth, and 80 basis points of margin expansion. With this strong start, we are well positioned for another good year in 2024."

"I am proud of our colleagues' dedication as they focus on helping our clients thrive in a complex and dynamic environment."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $6.5 billion, an increase of 9% compared with the first quarter of 2023. On an underlying basis, revenue increased 9%. Operating income rose 12% to $1.9 billion. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 11% to $2.0 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $1.4 billion. Earnings per share increased 14% to $2.82. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $2.89.

Risk & Insurance Services

Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 9% on both a GAAP and underlying basis. Operating income increased 12% to $1.6 billion, while adjusted operating income increased 11% to $1.6 billion.

Marsh's revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $3.0 billion, an increase of 9%, or 8% on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenue rose 8%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 8%, reflecting 9% growth in EMEA, 8% growth in Latin America, and 6% growth in Asia Pacific.

Guy Carpenter's revenue in the first quarter was $1.1 billion, an increase of 7%, or 8% on an underlying basis.

Consulting

Consulting revenue was $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 9% on both a GAAP and underlying basis. Operating income increased 5% to $432 million, while adjusted operating income increased 9% to $444 million.

Mercer's revenue in the first quarter was $1.4 billion, an increase of 6% on both a GAAP and underlying basis. Health revenue of $538 million increased 10% on an underlying basis. Wealth revenue of $672 million increased 5% on an underlying basis. Career revenue of $215 million increased 1% on an underlying basis.

Oliver Wyman's revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $789 million, an increase of 13% on an underlying basis.

Other Items

The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of stock for $300 million in the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company issued $1 billion of senior notes and repaid $1 billion of senior notes that matured.

In February, Oliver Wyman completed the acquisition of SeaTec Consulting, a leading provider of consulting, engineering, and digital expertise across the aviation, aerospace and defense, and transportation industries.

In March, Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) completed the acquisition of Querbes & Nelson and Louisiana Companies, two leading middle-market agencies in Louisiana, and Mercer completed the acquisition of Vanguard's U.S. Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business.

Conference Call

INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would".

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our future results include, among other things:

the impact of geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions on us, our clients and the countries and industries in which we operate, including from multiple major wars, escalating conflict throughout the Middle East and rising tension in the South China Sea, slower GDP growth or recession, lower interest rates, capital markets volatility and inflation;

the increasing prevalence of ransomware, supply chain and other forms of cyber attacks, and their potential to disrupt our operations, or the operations of our third party vendors, and result in the disclosure of confidential client or company information;

the impact from lawsuits or investigations arising from errors and omissions, breaches of fiduciary duty or other claims against us in our capacity as a broker or investment advisor, including claims related to our investment business' ability to execute timely trades;

the financial and operational impact of complying with laws and regulations, including domestic and international sanctions regimes, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.K. Anti Bribery Act and cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence regulations;

our ability to attract, retain and develop industry leading talent;

our ability to compete effectively and adapt to competitive pressures in each of our businesses, including from disintermediation as well as technological change, digital disruption and other types of innovation such as artificial intelligence;

our ability to manage potential conflicts of interest, including where our services to a client conflict, or are perceived to conflict, with the interests of another client or our own interests;

the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, such as the implementation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development international tax framework, or the increasing number of disagreements with and challenges by tax authorities in the current global tax environment; and

the regulatory, contractual and reputational risks that arise based on insurance placement activities and insurer revenue streams.

The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Marsh McLennan and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made.

Further information concerning the Company, including information about factors that could materially affect our results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 6,473 $ 5,924 Expense: Compensation and benefits 3,470 3,207 Other operating expenses 1,078 991 Operating expenses 4,548 4,198 Operating income 1,925 1,726 Other net benefit credits 67 58 Interest income 37 14 Interest expense (159 ) (136 ) Investment income 1 2 Income before income taxes 1,871 1,664 Income tax expense 447 412 Net income before non-controlling interests 1,424 1,252 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 24 17 Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,400 $ 1,235 Net income per share attributable to the Company: - Basic $ 2.84 $ 2.50 - Diluted $ 2.82 $ 2.47 Average number of shares outstanding: - Basic 492 495 - Diluted 497 500 Shares outstanding at March 31 493 495

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company advises clients in over 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended March 31, % Change

GAAP

Revenue* Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact** Non-GAAP

Underlying

Revenue 2024 2023 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 3,003 $ 2,744 9 % - 1 % 8 % Guy Carpenter 1,148 1,071 7 % - (1 )% 8 % Subtotal 4,151 3,815 9 % - 1 % 8 % Fiduciary interest income 122 91 Total Risk and Insurance Services 4,273 3,906 9 % - 1 % 9 % Consulting Mercer (a) 1,425 1,344 6 % (1 )% - 6 % Oliver Wyman Group 789 687 15 % 1 % 1 % 13 % Total Consulting 2,214 2,031 9 % - 1 % 9 % Corporate Eliminations (14 ) (13 ) Total Revenue $ 6,473 $ 5,924 9 % - 1 % 9 %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended March 31, % Change

GAAP

Revenue* Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact** Non-GAAP

Underlying

Revenue 2024 2023 Marsh: EMEA $ 1,025 $ 932 10 % 1 % - 9 % Asia Pacific 336 312 8 % (4 )% 6 % 6 % Latin America 125 115 8 % (3 )% 3 % 8 % Total International 1,486 1,359 9 % - 2 % 8 % U.S./Canada 1,517 1,385 10 % - 1 % 8 % Total Marsh $ 3,003 $ 2,744 9 % - 1 % 8 % Mercer: Wealth (a) $ 672 $ 581 16 % - 11 % 5 % Health (a) 538 545 (1 )% - (10 )% 10 % Career 215 218 (1 )% (2 )% (1 )% 1 % Total Mercer $ 1,425 $ 1,344 6 % (1 )% - 6 %

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions and other in 2024 includes a net gain of $21 million from the sale of the U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses, that comprised of a $66 million gain in Wealth, offset by a $45 million loss in Health. * Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding. ** Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Overview

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (referred to in this release as in accordance with "GAAP" or "reported" results). The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G and item 10(e) Regulation S-K in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: non-GAAP revenue, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted income, net of tax and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP in the following tables.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that enables investors to better compare the Company's performance across periods. Management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views its businesses, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP operating income (loss). The following tables identify these noteworthy items and reconcile adjusted operating income (loss) to GAAP operating income (loss), on a consolidated and reportable segment basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. The following tables also present adjusted operating margin. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income and identified intangible asset amortization by consolidated or segment adjusted revenue. The Company's adjusted revenue used in the determination of adjusted operating margin is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP revenue.

Risk & Insurance

Services Consulting Corporate/

Eliminations Total Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 1,565 $ 432 $ (72 ) $ 1,925 Operating margin 36.6 % 19.5 % N/A 29.7 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring (a) 22 11 9 42 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 5 1 - 6 Acquisition and disposition related costs (b) 1 21 - 22 Disposal of businesses (c) - (21 ) - (21 ) Operating income adjustments 28 12 9 49 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,593 $ 444 $ (63 ) $ 1,974 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 79 $ 11 $ - $ 90 Adjusted operating margin 39.1 % 20.7 % N/A 32.0 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 1,395 $ 411 $ (80 ) $ 1,726 Operating margin 35.7 % 20.2 % N/A 29.1 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring (a) 32 9 12 53 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 6 1 - 7 Acquisition related costs (b) - 17 - 17 Disposal of businesses (c) - 19 - 19 JLT legacy legal charges (d) - (51 ) - (51 ) Operating income adjustments 38 (5 ) 12 45 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,433 $ 406 $ (68 ) $ 1,771 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 74 $ 11 $ - $ 85 Adjusted operating margin 38.6 % 20.3 % N/A 31.2 %

(a) Costs primarily include severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate. (b) Primarily reflects exit costs for the disposition of the Mercer U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses in 2024. Prior year reflects integration costs related to the Westpac superannuation fund transaction. (c) Net gain on sale of the Mercer U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses. In 2023, the amount reflects a loss on sale of a small individual financial advisory business in Canada. These amounts are included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin. (d) Insurance and indemnity recoveries for a legacy JLT E&O matter relating to suitability of advice provided to individuals for defined benefit pension transfers in the U.K.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended March 31

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted income, net of tax is calculated as the Company's GAAP income from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of the operating income adjustments in the preceding tables and the additional items listed below. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the Company's adjusted income, net of tax, by the average number of shares outstanding-diluted for the relevant period. The following tables reconcile adjusted income, net of tax to GAAP income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount Adjusted

EPS Amount Adjusted

EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 1,424 $ 1,252 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 24 17 Subtotal $ 1,400 $ 2.82 $ 1,235 $ 2.47 Operating income adjustments $ 49 $ 45 Investments adjustment (1 ) 2 Pension settlement 1 - Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (11 ) (16 ) 38 0.07 31 0.06 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 1,438 $ 2.89 $ 1,266 $ 2.53

(a) For items with an income tax impact, the tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate based on the tax jurisdiction for each item.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Supplemental Information Three Months Ended March 31 (Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated Compensation and benefits $ 3,470 $ 3,207 Other operating expenses 1,078 991 Total expenses $ 4,548 $ 4,198 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 99 $ 84 Identified intangible amortization expense 90 85 Total $ 189 $ 169 Risk and Insurance Services Compensation and benefits (a) $ 2,118 $ 1,931 Other operating expenses (a) 590 580 Total expenses $ 2,708 $ 2,511 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 46 $ 37 Identified intangible amortization expense 79 74 Total $ 125 $ 111 Consulting Compensation and benefits (a) $ 1,314 $ 1,235 Other operating expenses (a) 468 385 Total expenses $ 1,782 $ 1,620 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 37 $ 21 Identified intangible amortization expense 11 11 Total $ 48 $ 32

(a) The Company reclassified certain prior period amounts between Compensation and benefits and Other operating expenses for each reporting segment for comparability purposes. The reclassification had no impact on consolidated or reporting segment total expenses.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions) (Unaudited)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,452 $ 3,358 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 11,458 10,794 Net receivables 7,216 6,418 Other current assets 1,173 1,178 Total current assets 21,299 21,748 Goodwill and intangible assets 19,945 19,861 Fixed assets, net 877 882 Pension related assets 2,114 2,051 Right of use assets 1,494 1,541 Deferred tax assets 276 357 Other assets 1,567 1,590 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,572 $ 48,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,169 $ 1,619 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,379 3,403 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 1,539 3,346 Current lease liabilities 310 312 Accrued income taxes 456 321 Dividends payable 349 - Fiduciary liabilities 11,458 10,794 Total current liabilities 18,660 19,795 Long-term debt 12,300 11,844 Pension, post-retirement and post-employment benefits 747 779 Long-term lease liabilities 1,600 1,661 Liabilities for errors and omissions 324 314 Other liabilities 1,319 1,267 Total equity 12,622 12,370 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,572 $ 48,030

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Operating cash flows: Net income before non-controlling interests $ 1,424 $ 1,252 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 189 169 Non-cash lease expense 67 73 Share-based compensation expense 103 99 Net (gain) loss on investments, disposition of assets and other (28 ) 27 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accrued compensation and employee benefits (1,779 ) (1,670 ) Provision for taxes, net of payments and refunds 209 189 Net receivables (742 ) (775 ) Other changes to assets and liabilities (59 ) (29 ) Contributions to pension and other benefit plans in excess of current year credit (88 ) (75 ) Operating lease liabilities (77 ) (79 ) Net cash used by operations (781 ) (819 ) Financing cash flows: Purchase of treasury shares (300 ) (300 ) Borrowings from term-loan and credit facilities - 250 Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 50 594 Proceeds from issuance of debt 989 589 Repayments of debt (1,004 ) (4 ) Net issuance of common stock from treasury shares (56 ) (94 ) Net distributions of non-controlling interests and deferred/contingent consideration (19 ) (14 ) Dividends paid (354 ) (296 ) Change in fiduciary liabilities 829 48 Net cash provided by financing activities 135 773 Investing cash flows: Capital expenditures (87 ) (84 ) Purchases of long term investments and other (10 ) (1 ) Sales of long term investments 4 - Dispositions 26 (20 ) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash held in a fiduciary capacity acquired (301 ) (263 ) Net cash used for investing activities (368 ) (368 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity (228 ) 152 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity (1,242 ) (262 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at beginning of period 14,152 12,102 Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at end of period $ 12,910 $ 11,840

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Balance at March 31, 2024 2023 (In millions) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,452 $ 1,006 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 11,458 10,834 Total cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity $ 12,910 $ 11,840

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP revenue isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements and certain transaction-related items from the current period GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP revenue measure is presented on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The Company isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements period over period, by translating the current period foreign currency GAAP revenue into U.S. Dollars based on the difference in the current and corresponding prior period exchange rates. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue and are consistently excluded from current and prior period GAAP revenues for comparability purposes. Percentage changes, referred to as non-GAAP underlying revenue, are calculated by dividing the period over period change in non-GAAP revenue by the prior period non-GAAP revenue.

The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:

2024 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue GAAP

Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 3,003 $ 6 $ (39 ) $ 2,970 $ 2,744 $ - $ 2,744 Guy Carpenter 1,148 (2 ) (3 ) 1,143 1,071 (12 ) 1,059 Subtotal 4,151 4 (42 ) 4,113 3,815 (12 ) 3,803 Fiduciary interest income 122 - (1 ) 121 91 - 91 Total Risk and Insurance Services 4,273 4 (43 ) 4,234 3,906 (12 ) 3,894 Consulting Mercer (a) 1,425 8 (28 ) 1,405 1,344 (24 ) 1,320 Oliver Wyman Group 789 (4 ) (10 ) 775 687 (1 ) 686 Total Consulting 2,214 4 (38 ) 2,180 2,031 (25 ) 2,006 Corporate Eliminations (14 ) - - (14 ) (13 ) - (13 ) Total Revenue $ 6,473 $ 8 $ (81 ) $ 6,400 $ 5,924 $ (37 ) $ 5,887

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

2024 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue GAAP

Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue Marsh: EMEA $ 1,025 $ (10 ) $ (1 ) $ 1,014 $ 932 $ - $ 932 Asia Pacific 336 13 (19 ) 330 312 - 312 Latin America 125 3 (4 ) 124 115 - 115 Total International 1,486 6 (24 ) 1,468 1,359 - 1,359 U.S./Canada 1,517 - (15 ) 1,502 1,385 - 1,385 Total Marsh $ 3,003 $ 6 $ (39 ) $ 2,970 $ 2,744 $ - $ 2,744 Mercer: Wealth (a) $ 672 $ 2 $ (62 ) $ 612 $ 581 $ 1 $ 582 Health (a) 538 2 32 572 545 (25 ) 520 Career 215 4 2 221 218 - 218 Total Mercer $ 1,425 $ 8 $ (28 ) $ 1,405 $ 1,344 $ (24 ) $ 1,320

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions and other in 2024 includes a net gain of $21 million from the sale of the U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses, that comprised of a $66 million gain in Wealth, offset by a $45 million loss in Health.

