Blavity Inc. Forms New Consortium to Propel Equity Forward in Tech

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Blavity Inc., a leading media company dedicated to empowering Black communities, is proud to announce the establishment of the AfroTech Advisory Board. This initiative highlights Blavity and board members' commitment to driving workplace equity, access to capital, and economic mobility for underrepresented employees, founders and startups within the tech sector. The newly formed AfroTech Advisory Board comprises over 20 influential leaders representing diverse industries and expertise.

The Board focuses on the following areas:

Enhancing Workplace Equity Initiatives: Our initiative is geared towards fostering a workplace environment that is not only more inclusive but also actively supportive, creating better conditions for underrepresented employees within our sector.

Our initiative is geared towards fostering a workplace environment that is not only more inclusive but also actively supportive, creating better conditions for underrepresented employees within our sector. Driving Progressive Policies : We aim to lead the charge in implementing transformative workplace policy changes. Our focus is on advocating for policies that not only promote fairness but also drive innovation within the tech industry.

: We aim to lead the charge in implementing transformative workplace policy changes. Our focus is on advocating for policies that not only promote fairness but also drive innovation within the tech industry. Supporting Underrepresented Founders and Startups: Our commitment extends to increasing access to capital and economic mobility for underrepresented founders and startups. We are dedicated to providing the necessary opportunities and resources to help these entrepreneurs thrive.

Joining the Advisory Board include representatives from Amazon, American Express, Black Economic Alliance, Chewy, GAP, Google, Infoblox, Jordan Brand, Lam Research, LinkedIn, Lockheed Martin, L'Oréal, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, Moët Hennessy, NAACP, Prudential, Silicon Valley Bank, Starbucks, Walton Isaacson, and Wells Fargo.

"Mobilizing this consortium is a crucial move towards amplifying our impact and reach in creating a more equitable tech industry," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. "Our concerted effort will focus on practical initiatives that not only enhance workplace equity but also promote significant access to capital and opportunities for our community's members."

The board will meet quarterly to discuss the current landscape, share successes, and strategies for advancing these critical areas, and explore collaboration opportunities with AfroTech, corporate partners, research institutions, political, and grassroots organizations.

"With the substantial economic influence of the Black community, which is projected to reach $1.8 trillion this year, prioritizing equity is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic business need," added DeBaun. "The AfroTech Advisory Board is set to be a driving force for innovation and inclusivity within the tech sector."

