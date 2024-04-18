Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 14:02
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Versapay Appoints Ed Neumann as Chief Financial Officer

Financial veteran joins leadership team to accelerate financial and strategic growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Versapay, the leading Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite, announced today that Ed Neumann has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Neumann will be responsible for Versapay's financial strategies and will lead the charge on building and scaling a high-growth business model for the company.

"Throughout his career, Ed has been at the helm of high-performing teams," said Carey O'Connor Kolaja, CEO of Versapay. "Ed is a financial veteran who brings a proven track record of driving operational and financial excellence for multiple high-growth companies throughout his career. His deep knowledge and understanding of fintech, e-commerce, and SaaS sectors make him an invaluable asset toward Versapay's ambitious growth strategy."

With more than 30 years of experience, Neumann is a seasoned growth CFO within the technology sector, having assumed the role four times throughout his career. He played a pivotal role as Shopkeep's CFO, guiding the company through its acquisition by Lightspeed Commerce in November 2020 and continuing to contribute to the company's success as the Executive Vice President of Operations until October 2022. At Borderfree, Neumann's financial leadership was integral to the company's Initial Public Offering in 2014 and eventual acquisition by Pitney-Bowes in 2015. Most recently, he served as Workrise's CFO.

"I am honored to be joining Versapay at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Ed Neumann, CFO of Versapay. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to further strengthen our financial foundation and power Versapay to new heights."

Neumann holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from West Chester University in Pennsylvania.

For more information on Versapay, visit versapay.com.

About?Versapay

For growing businesses that need to accomplish more with less, Versapay's Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite simplifies the invoice-to-cash process by automating invoicing, facilitating B2B payments, and streamlining cash application with AI. Versapay integrates natively with top ERPs, while allowing businesses to collect with a self-serve payment portal and collaborate with customers and teammates to resolve what automation alone can't. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans the U.S. and Canada with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and processes $170B+ annually.

Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay. To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com.

Versapay Media Contact:

pr@versapay.com

SOURCE: Versapay



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.