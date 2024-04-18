Versapay Appoints Ed Neumann as Chief Financial Officer

Financial veteran joins leadership team to accelerate financial and strategic growth

Versapay , the leading Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite, announced today that Ed Neumann has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Neumann will be responsible for Versapay's financial strategies and will lead the charge on building and scaling a high-growth business model for the company.

"Throughout his career, Ed has been at the helm of high-performing teams," said Carey O'Connor Kolaja , CEO of Versapay. "Ed is a financial veteran who brings a proven track record of driving operational and financial excellence for multiple high-growth companies throughout his career. His deep knowledge and understanding of fintech, e-commerce, and SaaS sectors make him an invaluable asset toward Versapay's ambitious growth strategy."

With more than 30 years of experience, Neumann is a seasoned growth CFO within the technology sector, having assumed the role four times throughout his career. He played a pivotal role as Shopkeep's CFO, guiding the company through its acquisition by Lightspeed Commerce in November 2020 and continuing to contribute to the company's success as the Executive Vice President of Operations until October 2022. At Borderfree, Neumann's financial leadership was integral to the company's Initial Public Offering in 2014 and eventual acquisition by Pitney-Bowes in 2015. Most recently, he served as Workrise's CFO.

"I am honored to be joining Versapay at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Ed Neumann , CFO of Versapay. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to further strengthen our financial foundation and power Versapay to new heights."

Neumann holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from West Chester University in Pennsylvania.

About?Versapay

For growing businesses that need to accomplish more with less, Versapay's Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite simplifies the invoice-to-cash process by automating invoicing, facilitating B2B payments, and streamlining cash application with AI. Versapay integrates natively with top ERPs, while allowing businesses to collect with a self-serve payment portal and collaborate with customers and teammates to resolve what automation alone can't. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans the U.S. and Canada with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and processes $170B+ annually.

Versapay Media Contact:

pr@versapay.com

SOURCE: Versapay

