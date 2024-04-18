Stagg Wabnik Law Group LLP: Stagg Wabnik Law Group Announces Brian A. Lacoff as Equity Partner

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Stagg Wabnik Law Group, a premier full-service law firm with a wide range of practice areas in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, is proud to announce the elevation of partner Brian A. Lacoff to Equity Partner. This significant appointment reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing outstanding talent and dedication within its ranks.





Stagg Wabnik Law Group Recently Promoted Partner Brian A. Lacoff to Full Equity Partner





Brian Lacoff has substantially contributed to the firm's success through his focus on complex commercial and municipal litigation, and trust and estate litigation and administration. He has adeptly represented the firm's clients in federal and state courts in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

A notable figure in New York's legal community, Brian was recognized by Super Lawyers as part of the New York Metro Rising Stars list from 2015 through 2020 and on the New York Super Lawyers list every year since 2022. He was also named to the Lawyers of Distinction list for 2024. His work encompasses a broad spectrum of legal issues, including Uniform Commercial Code matters, federal and state consumer credit statutes and regulations, safe deposit box litigation, securities law, multidistrict complex litigation, and trusts and estate litigation.

In addition to his legal practice, Brian has shown a commitment to public service, having been certified as guardian ad litem by New York State and volunteering with the American Bar Association's Military Pro Bono Project, assisting active-duty military personnel and their families with civil legal issues.

Brian Lacoff's academic credentials include graduating magna cum laude from the State University of New York at Albany in 2007 with a degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology, followed by earning his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law in 2010, where he was a senior staff member of the American Bankruptcy Institute Law Review.

Managing Partner Thomas Stagg commented on the appointment, stating, "Brian has been a pivotal part of our success, and his elevation to Equity Partner is not only a testament to his invaluable contributions but also to our firm's bright future. We are confident that Brian will continue to play a key role in our ongoing growth and success."

Stagg Wabnik Law Group, based in Garden City, New York, is known for its excellence in various legal areas, including commercial and general liability litigation, creditor's rights, banking and consumer litigation, labor and employment, trust and estate litigation, securities law, municipal law, real estate, zoning and land use, environmental law, and corporate transactions.

