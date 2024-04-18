CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Expands Global Reach of Cybersecurity Product Portfolio

Information Systems for Trading (IST) becomes a premier Reseller for ARIA Cybersecurity in Jordan and Iraq

LOWELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI) and a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, recognizes Information Systems for Trading (IST) as a premier reseller in the Jordan and Iraqi regions. As a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, IST offers ARIA's cutting-edge products, including AZT PROTECT, ADR and CloudADR, to enhance cybersecurity capabilities for organizations in these key markets.



IST will showcase ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions at the upcoming IQDEX 2024 event being held at the Baghdad International Fairground from April 20 through 23. IST will be providing live demonstrations of the powerful features and benefits of these advanced security solutions.



Gary Southwell, Vice President of ARIA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with IST as a premier reseller for ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions in the Jordan and Iraqi regions. This partnership will further strengthen our commitment to providing robust cybersecurity solutions to organizations in these strategic markets."



Hasan Al-Hasani, Vice President of IST, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "As a trusted provider of IT solutions in the region, IST is excited to offer ARIA's state-of-the-art cybersecurity products to our customers. We believe that these solutions will help organizations enhance their cybersecurity posture and effectively and efficiently defend against evolving cyber threats in the region."

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ:CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

ABOUT INFORMATION SYSTEMS FOR TRADING

INFORMATION SYSTEMS (IS) was founded as an IT consulting company in 1992 inside Iraq. The company is now providing infrastructure design and implementations for all vertical markets with a focus on government entities.



To schedule a meeting with IST at IQDEX, please visit (https://is-iraq.com/).

CONTACT:

Gary Southwell

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

info@ariacybersecurity.com

Hasan Al-Hasani

Vice President

Phone:

Iraq: +964 7813142399

Jordan: +962 795526416

Email: hasan@is-iraq.com

