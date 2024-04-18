Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Sequans Communications, S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 4G/5G cellular IoT chips and modules, announced that its Calliope 2 Cat 1bis platform, which includes the Calliope 2 chip and the GC02S1 module, has received modular approval for use on the AT&T commercial mobility network and the FirstNet® network.

The GC02S1 module has achieved technical acceptance from AT&T's Lab, and the Calliope 2 chip has passed AT&T's ADAPT chipset verification program.

Approval of the GC02S1 assures device makers that the module meets AT&T's performance, interoperability and feature requirements. Modular approval is a core requirement enabling device makers the ability to bring end devices to market faster, utilizing the streamlined end device certification program* for both the AT&T network and for FirstNet. FirstNet is the nationwide high-speed broadband communications network built by AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, for America's first responders and the public safety community.

"We are very pleased to have these first Cat 1bis solutions from Sequans now approved for our network," said Cameron Coursey, vice president, AT&T Connected Solutions. "The availability of Cat 1bis technology is of paramount importance to AT&T customers looking for efficient and reliable connectivity required by demanding IoT applications operating on AT&T's network and the FirstNet network."

Cat 1bis is a version of the LTE Cat 1 technology, designed to reduce cost and complexity by only requiring a single antenna. It is a universally available technology that has been optimized for cost and power consumption while retaining the high reliability and low latency of original Cat 1 technology. Typical applications for Cat 1bis include vehicle telematics, security and alarm systems, payment systems, and healthcare devices.

"Earning the first Cat 1bis approval from AT&T is a key accomplishment and of key importance to our customers," said Georges Karam, CEO, Sequans. "There are numerous IoT use cases where Cat 1bis is the ideal technology choice, and now that it is approved for FirstNet, I believe we will see a proliferation of Cat 1bis applications coming to market."

Calliope 2 Cat 1bis Platform Description

The Calliope 2 platform is designed for critical IoT applications. It supports the optimized Cat 1bis standard, delivers ultra-low power consumption, and can be deployed on any LTE network. It delivers remarkably high levels of security and reliability. The Calliope 2 chip is designed in Europe and manufactured in Taiwan. The Calliope 2 GC02S1 module is assembled in Vietnam.

Supports PSM and eDRX for ultra-low power consumption

Data rate: up to 10 Mbps DL and 5 Mbps UL

Supports external SIM and eSIM as well as integrated eSIM

Common Criteria (CC) EAL5+ security for iSIM *

Compatible with Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform for easy migration among Cat 1, LTE-M, NB-IoT.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1/Cat 1bis chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Linked-In , Facebook, and X.

FirstNet is a registered trademark of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are that of their respective owners.

Calliope is a trademark of Sequans Communications.

