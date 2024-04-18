Avaada Energy has won NTPC's 250 MW solar-wind hybrid tender with a winning bid of $0. 042/kWh. The project must be connected to India's Inter State Transmission System (ISTS). From pv magazine India Avaada Energy, a unit of Avaada Group, said this week that it has won a 250 MW solar-wind hybrid power project in a 1 GW tender issued by NTPC. It won the capacity with a competitive tariff of INR 3. 47 ($0. 042)/kWh. The project can be set up anywhere in India and must connect to the ISTS, ensuring seamless energy delivery across regions. The project completion period is 24 months. It will supply ...

