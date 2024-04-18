Anzeige
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
18.04.24
09:30 Uhr
13,490 Euro
-0,038
-0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,68213,83615:35
13,65613,81815:36
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 12:30
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keycorp Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income Of $183 Million, Or $.20 Per Diluted Common Share, With $.02 Impact From The Fdic Special Assessment(a)

Noninterest income up 6% year-over-year and linked quarter, driven by strength in investment banking and debt placement fees

Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing reliance on wholesale funding and higher cost brokered deposits

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased 120 basis points year-over-year to 10.3%(b)

Credit costs remain low: net loan charge-offs to average loans of 29 basis points

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $183 million, or $.20 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $30 million, or $.03 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $275 million, or $.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Included in the first quarter of 2024 are $22 million, or $.02 per diluted common share, after-tax, of charges related to the FDIC special assessment(a). Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 are $209 million, or $.22 per diluted common share, after-tax, of charges related to the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge(a).

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"We are off to a solid start in 2024. Investment Banking posted its best first quarter in our history, net interest income was within the range of guidance that we provided in January, and expenses remained well controlled. Customer deposits were up 2% year-over-year, while relationship households and commercial clients grew 2.5% and 6%, respectively. Net charge-offs and nonperforming loans remained low and below their historical averages.

Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rose to 10.3%, bringing our organic capital build to approximately 120 basis points over the past twelve months. Tangible common equity measures were steady to improved, despite the first quarter's increase in interest rates, reflecting the work we have done over the past year to improve our asset liability positioning.

We continued to invest and make progress in our fee-based businesses where we have a differentiated value proposition. Last month, we announced a strategic partnership that will help us accelerate growth in our commercial platform, another example of how we are delivering best-in-class execution services for our clients while concurrently managing risk.

Key is back to playing offense. I remain excited for our future and believe our strong foundation positions us to deliver sound, profitable growth moving forward."

(a)

See table on page 24 for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings, including information on the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and the pension settlement charge.

(b)

March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

Selected Financial Highlights















Dollars in millions, except per share data





Change 1Q24 vs.



1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 183

$ 30

$ 275


510.0 %

(33.5) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share - assuming dilution

.20

.03

.30


566.7

(33.3)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

7.87 %

1.46 %

13.16 %


N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

.47

.14

.66


N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

10.3

10.0

9.1


N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$ 12.84

$ 13.02

$ 12.70


(1.4)

1.1

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.02 %

2.07 %

2.47 %


N/A

N/A











(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS














Revenue














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Net interest income (TE)

$ 886

$ 928

$ 1,106


(4.5) %

(19.9) %

Noninterest income

647

610

608


6.1

6.4

Total revenue (TE)

$ 1,533

$ 1,538

$ 1,714


(.3) %

(10.6) %









TE = Taxable Equivalent


Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $886 million for the first quarter of 2024 and the net interest margin was 2.02%. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased by $220 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 45 basis points. While both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing interest rate swaps, investments, and U.S. Treasury securities into higher-yielding cash and swaps, the decline in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects the higher interest rate environment and Key's balance sheet optimization efforts, which resulted in planned reductions in loan balances. The higher interest rate environment drove earning asset yields higher, but were outpaced by the higher cost of deposits and borrowings. Additionally, the balance sheet experienced a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost deposits and borrowings.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $42 million, and the net interest margin decreased by five basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing interest rate swaps and U.S. Treasury securities into higher-yielding cash, investments, and swaps. The decline in net interest income and the net interest margin was driven by higher deposit costs, an unfavorable funding mix, and lower loan balances. Additionally, net interest income fell in part because of one less day to earn interest.

Noninterest Income














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Trust and investment services income

$ 136

$ 132

$ 128


3.0 %

6.3 %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

170

136

145


25.0

17.2

Cards and payments income

77

84

81


(8.3)

(4.9)

Service charges on deposit accounts

63

65

67


(3.1)

(6.0)

Corporate services income

69

67

76


3.0

(9.2)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

56

48

46


16.7

21.7

Corporate-owned life insurance income

32

36

29


(11.1)

10.3

Consumer mortgage income

14

11

11


27.3

27.3

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

24

22

25


9.1

(4.0)

Other income

6

9

-


(33.3)

N/M

Total noninterest income

$ 647

$ 610

$ 608


6.1 %

6.4 %









N/M = Not Meaningful


Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $39 million. The increase was driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, up $25 million, related to strong commercial mortgage and debt capital markets activity. Additionally, commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $10 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $37 million. The increase was driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, up $34 million, reflective of increased merger and acquisition advisory fees, syndication fees, and debt and equity capital markets activity. Commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $8 million, which was partly offset by a $7 million decline in cards and payments income.

Noninterest Expense














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Personnel expense

$ 674

$ 674

$ 701


.0 %

(3.9) %

Net occupancy

67

65

70


3.1

(4.3)

Computer processing

102

92

92


10.9

10.9

Business services and professional fees

41

44

45


(6.8)

(8.9)

Equipment

20

24

22


(16.7)

(9.1)

Operating lease expense

17

18

20


(5.6)

(15.0)

Marketing

19

31

21


(38.7)

(9.5)

Other expense

203

424

205


(52.1)

(1.0)

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,143

$ 1,372

$ 1,176


(16.7) %

(2.8) %









Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased $33 million, reflective of lower personnel expense, which decreased $27 million this quarter, due to lower headcount from efficiency related actions taken last year. In the first quarter of 2024, other expense included $29 million from the FDIC special assessment. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 24 for more information.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased by $229 million. The decline was driven by selected items that impacted earnings in the fourth quarter, which included the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge in the fourth quarter, which collectively totaled $275 million. The decline was partly offset by a $29 million charge related to the FDIC special assessment in the first quarter of 2024, as well as an increase in employee benefits. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 24 for more information.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS














Average Loans














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Commercial and industrial (a)

$ 55,220

$ 56,664

$ 60,281


(2.5) %

(8.4) %

Other commercial loans

21,222

21,942

22,778


(3.3)

(6.8)

Total consumer loans

34,592

35,342

36,778


(2.1)

(5.9)

Total loans

$ 111,034

$ 113,948

$ 119,837


(2.6) %

(7.3) %










(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $211 million, $210 million, and $178 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.



Average loans were $111.0 billion for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $8.8 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023, reflective of Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts. The decline in average loans was mostly driven by lower commercial and industrial loans, as well as a decline in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Additionally, average consumer loans decreased by $2.2 billion, reflective of broad-based declines across all consumer loan categories.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, average loans decreased by $2.9 billion. Average commercial loans declined by $2.2 billion, primarily driven by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $750 million, driven by declines across all consumer loan categories.

Average Deposits














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Non-time deposits

$ 128,448

$ 130,750

$ 132,907


(1.8) %

(3.4) %

Time deposits

14,430

14,326

10,498


.7

37.5

Total deposits

$ 142,878

$ 145,076

$ 143,405


(1.5) %

(.4) %








Cost of total deposits

2.20 %

2.06 %

.99 %


N/A

N/A









N/A = Not Applicable


Average deposits totaled $142.9 billion for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $527 million compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by continued changing client behavior reflective of higher interest rates, as well as a decline in wholesale deposit balances.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, average deposits decreased by $2.2 billion. The decline was driven by normal seasonal deposit outflows and a decrease in wholesale deposit balances.

ASSET QUALITY














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Net loan charge-offs

$ 81

$ 76

$ 45


6.6 %

80.0 %

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.29 %

.26 %

.15 %


N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$ 658

$ 574

$ 416


14.6

58.2

Nonperforming assets at period end

674

591

447


14.0

50.8

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,542

1,508

1,380


2.3

11.7

Allowance for credit losses

1,823

1,804

1,656


1.1

10.1

Provision for credit losses

101

102

139


(1.0)

(27.3)








Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

234 %

263 %

332 %


N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

277

314

398


N/A

N/A









N/A = Not Applicable


Key's provision for credit losses was $101 million, compared to $139 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline from the year-ago period reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by portfolio migration.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $81 million, or 0.29% of average total loans. These results compare to $45 million, or 0.15%, for the first quarter of 2023 and $76 million, or 0.26%, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.66% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2023, and 1.60% at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $658 million, which represented 0.60% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.35% at March 31, 2023, and 0.51% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024, totaled $674 million, and represented 0.61% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.37% at March 31, 2023, and 0.52% at December 31, 2023.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2024.

Capital Ratios









3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

10.3 %

10.0 %

9.1 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.0

11.7

10.6

Total risk-based capital (a)

14.5

14.1

12.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

5.0

5.1

4.6

Leverage (a)

9.1

9.0

8.8







(a)

March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2024. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2024, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.3% and 12.0%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 5.0% at March 31, 2024.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by four basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding













In thousands





Change 1Q24 vs.



1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

936,564

936,161

933,325


- %

.3 %

Open market share repurchases

-

-

(2,550)


-

(100.0)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns)

6,212

403

4,454


1,441.4

39.5


Shares outstanding at end of period

942,776

936,564

935,229


.7 %

.8 %










Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the first quarter of 2024.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments















Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.



1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)







Consumer Bank

$ 773

$ 786

$ 840


(1.7) %

(8.0) %

Commercial Bank

791

794

844


(.4)

(6.3)

Other (a)

(31)

(42)

30


26.2

(203.3)


Total

$ 1,533

$ 1,538

$ 1,714


(.3) %

(10.6) %









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key







Consumer Bank

$ 55

$ 1

$ 89


N/M

(38.2) %

Commercial Bank

200

143

255


39.9

(21.6)

Other (a)

(36)

(79)

(33)


54.4

(9.1)


Total

$ 219

$ 65

$ 311


236.9 %

(29.6) %




(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent

N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$ 549

$ 558

$ 612


(1.6) %

(10.3) %

Noninterest income

224

228

228


(1.8)

(1.8)

Total revenue (TE)

773

786

840


(1.7)

(8.0)

Provision for credit losses

(2)

5

60


(140.0)

(103.3)

Noninterest expense

703

780

663


(9.9)

6.0

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

72

1

117


N/M

(38.5)

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

17

-

28


N/M

(39.3)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 55

$ 1

$ 89


N/M

(38.2) %








Average balances







Loans and leases

$ 40,446

$ 41,381

$ 43,086


(2.3) %

(6.1) %

Total assets

43,239

44,178

45,935


(2.1)

(5.9)

Deposits

84,317

84,856

84,637


(.6)

(.4)








Assets under management at period end

$ 57,305

$ 54,859

$ 53,689


4.5 %

6.7 %









TE = Taxable Equivalent

N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Consumer Bank Data














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$ 109

$ 105

$ 101


3.8 %

7.9 %

Service charges on deposit accounts

33

37

38


(10.8)

(13.2)

Cards and payments income

56

62

61


(9.7)

(8.2)

Consumer mortgage income

14

11

11


27.3

27.3

Other noninterest income

12

13

17


(7.7)

(29.4)

Total noninterest income

$ 224

$ 228

$ 228


(1.8) %

(1.8) %








Average deposit balances







Money market deposits

$ 29,918

$ 29,752

$ 28,128


.6 %

6.4 %

Demand deposits

22,353

23,072

24,849


(3.1)

(10.0)

Savings deposits

4,987

5,241

7,025


(4.8)

(29.0)

Time deposits

11,809

10,265

4,351


15.0

171.4

Noninterest-bearing deposits

15,250

16,526

20,284


(7.7)

(24.8)

Total deposits

$ 84,317

$ 84,856

$ 84,637


(.6) %

(.4) %








Other data







Branches

957

959

971




Automated teller machines

1,214

1,217

1,263











Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q24 vs. 1Q23)

  • Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $55 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $89 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $63 million, or 10.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, reflective of a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost deposits and borrowings, as well as Key's balance sheet optimization efforts
  • Average loans and leases decreased $2.6 billion, or 6.1%, from the first quarter of 2023, driven by broad-based declines across loan categories
  • Average deposits decreased $320 million, or 0.4%, from the first quarter of 2023
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $62 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and an improving economic outlook, partly offset by higher net charge-offs
  • Noninterest income decreased $4 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by declines in service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income
  • Noninterest expense increased $40 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflective of the FDIC special assessment charge

Commercial Bank














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$ 391

$ 444

$ 478


(11.9) %

(18.2) %

Noninterest income

400

350

366


14.3

9.3

Total revenue (TE)

791

794

844


(.4)

(6.3)

Provision for credit losses

102

96

80


6.3

27.5

Noninterest expense

442

525

442


(15.8)

-

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

247

173

322


42.8

(23.3)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

47

30

67


56.7

(29.9)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 200

$ 143

$ 255


39.9 %

(21.6) %








Average balances







Loans and leases

$ 70,099

$ 72,088

$ 76,306


(2.8) %

(8.1) %

Loans held for sale

840

635

876


32.3

(4.1)

Total assets

79,456

81,393

85,852


(2.4)

(7.5)

Deposits

56,090

56,897

52,219


(1.4) %

7.4 %









TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data














Dollars in millions





Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$ 27

$ 27

$ 27


- %

- %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

170

135

145


25.9

17.2

Cards and payments income

19

19

20


-

(5.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts

29

27

27


7.4

7.4

Corporate services income

63

61

69


3.3

(8.7)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

56

49

46


14.3

21.7

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

24

21

24


14.3

-

Other noninterest income

12

11

8


9.1

50.0

Total noninterest income

$ 400

$ 350

$ 366


14.3 %

9.3 %








Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q24 vs. 1Q23)

  • Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $200 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $255 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $87 million, or 18.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits, as well as Key's balance sheet optimization efforts
  • Average loan and lease balances decreased $6.2 billion, or 8.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans
  • Average deposit balances increased $3.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses
  • Provision for credit losses increased $22 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by portfolio migration
  • Noninterest income increased $34 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and commercial mortgage servicing fees
  • Noninterest expense remained unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2023

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on April 18, 2024. A replay of the call will be available on our website through April 18, 2025.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

KeyCorp
First Quarter 2024
Financial Supplement

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent
Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended




3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$ 886

$ 928

$ 1,106


Noninterest income

647

610

608



Total revenue (TE)

1,533

1,538

1,714


Provision for credit losses

101

102

139


Noninterest expense

1,143

1,372

1,176


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

219

65

311


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

1


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

219

65

312








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

183

30

275


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

1


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

183

30

276







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ .20

$ .03

$ .30


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.20

.03

.30








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

.20

.03

.30


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution

-

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)

.20

.03

.30








Cash dividends declared

.205

.205

.205


Book value at period end

12.84

13.02

12.70


Tangible book value at period end

9.87

10.02

9.67


Market price at period end

15.81

14.40

12.52







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets

.47 %

.14 %

.66 %


Return on average common equity

6.06

1.08

9.85


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

7.87

1.46

13.16


Net interest margin (TE)

2.02

2.07

2.47


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

74.0

88.6

68.0








From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets

.47 %

.14 %

.66 %


Return on average common equity

6.06

1.08

9.89


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

7.87

1.46

13.21


Net interest margin (TE)

2.02

2.07

2.47


Loan to deposit (c)

76.6

77.9

84.4







Capital ratios at period end





Key shareholders' equity to assets

7.8 %

7.8 %

7.3 %


Key common shareholders' equity to assets

6.5

6.5

6.0


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

5.0

5.1

4.6


Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

10.3

10.0

9.1


Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

12.0

11.7

10.6


Total risk-based capital (d)

14.5

14.1

12.8


Leverage (d)

9.1

9.0

8.8







Asset quality - from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs

$ 81

$ 76

$ 45


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.29 %

.26 %

.15 %


Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,542

$ 1,508

$ 1,380


Allowance for credit losses

1,823

1,804

1,656


Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.40 %

1.34 %

1.15 %


Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.66

1.60

1.38


Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

234

263

332


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

277

314

398


Nonperforming loans at period-end

$ 658

$ 574

$ 416


Nonperforming assets at period-end

674

591

447


Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.60 %

.51 %

.35 %


Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.61

.52

.37







Trust assets





Assets under management

$ 57,305

$ 54,859

$ 53,689

Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees

16,752

17,129

18,220


Branches

957

959

971


Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$ 11

$ 7

$ 7



(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

March 31, 2024, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.


Three months ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end




Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 14,547

$ 14,637

$ 14,322

Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,799

2,806

2,836

Preferred Stock (b)

2,446

2,446

2,446

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 9,302

$ 9,385

$ 9,040

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 187,485

$ 188,281

$ 197,519

Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,799

2,806

2,836

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 184,686

$ 185,475

$ 194,683

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

5.04 %

5.06 %

4.64 %

Pre-provision net revenue




Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 875

$ 921

$ 1,099

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

11

7

7

Noninterest income

647

610

608

Less: Noninterest expense

1,143

1,372

1,176

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$ 390

$ 166

$ 538

Average tangible common equity




Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 14,649

$ 13,471

$ 13,817

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,802

2,811

2,841

Preferred stock (average)

2,500

2,500

2,500

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 9,347

$ 8,160

$ 8,476

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations




Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 183

$ 30

$ 275

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9,347

8,160

8,476





Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

7.87 %

1.46 %

13.16 %

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated




Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 183

$ 30

$ 276

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9,347

8,160

8,476





Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

7.87 %

1.46 %

13.21 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Cash efficiency ratio




Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 1,143

$ 1,372

$ 1,176

Less: Intangible asset amortization

8

10

10

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 1,135

$ 1,362

$ 1,166





Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 875

$ 921

$ 1,099

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

11

7

7

Net interest income TE (non-GAAP)

886

928

1,106

Noninterest income (GAAP)

647

610

608

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 1,533

$ 1,538

$ 1,714





Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

74.0 %

88.6 %

68.0 %







(a)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $1 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $1 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions)










3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Assets





Loans

$ 109,885

$ 112,606

$ 119,971


Loans held for sale

228

483

1,211


Securities available for sale

37,298

37,185

39,498


Held-to-maturity securities

8,272

8,575

9,561


Trading account assets

1,171

1,142

1,118


Short-term investments

13,205

10,817

8,410


Other investments

1,247

1,244

1,587



Total earning assets

171,306

172,052

181,356


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,542)

(1,508)

(1,380)


Cash and due from banks

1,247

941

784


Premises and equipment

650

661

628


Goodwill

2,752

2,752

2,752


Other intangible assets

48

55

85


Corporate-owned life insurance

4,392

4,383

4,372


Accrued income and other assets

8,314

8,601

8,512


Discontinued assets

318

344

410



Total assets

$ 187,485

$ 188,281

$ 197,519







Liabilities





Deposits in domestic offices:






Interest-bearing deposits

$ 114,593

$ 114,859

$ 106,841



Noninterest-bearing deposits

29,638

30,728

37,307



Total deposits

144,231

145,587

144,148


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

27

38

1,374


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

2,896

3,053

10,061


Accrued expense and other liabilities

5,008

5,412

4,861


Long-term debt

20,776

19,554

22,753



Total liabilities

172,938

173,644

183,197







Equity





Preferred stock

2,500

2,500

2,500


Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257


Capital surplus

6,164

6,281

6,207


Retained earnings

15,662

15,672

15,700


Treasury stock, at cost

(5,722)

(5,844)

(5,868)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,314)

(5,229)

(5,474)



Key shareholders' equity

14,547

14,637

14,322

Total liabilities and equity

$ 187,485

$ 188,281

$ 197,519







Common shares outstanding (000)

942,776

936,564

935,229

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended




3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Interest income





Loans

$ 1,538

$ 1,574

$ 1,476


Loans held for sale

14

12

13


Securities available for sale

232

213

194


Held-to-maturity securities

75

78

74


Trading account assets

14

13

12


Short-term investments

142

138

42


Other investments

17

22

13



Total interest income

2,032

2,050

1,824

Interest expense





Deposits

782

754

350


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

1

-

22


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

46

45

78


Long-term debt

328

330

275



Total interest expense

1,157

1,129

725

Net interest income

875

921

1,099

Provision for credit losses

101

102

139

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

774

819

960

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

136

132

128


Investment banking and debt placement fees

170

136

145


Cards and payments income

77

84

81


Service charges on deposit accounts

63

65

67


Corporate services income

69

67

76


Commercial mortgage servicing fees

56

48

46


Corporate-owned life insurance income

32

36

29


Consumer mortgage income

14

11

11


Operating lease income and other leasing gains

24

22

25


Other income

6

9

-



Total noninterest income

647

610

608

Noninterest expense





Personnel

674

674

701


Net occupancy

67

65

70


Computer processing

102

92

92


Business services and professional fees

41

44

45


Equipment

20

24

22


Operating lease expense

17

18

20


Marketing

19

31

21


Other expense

203

424

205



Total noninterest expense

1,143

1,372

1,176

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

278

57

392


Income taxes

59

(8)

81

Income (loss) from continuing operations

219

65

311


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

1

Net income (loss)

219

65

312

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 219

$ 65

$ 312







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 183

$ 30

$ 275

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

183

30

276

Per common share




Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ .20

$ .03

$ .30

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.20

.03

.30

Per common share - assuming dilution




Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ .20

$ .03

$ .30

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.20

.03

.30







Cash dividends declared per common share

$ .205

$ .205

$ .205







Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

929,692

927,517

926,490


Effect of common share options and other stock awards

7,319

6,529

7,314

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

937,011

934,046

933,804



(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



First Quarter 2024


Fourth Quarter 2023


First Quarter 2023



Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets













Loans: (b), (c)













Commercial and industrial (d)

$ 55,220

$ 853

6.22 %


$ 56,664

$ 870

6.09 %


$ 60,281

$ 807

5.42 %


Real estate - commercial mortgage

14,837

229

6.21


15,346

234

6.05


16,470

224

5.52


Real estate - construction

3,039

57

7.50


3,028

54

7.05


2,525

39

6.30


Commercial lease financing

3,346

27

3.23


3,568

30

3.34


3,783

27

2.87


Total commercial loans

76,442

1,166

6.14


78,606

1,188

6.00


83,059

1,097

5.35


Real estate - residential mortgage

20,814

171

3.29


21,113

174

3.30


21,436

172

3.21


Home equity loans

7,024

104

5.97


7,227

108

5.93


7,879

106

5.47


Other consumer loans

5,800

72

4.99


6,015

75

4.94


6,480

76

4.69


Credit cards

954

36

14.93


987

36

14.47


983

32

13.37


Total consumer loans

34,592

383

4.44


35,342

393

4.43


36,778

386

4.23


Total loans

111,034

1,549

5.61


113,948

1,581

5.51


119,837

1,483

5.01


Loans held for sale

888

14

6.15


695

12

6.85


907

13

5.86


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

37,089

232

2.17


35,576

213

1.99


39,172

194

1.72


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

8,423

75

3.57


8,714

78

3.56


8,931

74

3.32


Trading account assets

1,110

14

5.21


1,104

13

4.93


1,001

12

4.86


Short-term investments

10,243

142

5.59


9,571

138

5.72


3,532

42

4.80


Other investments (e)

1,236

17

5.39


1,297

22

6.91


1,309

13

4.01


Total earning assets

170,023

2,043

4.67


170,905

2,057

4.60


174,689

1,831

4.09


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,505)




(1,484)




(1,336)




Accrued income and other assets

17,350




17,471




17,498




Discontinued assets

329




351




419




Total assets

$ 186,197




$ 187,243




$ 191,270



Liabilities













Money market deposits

$ 37,659

$ 264

2.82 %


$ 36,648

$ 251

2.72 %


$ 33,853

$ 78

.94 %


Demand deposits

56,137

357

2.56


56,963

348

2.42


52,365

183

1.42


Savings deposits

5,253

1

.07


5,492

1

.05


7,346

1

.03


Time deposits

14,430

160

4.45


14,326

154

4.26


10,498

88

3.39


Total interest-bearing deposits

113,479

782

2.77


113,429

754

2.63


104,062

350

1.36


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

106

1

4.03


56

-

2.29


2,087

22

4.34


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

3,325

46

5.63


3,199

45

5.62


6,597

78

4.80


Long-term debt (f), (g)

19,537

328

6.72


19,921

330

6.64


20,141

275

5.47


Total interest-bearing liabilities

136,447

1,157

3.41


136,605

1,129

3.29


132,887

725

2.20


Noninterest-bearing deposits

29,399




31,647




39,343




Accrued expense and other liabilities

5,373




5,169




4,804




Discontinued liabilities (g)

329




351




419




Total liabilities

$ 171,548




$ 173,772




$ 177,453



Equity













Key shareholders' equity

$ 14,649




$ 13,471




$ 13,817




Noncontrolling interests

-




-




-




Total equity

14,649




13,471




13,817




Total liabilities and equity

$ 186,197




$ 187,243




$ 191,270



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.26 %




1.31 %




1.89 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


$ 886

2.02 %



$ 928

2.07 %



$ 1,106

2.47 %

TE adjustment (b)


11




7




7



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$ 875




$ 921




$ 1,099




(a)

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $211 million, $210 million, and $178 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $42.7 billion, $42.6 billion, and $45.3 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)






Three months ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Personnel (a)

$ 674

$ 674

$ 701

Net occupancy

67

65

70

Computer processing

102

92

92

Business services and professional fees

41

44

45

Equipment

20

24

22

Operating lease expense

17

18

20

Marketing

19

31

21

Other expense

203

424

205

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,143

$ 1,372

$ 1,176

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

16,752

17,129

18,220



(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(Dollars in millions)






Three months ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Salaries and contract labor

$ 389

$ 399

$ 419

Incentive and stock-based compensation

159

139

152

Employee benefits

126

97

99

Severance

-

39

31

Total personnel expense

$ 674

$ 674

$ 701

Loan Composition

(Dollars in millions)











Change 3/31/2024 vs.


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023


12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Commercial and industrial (a)(b)

$ 54,793

$ 55,815

$ 60,565


(1.8) %

(9.5) %

Commercial real estate:







Commercial mortgage

14,540

15,187

16,348


(4.3)

(11.1)

Construction

3,013

3,066

2,590


(1.7)

16.3

Total commercial real estate loans

17,553

18,253

18,938


(3.8)

(7.3)

Commercial lease financing (b)

3,305

3,523

3,763


(6.2)

(12.2)

Total commercial loans

75,651

77,591

83,266


(2.5)

(9.1)

Residential - prime loans:







Real estate - residential mortgage

20,704

20,958

21,632


(1.2)

(4.3)

Home equity loans

6,905

7,139

7,706


(3.3)

(10.4)

Total residential - prime loans

27,609

28,097

29,338


(1.7)

(5.9)

Other consumer loans

5,690

5,916

6,398


(3.8)

(11.1)

Credit cards

935

1,002

969


(6.7)

(3.5)

Total consumer loans

34,234

35,015

36,705


(2.2)

(6.7)

Total loans (c), (d)

$ 109,885

$ 112,606

$ 119,971


(2.4) %

(8.4) %



(a)

Loan balances include $214 million, $207 million, and $185 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(b)

Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $349 million at March 31, 2024, and no amounts held as collateral for a secured borrowing at December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $6 million, $7 million, and $6 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c)

Total loans exclude loans of $313 million at March 31, 2024, $339 million at December 31, 2023, and $407 million at March 31, 2023, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d)

Accrued interest of $508 million, $522 million, and $522 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(Dollars in millions)













Change 3/31/2024 vs.


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023


12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Commercial and industrial

$ -

$ 50

$ 351


N/M

N/M

Real estate - commercial mortgage

155

382

815


(59.4)

(81.0)

Real estate - residential mortgage

73

51

45


43.1

62.2

Total loans held for sale

$ 228

$ 483

$ 1,211


(52.8) %

(81.2) %









N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(Dollars in millions)








1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Balance at beginning of period

$ 483

$ 730

$ 1,130

$ 1,211

$ 963

New originations

1,738

1,879

3,035

1,798

1,779

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(105)

(31)

(94)

(52)

(13)

Loan sales

(1,893)

(2,095)

(3,312)

(1,798)

(1,518)

Loan draws (payments), net

4

-

(29)

(28)

-

Valuation and other adjustments

1

-

-

(1)

-

Balance at end of period

$ 228

$ 483

$ 730

$ 1,130

$ 1,211

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)






Three months ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Average loans outstanding

$ 111,034

$ 113,948

$ 119,837

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

1,508

1,488

1,337

Loans charged off:




Commercial and industrial

62

49

35





Real estate - commercial mortgage

5

24

5

Real estate - construction

-

-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

5

24

5

Commercial lease financing

-

-

(1)

Total commercial loans

67

73

39

Real estate - residential mortgage

1

-

-

Home equity loans

1

(2)

1

Other consumer loans

16

14

11

Credit cards

12

10

9

Total consumer loans

30

22

21

Total loans charged off

97

95

60

Recoveries:




Commercial and industrial

8

11

8





Real estate - commercial mortgage

-

1

-

Real estate - construction

-

1

-

Total commercial real estate loans

-

2

-

Commercial lease financing

2

1

1

Total commercial loans

10

14

9

Real estate - residential mortgage

2

1

1

Home equity loans

1

-

1

Other consumer loans

2

1

3

Credit cards

1

3

1

Total consumer loans

6

5

6

Total recoveries

16

19

15

Net loan charge-offs

(81)

(76)

(45)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

115

96

88

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$ 1,542

$ 1,508

$ 1,380





Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

$ 296

$ 290

$ 225

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

(14)

6

51

Other

(1)

-

-

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$ 281

$ 296

$ 276





Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$ 1,823

$ 1,804

$ 1,656





Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.29 %

.26 %

.15 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.40

1.34

1.15

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.66

1.60

1.38

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

234

263

332

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

277

314

398





Discontinued operations - education lending business:




Loans charged off

$ 1

$ 1

$ 1

Recoveries

-

-

-

Net loan charge-offs

$ (1)

$ (1)

$ (1)



(a)

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Net loan charge-offs

$ 81

$ 76

$ 71

$ 52

$ 45

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.29 %

.26 %

.24 %

.17 %

.15 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,542

$ 1,508

$ 1,488

$ 1,480

$ 1,380

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,823

1,804

1,778

1,771

1,656

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.40 %

1.34 %

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.15 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.66

1.60

1.54

1.49

1.38

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

234

263

327

343

332

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

277

314

391

411

398

Nonperforming loans at period end

$ 658

$ 574

$ 455

$ 431

$ 416

Nonperforming assets at period end

674

591

471

462

447

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.60 %

.51 %

.39 %

.36 %

.35 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.61

.52

.41

.39

.37



(a)

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Commercial and industrial

$ 360

$ 297

$ 214

$ 188

$ 170







Real estate - commercial mortgage

113

100

63

65

59

Real estate - construction

-

-

-

-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

113

100

63

65

59

Commercial lease financing

1

-

1

1

1

Total commercial loans

474

397

278

254

230

Real estate - residential mortgage

79

71

72

73

75

Home equity loans

95

97

97

97

104

Other Consumer loans

4

4

4

4

4

Credit cards

6

5

4

3

3

Total consumer loans

184

177

177

177

186

Total nonperforming loans (a)

658

574

455

431

416

OREO

16

17

16

15

13

Nonperforming loans held for sale

-

-

-

16

18

Other nonperforming assets

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 674

$ 591

$ 471

$ 462

$ 447

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 119

$ 107

$ 52

$ 73

$ 55

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

242

222

178

139

164

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business

2

3

2

2

3

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.60 %

.51 %

.39 %

.36 %

.35 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.61

.52

.41

.39

.37

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Balance at beginning of period

$ 574

$ 455

$ 431

$ 416

$ 387

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

243

297

159

169

143

Charge-offs

(97)

(95)

(87)

(76)

(60)

Loans sold

(5)

(9)

(4)

(23)

(2)

Payments

(35)

(56)

(25)

(20)

(31)

Transfers to OREO

(2)

(2)

(3)

(2)

(2)

Loans returned to accrual status

(20)

(16)

(16)

(33)

(19)

Balance at end of period

$ 658

$ 574

$ 455

$ 431

$ 416

Line of Business Results

(Dollars in millions)

















Change 1Q24 vs.


1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23


4Q23

1Q23

Consumer Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$ 773

$ 786

$ 791

$ 803

$ 840


(1.7) %

(8.0) %

Provision for credit losses

(2)

5

14

32

60


(140.0)

(103.3)

Noninterest expense

703

780

677

663

663


(9.9)

6.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

55

1

76

82

89


N/M

(38.2)

Average loans and leases

40,446

41,381

42,250

42,934

43,086


(2.3)

(6.1)

Average deposits

84,317

84,856

83,864

82,498

84,637


(.6)

(.4)

Net loan charge-offs

44

40

36

32

24


10.0

83.3

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.44 %

.38 %

.34 %

.30 %

.23 %


15.8

91.3

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 196

$ 190

$ 190

$ 193

$ 196


3.2

-

Return on average allocated equity

6.18 %

0.11 %

8.48 %

9.04 %

9.87 %


N/M

(37.4)










Commercial Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$ 791

$ 794

$ 790

$ 805

$ 844


(.4) %

(6.3) %

Provision for credit losses

102

96

68

134

80


6.3

27.5

Noninterest expense

442

525

431

405

442


(15.8)

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

200

143

226

214

255


39.9

(21.6)

Average loans and leases

70,099

72,088

74,951

77,277

76,306


(2.8)

(8.1)

Average loans held for sale

840

635

1,268

1,014

876


32.3

(4.1)

Average deposits

56,090

56,897

54,896

51,420

52,219


(1.4)

7.4

Net loan charge-offs

37

35

35

20

21


5.7

76.2

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.21 %

.19 %

.19 %

.10 %

.11 %


10.5

90.9

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 479

$ 401

$ 281

$ 269

$ 251


19.5

90.8

Return on average allocated equity

8.02 %

5.64 %

8.64 %

8.17 %

10.04 %


42.2

(20.1)


TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful

Selected Items Impact on Earnings (a)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Pretax (b)


After-tax at marginal rate (b)

Quarter to date results

Amount


Net Income

EPS (c)

Three months ended March 31, 2024





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

$ (29)


$ (22)

$ (0.02)

Three months ended December 31, 2023





Efficiency related expenses(e)

(67)


(51)

(0.05)

Pension settlement (other expense)

(18)


(14)

(0.02)

FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

(190)


(144)

(0.15)

Total selected items

(275)


(209)

(0.22)

Three months ended March 31, 2023





Efficiency related expenses(f)

(64)


(49)

(0.05)








(a)

Includes items impacting results or trends during the period but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments.

(b)

Favorable (unfavorable) impact.

(c)

Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.

(d)

In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. In late February 2024, the FDIC provided updated estimates on the uninsured deposit losses and recoverable assets related to the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the additional expense related to the revised special assessment during the first quarter of 2024.

(e)

Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023, consist primarily of $39 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $24 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense.

(f)

Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, consist primarily of $31 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $28 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense.



SOURCE KeyCorp

