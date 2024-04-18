Keycorp Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income Of $183 Million, Or $.20 Per Diluted Common Share, With $.02 Impact From The Fdic Special Assessment(a)

Noninterest income up 6% year-over-year and linked quarter, driven by strength in investment banking and debt placement fees

Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing reliance on wholesale funding and higher cost brokered deposits

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased 120 basis points year-over-year to 10.3%(b)

Credit costs remain low: net loan charge-offs to average loans of 29 basis points

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $183 million, or $.20 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $30 million, or $.03 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $275 million, or $.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Included in the first quarter of 2024 are $22 million, or $.02 per diluted common share, after-tax, of charges related to the FDIC special assessment(a). Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 are $209 million, or $.22 per diluted common share, after-tax, of charges related to the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge(a).

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"We are off to a solid start in 2024. Investment Banking posted its best first quarter in our history, net interest income was within the range of guidance that we provided in January, and expenses remained well controlled. Customer deposits were up 2% year-over-year, while relationship households and commercial clients grew 2.5% and 6%, respectively. Net charge-offs and nonperforming loans remained low and below their historical averages.

Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rose to 10.3%, bringing our organic capital build to approximately 120 basis points over the past twelve months. Tangible common equity measures were steady to improved, despite the first quarter's increase in interest rates, reflecting the work we have done over the past year to improve our asset liability positioning.

We continued to invest and make progress in our fee-based businesses where we have a differentiated value proposition. Last month, we announced a strategic partnership that will help us accelerate growth in our commercial platform, another example of how we are delivering best-in-class execution services for our clients while concurrently managing risk.

Key is back to playing offense. I remain excited for our future and believe our strong foundation positions us to deliver sound, profitable growth moving forward."

(a) See table on page 24 for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings, including information on the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and the pension settlement charge. (b) March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 1Q24 vs.



1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 183 $ 30 $ 275

510.0 % (33.5) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share - assuming dilution .20 .03 .30

566.7 (33.3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 7.87 % 1.46 % 13.16 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .47 .14 .66

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 10.3 10.0 9.1

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 12.84 $ 13.02 $ 12.70

(1.4) 1.1 Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.02 % 2.07 % 2.47 %

N/A N/A





















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Net interest income (TE) $ 886 $ 928 $ 1,106

(4.5) % (19.9) % Noninterest income 647 610 608

6.1 6.4 Total revenue (TE) $ 1,533 $ 1,538 $ 1,714

(.3) % (10.6) %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent



Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $886 million for the first quarter of 2024 and the net interest margin was 2.02%. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased by $220 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 45 basis points. While both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing interest rate swaps, investments, and U.S. Treasury securities into higher-yielding cash and swaps, the decline in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects the higher interest rate environment and Key's balance sheet optimization efforts, which resulted in planned reductions in loan balances. The higher interest rate environment drove earning asset yields higher, but were outpaced by the higher cost of deposits and borrowings. Additionally, the balance sheet experienced a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost deposits and borrowings.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $42 million, and the net interest margin decreased by five basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing interest rate swaps and U.S. Treasury securities into higher-yielding cash, investments, and swaps. The decline in net interest income and the net interest margin was driven by higher deposit costs, an unfavorable funding mix, and lower loan balances. Additionally, net interest income fell in part because of one less day to earn interest.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Trust and investment services income $ 136 $ 132 $ 128

3.0 % 6.3 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 170 136 145

25.0 17.2 Cards and payments income 77 84 81

(8.3) (4.9) Service charges on deposit accounts 63 65 67

(3.1) (6.0) Corporate services income 69 67 76

3.0 (9.2) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 56 48 46

16.7 21.7 Corporate-owned life insurance income 32 36 29

(11.1) 10.3 Consumer mortgage income 14 11 11

27.3 27.3 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 22 25

9.1 (4.0) Other income 6 9 -

(33.3) N/M Total noninterest income $ 647 $ 610 $ 608

6.1 % 6.4 %

















N/M = Not Meaningful



Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $39 million. The increase was driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, up $25 million, related to strong commercial mortgage and debt capital markets activity. Additionally, commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $10 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $37 million. The increase was driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, up $34 million, reflective of increased merger and acquisition advisory fees, syndication fees, and debt and equity capital markets activity. Commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $8 million, which was partly offset by a $7 million decline in cards and payments income.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Personnel expense $ 674 $ 674 $ 701

.0 % (3.9) % Net occupancy 67 65 70

3.1 (4.3) Computer processing 102 92 92

10.9 10.9 Business services and professional fees 41 44 45

(6.8) (8.9) Equipment 20 24 22

(16.7) (9.1) Operating lease expense 17 18 20

(5.6) (15.0) Marketing 19 31 21

(38.7) (9.5) Other expense 203 424 205

(52.1) (1.0) Total noninterest expense $ 1,143 $ 1,372 $ 1,176

(16.7) % (2.8) %

















Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased $33 million, reflective of lower personnel expense, which decreased $27 million this quarter, due to lower headcount from efficiency related actions taken last year. In the first quarter of 2024, other expense included $29 million from the FDIC special assessment. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 24 for more information.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased by $229 million. The decline was driven by selected items that impacted earnings in the fourth quarter, which included the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge in the fourth quarter, which collectively totaled $275 million. The decline was partly offset by a $29 million charge related to the FDIC special assessment in the first quarter of 2024, as well as an increase in employee benefits. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 24 for more information.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 55,220 $ 56,664 $ 60,281

(2.5) % (8.4) % Other commercial loans 21,222 21,942 22,778

(3.3) (6.8) Total consumer loans 34,592 35,342 36,778

(2.1) (5.9) Total loans $ 111,034 $ 113,948 $ 119,837

(2.6) % (7.3) %



















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $211 million, $210 million, and $178 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.





Average loans were $111.0 billion for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $8.8 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023, reflective of Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts. The decline in average loans was mostly driven by lower commercial and industrial loans, as well as a decline in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Additionally, average consumer loans decreased by $2.2 billion, reflective of broad-based declines across all consumer loan categories.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, average loans decreased by $2.9 billion. Average commercial loans declined by $2.2 billion, primarily driven by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $750 million, driven by declines across all consumer loan categories.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Non-time deposits $ 128,448 $ 130,750 $ 132,907

(1.8) % (3.4) % Time deposits 14,430 14,326 10,498

.7 37.5 Total deposits $ 142,878 $ 145,076 $ 143,405

(1.5) % (.4) %













Cost of total deposits 2.20 % 2.06 % .99 %

N/A N/A

















N/A = Not Applicable



Average deposits totaled $142.9 billion for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $527 million compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by continued changing client behavior reflective of higher interest rates, as well as a decline in wholesale deposit balances.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, average deposits decreased by $2.2 billion. The decline was driven by normal seasonal deposit outflows and a decrease in wholesale deposit balances.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Net loan charge-offs $ 81 $ 76 $ 45

6.6 % 80.0 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .29 % .26 % .15 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 658 $ 574 $ 416

14.6 58.2 Nonperforming assets at period end 674 591 447

14.0 50.8 Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,542 1,508 1,380

2.3 11.7 Allowance for credit losses 1,823 1,804 1,656

1.1 10.1 Provision for credit losses 101 102 139

(1.0) (27.3)













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 234 % 263 % 332 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 277 314 398

N/A N/A

















N/A = Not Applicable



Key's provision for credit losses was $101 million, compared to $139 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline from the year-ago period reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by portfolio migration.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $81 million, or 0.29% of average total loans. These results compare to $45 million, or 0.15%, for the first quarter of 2023 and $76 million, or 0.26%, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.66% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2023, and 1.60% at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $658 million, which represented 0.60% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.35% at March 31, 2023, and 0.51% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024, totaled $674 million, and represented 0.61% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.37% at March 31, 2023, and 0.52% at December 31, 2023.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2024.

Capital Ratios















3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 10.3 % 10.0 % 9.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 12.0 11.7 10.6 Total risk-based capital (a) 14.5 14.1 12.8 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.0 5.1 4.6 Leverage (a) 9.1 9.0 8.8













(a) March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2024. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2024, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.3% and 12.0%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 5.0% at March 31, 2024.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by four basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 1Q24 vs.



1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 936,564 936,161 933,325

- % .3 % Open market share repurchases - - (2,550)

- (100.0) Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns) 6,212 403 4,454

1,441.4 39.5

Shares outstanding at end of period 942,776 936,564 935,229

.7 % .8 %



















Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the first quarter of 2024.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.



1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 773 $ 786 $ 840

(1.7) % (8.0) % Commercial Bank 791 794 844

(.4) (6.3) Other (a) (31) (42) 30

26.2 (203.3)

Total $ 1,533 $ 1,538 $ 1,714

(.3) % (10.6) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 55 $ 1 $ 89

N/M (38.2) % Commercial Bank 200 143 255

39.9 (21.6) Other (a) (36) (79) (33)

54.4 (9.1)

Total $ 219 $ 65 $ 311

236.9 % (29.6) %







(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 549 $ 558 $ 612

(1.6) % (10.3) % Noninterest income 224 228 228

(1.8) (1.8) Total revenue (TE) 773 786 840

(1.7) (8.0) Provision for credit losses (2) 5 60

(140.0) (103.3) Noninterest expense 703 780 663

(9.9) 6.0 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 72 1 117

N/M (38.5) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 17 - 28

N/M (39.3) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 55 $ 1 $ 89

N/M (38.2) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 40,446 $ 41,381 $ 43,086

(2.3) % (6.1) % Total assets 43,239 44,178 45,935

(2.1) (5.9) Deposits 84,317 84,856 84,637

(.6) (.4)













Assets under management at period end $ 57,305 $ 54,859 $ 53,689

4.5 % 6.7 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 109 $ 105 $ 101

3.8 % 7.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 33 37 38

(10.8) (13.2) Cards and payments income 56 62 61

(9.7) (8.2) Consumer mortgage income 14 11 11

27.3 27.3 Other noninterest income 12 13 17

(7.7) (29.4) Total noninterest income $ 224 $ 228 $ 228

(1.8) % (1.8) %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 29,918 $ 29,752 $ 28,128

.6 % 6.4 % Demand deposits 22,353 23,072 24,849

(3.1) (10.0) Savings deposits 4,987 5,241 7,025

(4.8) (29.0) Time deposits 11,809 10,265 4,351

15.0 171.4 Noninterest-bearing deposits 15,250 16,526 20,284

(7.7) (24.8) Total deposits $ 84,317 $ 84,856 $ 84,637

(.6) % (.4) %













Other data











Branches 957 959 971





Automated teller machines 1,214 1,217 1,263





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q24 vs. 1Q23)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $55 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $89 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $63 million, or 10.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, reflective of a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost deposits and borrowings, as well as Key's balance sheet optimization efforts

Average loans and leases decreased $2.6 billion, or 6.1%, from the first quarter of 2023, driven by broad-based declines across loan categories

Average deposits decreased $320 million, or 0.4%, from the first quarter of 2023

Provision for credit losses decreased $62 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and an improving economic outlook, partly offset by higher net charge-offs

Noninterest income decreased $4 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by declines in service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income

Noninterest expense increased $40 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflective of the FDIC special assessment charge

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 391 $ 444 $ 478

(11.9) % (18.2) % Noninterest income 400 350 366

14.3 9.3 Total revenue (TE) 791 794 844

(.4) (6.3) Provision for credit losses 102 96 80

6.3 27.5 Noninterest expense 442 525 442

(15.8) - Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 247 173 322

42.8 (23.3) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 47 30 67

56.7 (29.9) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 200 $ 143 $ 255

39.9 % (21.6) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 70,099 $ 72,088 $ 76,306

(2.8) % (8.1) % Loans held for sale 840 635 876

32.3 (4.1) Total assets 79,456 81,393 85,852

(2.4) (7.5) Deposits 56,090 56,897 52,219

(1.4) % 7.4 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 27 $ 27 $ 27

- % - % Investment banking and debt placement fees 170 135 145

25.9 17.2 Cards and payments income 19 19 20

- (5.0) Service charges on deposit accounts 29 27 27

7.4 7.4 Corporate services income 63 61 69

3.3 (8.7) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 56 49 46

14.3 21.7 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 21 24

14.3 - Other noninterest income 12 11 8

9.1 50.0 Total noninterest income $ 400 $ 350 $ 366

14.3 % 9.3 %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q24 vs. 1Q23)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $200 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $255 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $87 million, or 18.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits, as well as Key's balance sheet optimization efforts

Average loan and lease balances decreased $6.2 billion, or 8.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans

Average deposit balances increased $3.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses

Provision for credit losses increased $22 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by portfolio migration

Noninterest income increased $34 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and commercial mortgage servicing fees

Noninterest expense remained unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2023

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

KeyCorp

First Quarter 2024

Financial Supplement

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 886 $ 928 $ 1,106

Noninterest income 647 610 608



Total revenue (TE) 1,533 1,538 1,714

Provision for credit losses 101 102 139

Noninterest expense 1,143 1,372 1,176

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 219 65 311

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 219 65 312













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 183 30 275

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 183 30 276











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .20 $ .03 $ .30

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .20 .03 .30













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution .20 .03 .30

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a) .20 .03 .30













Cash dividends declared .205 .205 .205

Book value at period end 12.84 13.02 12.70

Tangible book value at period end 9.87 10.02 9.67

Market price at period end 15.81 14.40 12.52











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .47 % .14 % .66 %

Return on average common equity 6.06 1.08 9.85

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 7.87 1.46 13.16

Net interest margin (TE) 2.02 2.07 2.47

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 74.0 88.6 68.0













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .47 % .14 % .66 %

Return on average common equity 6.06 1.08 9.89

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 7.87 1.46 13.21

Net interest margin (TE) 2.02 2.07 2.47

Loan to deposit (c) 76.6 77.9 84.4











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.3 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 6.5 6.5 6.0

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.0 5.1 4.6

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 10.3 10.0 9.1

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 12.0 11.7 10.6

Total risk-based capital (d) 14.5 14.1 12.8

Leverage (d) 9.1 9.0 8.8











Asset quality - from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 81 $ 76 $ 45

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .29 % .26 % .15 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,542 $ 1,508 $ 1,380

Allowance for credit losses 1,823 1,804 1,656

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.40 % 1.34 % 1.15 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.66 1.60 1.38

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 234 263 332

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 277 314 398

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 658 $ 574 $ 416

Nonperforming assets at period-end 674 591 447

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .60 % .51 % .35 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .61 .52 .37











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 57,305 $ 54,859 $ 53,689 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 16,752 17,129 18,220

Branches 957 959 971

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 11 $ 7 $ 7





(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) March 31, 2024, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,547 $ 14,637 $ 14,322 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,799 2,806 2,836 Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 2,446 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,302 $ 9,385 $ 9,040 Total assets (GAAP) $ 187,485 $ 188,281 $ 197,519 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,799 2,806 2,836 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 184,686 $ 185,475 $ 194,683 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 5.04 % 5.06 % 4.64 % Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP) $ 875 $ 921 $ 1,099 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 11 7 7 Noninterest income 647 610 608 Less: Noninterest expense 1,143 1,372 1,176 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 390 $ 166 $ 538 Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,649 $ 13,471 $ 13,817 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,802 2,811 2,841 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,500 2,500 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,347 $ 8,160 $ 8,476 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 183 $ 30 $ 275 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,347 8,160 8,476







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 7.87 % 1.46 % 13.16 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 183 $ 30 $ 276 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,347 8,160 8,476







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 7.87 % 1.46 % 13.21 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,143 $ 1,372 $ 1,176 Less: Intangible asset amortization 8 10 10 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,135 $ 1,362 $ 1,166







Net interest income (GAAP) $ 875 $ 921 $ 1,099 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 11 7 7 Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) 886 928 1,106 Noninterest income (GAAP) 647 610 608 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,533 $ 1,538 $ 1,714







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 74.0 % 88.6 % 68.0 %













(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $1 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $1 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Assets







Loans $ 109,885 $ 112,606 $ 119,971

Loans held for sale 228 483 1,211

Securities available for sale 37,298 37,185 39,498

Held-to-maturity securities 8,272 8,575 9,561

Trading account assets 1,171 1,142 1,118

Short-term investments 13,205 10,817 8,410

Other investments 1,247 1,244 1,587



Total earning assets 171,306 172,052 181,356

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,542) (1,508) (1,380)

Cash and due from banks 1,247 941 784

Premises and equipment 650 661 628

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 48 55 85

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,392 4,383 4,372

Accrued income and other assets 8,314 8,601 8,512

Discontinued assets 318 344 410



Total assets $ 187,485 $ 188,281 $ 197,519











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits $ 114,593 $ 114,859 $ 106,841



Noninterest-bearing deposits 29,638 30,728 37,307



Total deposits 144,231 145,587 144,148

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 27 38 1,374

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,896 3,053 10,061

Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,008 5,412 4,861

Long-term debt 20,776 19,554 22,753



Total liabilities 172,938 173,644 183,197











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,164 6,281 6,207

Retained earnings 15,662 15,672 15,700

Treasury stock, at cost (5,722) (5,844) (5,868)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,314) (5,229) (5,474)



Key shareholders' equity 14,547 14,637 14,322 Total liabilities and equity $ 187,485 $ 188,281 $ 197,519











Common shares outstanding (000) 942,776 936,564 935,229

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Interest income







Loans $ 1,538 $ 1,574 $ 1,476

Loans held for sale 14 12 13

Securities available for sale 232 213 194

Held-to-maturity securities 75 78 74

Trading account assets 14 13 12

Short-term investments 142 138 42

Other investments 17 22 13



Total interest income 2,032 2,050 1,824 Interest expense







Deposits 782 754 350

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1 - 22

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 46 45 78

Long-term debt 328 330 275



Total interest expense 1,157 1,129 725 Net interest income 875 921 1,099 Provision for credit losses 101 102 139 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 774 819 960 Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income 136 132 128

Investment banking and debt placement fees 170 136 145

Cards and payments income 77 84 81

Service charges on deposit accounts 63 65 67

Corporate services income 69 67 76

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 56 48 46

Corporate-owned life insurance income 32 36 29

Consumer mortgage income 14 11 11

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 22 25

Other income 6 9 -



Total noninterest income 647 610 608 Noninterest expense







Personnel 674 674 701

Net occupancy 67 65 70

Computer processing 102 92 92

Business services and professional fees 41 44 45

Equipment 20 24 22

Operating lease expense 17 18 20

Marketing 19 31 21

Other expense 203 424 205



Total noninterest expense 1,143 1,372 1,176 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 278 57 392

Income taxes 59 (8) 81 Income (loss) from continuing operations 219 65 311

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - 1 Net income (loss) 219 65 312 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 219 $ 65 $ 312











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 183 $ 30 $ 275 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 183 30 276 Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .20 $ .03 $ .30 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .20 .03 .30 Per common share - assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .20 $ .03 $ .30 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .20 .03 .30











Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .205 $ .205











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 929,692 927,517 926,490

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 7,319 6,529 7,314 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 937,011 934,046 933,804





(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



First Quarter 2024

Fourth Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 55,220 $ 853 6.22 %

$ 56,664 $ 870 6.09 %

$ 60,281 $ 807 5.42 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 14,837 229 6.21

15,346 234 6.05

16,470 224 5.52

Real estate - construction 3,039 57 7.50

3,028 54 7.05

2,525 39 6.30

Commercial lease financing 3,346 27 3.23

3,568 30 3.34

3,783 27 2.87

Total commercial loans 76,442 1,166 6.14

78,606 1,188 6.00

83,059 1,097 5.35

Real estate - residential mortgage 20,814 171 3.29

21,113 174 3.30

21,436 172 3.21

Home equity loans 7,024 104 5.97

7,227 108 5.93

7,879 106 5.47

Other consumer loans 5,800 72 4.99

6,015 75 4.94

6,480 76 4.69

Credit cards 954 36 14.93

987 36 14.47

983 32 13.37

Total consumer loans 34,592 383 4.44

35,342 393 4.43

36,778 386 4.23

Total loans 111,034 1,549 5.61

113,948 1,581 5.51

119,837 1,483 5.01

Loans held for sale 888 14 6.15

695 12 6.85

907 13 5.86

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 37,089 232 2.17

35,576 213 1.99

39,172 194 1.72

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,423 75 3.57

8,714 78 3.56

8,931 74 3.32

Trading account assets 1,110 14 5.21

1,104 13 4.93

1,001 12 4.86

Short-term investments 10,243 142 5.59

9,571 138 5.72

3,532 42 4.80

Other investments (e) 1,236 17 5.39

1,297 22 6.91

1,309 13 4.01

Total earning assets 170,023 2,043 4.67

170,905 2,057 4.60

174,689 1,831 4.09

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,505)





(1,484)





(1,336)





Accrued income and other assets 17,350





17,471





17,498





Discontinued assets 329





351





419





Total assets $ 186,197





$ 187,243





$ 191,270



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 37,659 $ 264 2.82 %

$ 36,648 $ 251 2.72 %

$ 33,853 $ 78 .94 %

Demand deposits 56,137 357 2.56

56,963 348 2.42

52,365 183 1.42

Savings deposits 5,253 1 .07

5,492 1 .05

7,346 1 .03

Time deposits 14,430 160 4.45

14,326 154 4.26

10,498 88 3.39

Total interest-bearing deposits 113,479 782 2.77

113,429 754 2.63

104,062 350 1.36

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 106 1 4.03

56 - 2.29

2,087 22 4.34

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,325 46 5.63

3,199 45 5.62

6,597 78 4.80

Long-term debt (f), (g) 19,537 328 6.72

19,921 330 6.64

20,141 275 5.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities 136,447 1,157 3.41

136,605 1,129 3.29

132,887 725 2.20

Noninterest-bearing deposits 29,399





31,647





39,343





Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,373





5,169





4,804





Discontinued liabilities (g) 329





351





419





Total liabilities $ 171,548





$ 173,772





$ 177,453



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 14,649





$ 13,471





$ 13,817





Noncontrolling interests -





-





-





Total equity 14,649





13,471





13,817





Total liabilities and equity $ 186,197





$ 187,243





$ 191,270



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.26 %





1.31 %





1.89 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 886 2.02 %



$ 928 2.07 %



$ 1,106 2.47 % TE adjustment (b)

11





7





7



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 875





$ 921





$ 1,099







(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $211 million, $210 million, and $178 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $42.7 billion, $42.6 billion, and $45.3 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Personnel (a) $ 674 $ 674 $ 701 Net occupancy 67 65 70 Computer processing 102 92 92 Business services and professional fees 41 44 45 Equipment 20 24 22 Operating lease expense 17 18 20 Marketing 19 31 21 Other expense 203 424 205 Total noninterest expense $ 1,143 $ 1,372 $ 1,176 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 16,752 17,129 18,220





(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Salaries and contract labor $ 389 $ 399 $ 419 Incentive and stock-based compensation 159 139 152 Employee benefits 126 97 99 Severance - 39 31 Total personnel expense $ 674 $ 674 $ 701

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 3/31/2024 vs.

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023

12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Commercial and industrial (a)(b) $ 54,793 $ 55,815 $ 60,565

(1.8) % (9.5) % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 14,540 15,187 16,348

(4.3) (11.1) Construction 3,013 3,066 2,590

(1.7) 16.3 Total commercial real estate loans 17,553 18,253 18,938

(3.8) (7.3) Commercial lease financing (b) 3,305 3,523 3,763

(6.2) (12.2) Total commercial loans 75,651 77,591 83,266

(2.5) (9.1) Residential - prime loans:











Real estate - residential mortgage 20,704 20,958 21,632

(1.2) (4.3) Home equity loans 6,905 7,139 7,706

(3.3) (10.4) Total residential - prime loans 27,609 28,097 29,338

(1.7) (5.9) Other consumer loans 5,690 5,916 6,398

(3.8) (11.1) Credit cards 935 1,002 969

(6.7) (3.5) Total consumer loans 34,234 35,015 36,705

(2.2) (6.7) Total loans (c), (d) $ 109,885 $ 112,606 $ 119,971

(2.4) % (8.4) %





(a) Loan balances include $214 million, $207 million, and $185 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (b) Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $349 million at March 31, 2024, and no amounts held as collateral for a secured borrowing at December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $6 million, $7 million, and $6 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $313 million at March 31, 2024, $339 million at December 31, 2023, and $407 million at March 31, 2023, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $508 million, $522 million, and $522 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 3/31/2024 vs.

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023

12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Commercial and industrial $ - $ 50 $ 351

N/M N/M Real estate - commercial mortgage 155 382 815

(59.4) (81.0) Real estate - residential mortgage 73 51 45

43.1 62.2 Total loans held for sale $ 228 $ 483 $ 1,211

(52.8) % (81.2) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Balance at beginning of period $ 483 $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 963 New originations 1,738 1,879 3,035 1,798 1,779 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (105) (31) (94) (52) (13) Loan sales (1,893) (2,095) (3,312) (1,798) (1,518) Loan draws (payments), net 4 - (29) (28) - Valuation and other adjustments 1 - - (1) - Balance at end of period $ 228 $ 483 $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,211

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Average loans outstanding $ 111,034 $ 113,948 $ 119,837 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,508 1,488 1,337 Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial 62 49 35







Real estate - commercial mortgage 5 24 5 Real estate - construction - - - Total commercial real estate loans 5 24 5 Commercial lease financing - - (1) Total commercial loans 67 73 39 Real estate - residential mortgage 1 - - Home equity loans 1 (2) 1 Other consumer loans 16 14 11 Credit cards 12 10 9 Total consumer loans 30 22 21 Total loans charged off 97 95 60 Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial 8 11 8







Real estate - commercial mortgage - 1 - Real estate - construction - 1 - Total commercial real estate loans - 2 - Commercial lease financing 2 1 1 Total commercial loans 10 14 9 Real estate - residential mortgage 2 1 1 Home equity loans 1 - 1 Other consumer loans 2 1 3 Credit cards 1 3 1 Total consumer loans 6 5 6 Total recoveries 16 19 15 Net loan charge-offs (81) (76) (45) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 115 96 88 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,542 $ 1,508 $ 1,380







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 296 $ 290 $ 225 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments (14) 6 51 Other (1) - - Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 281 $ 296 $ 276







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,823 $ 1,804 $ 1,656







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .29 % .26 % .15 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.40 1.34 1.15 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.66 1.60 1.38 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 234 263 332 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 277 314 398







Discontinued operations - education lending business:





Loans charged off $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Recoveries - - - Net loan charge-offs $ (1) $ (1) $ (1)





(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Net loan charge-offs $ 81 $ 76 $ 71 $ 52 $ 45 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .29 % .26 % .24 % .17 % .15 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,542 $ 1,508 $ 1,488 $ 1,480 $ 1,380 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,823 1,804 1,778 1,771 1,656 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.40 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.66 1.60 1.54 1.49 1.38 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 234 263 327 343 332 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 277 314 391 411 398 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 658 $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 Nonperforming assets at period end 674 591 471 462 447 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .60 % .51 % .39 % .36 % .35 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .61 .52 .41 .39 .37





(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Commercial and industrial $ 360 $ 297 $ 214 $ 188 $ 170











Real estate - commercial mortgage 113 100 63 65 59 Real estate - construction - - - - - Total commercial real estate loans 113 100 63 65 59 Commercial lease financing 1 - 1 1 1 Total commercial loans 474 397 278 254 230 Real estate - residential mortgage 79 71 72 73 75 Home equity loans 95 97 97 97 104 Other Consumer loans 4 4 4 4 4 Credit cards 6 5 4 3 3 Total consumer loans 184 177 177 177 186 Total nonperforming loans (a) 658 574 455 431 416 OREO 16 17 16 15 13 Nonperforming loans held for sale - - - 16 18 Other nonperforming assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 674 $ 591 $ 471 $ 462 $ 447 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 119 $ 107 $ 52 $ 73 $ 55 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 242 222 178 139 164 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business 2 3 2 2 3 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .60 % .51 % .39 % .36 % .35 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .61 .52 .41 .39 .37

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Balance at beginning of period $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 243 297 159 169 143 Charge-offs (97) (95) (87) (76) (60) Loans sold (5) (9) (4) (23) (2) Payments (35) (56) (25) (20) (31) Transfers to OREO (2) (2) (3) (2) (2) Loans returned to accrual status (20) (16) (16) (33) (19) Balance at end of period $ 658 $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 $ 416

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 1Q24 vs.

1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23

4Q23 1Q23 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 773 $ 786 $ 791 $ 803 $ 840

(1.7) % (8.0) % Provision for credit losses (2) 5 14 32 60

(140.0) (103.3) Noninterest expense 703 780 677 663 663

(9.9) 6.0 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 55 1 76 82 89

N/M (38.2) Average loans and leases 40,446 41,381 42,250 42,934 43,086

(2.3) (6.1) Average deposits 84,317 84,856 83,864 82,498 84,637

(.6) (.4) Net loan charge-offs 44 40 36 32 24

10.0 83.3 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .44 % .38 % .34 % .30 % .23 %

15.8 91.3 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 196 $ 190 $ 190 $ 193 $ 196

3.2 - Return on average allocated equity 6.18 % 0.11 % 8.48 % 9.04 % 9.87 %

N/M (37.4)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 791 $ 794 $ 790 $ 805 $ 844

(.4) % (6.3) % Provision for credit losses 102 96 68 134 80

6.3 27.5 Noninterest expense 442 525 431 405 442

(15.8) - Net income (loss) attributable to Key 200 143 226 214 255

39.9 (21.6) Average loans and leases 70,099 72,088 74,951 77,277 76,306

(2.8) (8.1) Average loans held for sale 840 635 1,268 1,014 876

32.3 (4.1) Average deposits 56,090 56,897 54,896 51,420 52,219

(1.4) 7.4 Net loan charge-offs 37 35 35 20 21

5.7 76.2 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .21 % .19 % .19 % .10 % .11 %

10.5 90.9 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 479 $ 401 $ 281 $ 269 $ 251

19.5 90.8 Return on average allocated equity 8.02 % 5.64 % 8.64 % 8.17 % 10.04 %

42.2 (20.1)



TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful

Selected Items Impact on Earnings (a) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Pretax (b)

After-tax at marginal rate (b) Quarter to date results Amount

Net Income EPS (c) Three months ended March 31, 2024







FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d) $ (29)

$ (22) $ (0.02) Three months ended December 31, 2023







Efficiency related expenses(e) (67)

(51) (0.05) Pension settlement (other expense) (18)

(14) (0.02) FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d) (190)

(144) (0.15) Total selected items (275)

(209) (0.22) Three months ended March 31, 2023







Efficiency related expenses(f) (64)

(49) (0.05)















(a) Includes items impacting results or trends during the period but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments. (b) Favorable (unfavorable) impact. (c) Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis. (d) In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. In late February 2024, the FDIC provided updated estimates on the uninsured deposit losses and recoverable assets related to the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the additional expense related to the revised special assessment during the first quarter of 2024. (e) Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023, consist primarily of $39 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $24 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense. (f) Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, consist primarily of $31 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $28 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense.





SOURCE KeyCorp