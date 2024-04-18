Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Announces $362 Million Securities Sale
- First quarter loss of $20 million, ($0.47) per share
- Operating income of $21 million, $0.49 per share
- Securities sale of $362 million resulted in a $49.9 million net non-operating loss ($0.89 per share after-tax)
- Net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points annualized
- TCE ratio of 8.2% and CET1 ratio of 11.6%; tangible book value per share of $22.84
BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2023
Net (loss) income
$
($20.2)
$
(1.4)
$
27.6
Per share
(0.47)
(0.03)
0.63
Operating earnings1
20.9
20.2
27.6
Per share
0.49
0.47
0.63
Net interest income, non FTE
$
88.1
$
88.4
$
97.5
Net interest income, FTE
90.1
90.4
99.4
Net interest margin, FTE
3.15 %
3.11 %
3.58 %
Non-interest income
(32.6)
(8.4)
16.6
Operating non-interest income1
17.3
16.7
16.6
Non-interest expense
$
76.0
$
79.0
$
72.0
Operating non-interest expense1
72.4
75.3
72.0
Efficiency ratio1
66.3 %
67.8 %
59.5 %
Average balances2
Loans
$
9,059
$
8,990
$
8,515
Deposits
9,978
9,936
9,676
Period-end balances2
Loans
9,144
9,040
8,682
Deposits
10,368
10,633
10,068
1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12. 1Q24 operating non-interest
2. Loans and deposits include balances held for sale in branch transaction of $18 million and $149 million respectively (average),
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We had a solid start to the year, increasing operating earnings, growing loans, and maintaining solid asset quality and capital strength. In March, we announced the planned sale of ten branches which will enhance efficiency and profitability, while strengthening our focus in core New York markets. In anticipation of completing the branch sale in the third quarter, we sold lower yielding investment securities, resulting in a non-operating charge. During the quarter, we announced key hires bolstering Berkshire's commercial and private banking teams. Newsweek magazine also ranked Berkshire as one of the top 10 most trusted banks in America, recognizing our commitment to integrity, respect, and transparency as a trusted client advisor and financial partner."
CFO David Rosato added, "First quarter operating earnings were $20.9 million, increasing $744 thousand linked quarter. We sold $362 million in securities, resulting in a $49.9 million non-operating charge ($38.3 million after-tax, or $0.89 per share). Net interest margin of 3.15 percent increased 4 basis points including the benefit of the 4Q23 securities sales. Operating non-interest income increased $636 thousand linked quarter. Reflecting our focus on expense management, non-interest expense decreased $3.0 million linked quarter on a GAAP basis and $2.9 million on an operating basis. Non-operating expenses of $3.6 million ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) were related to the branch sale. Total shareholders' equity was not impacted by the securities sale and the common equity Tier 1 ratio remained a healthy 11.6 percent at period-end."
As of and For the Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2023
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.32 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.24 %
0.24 %
0.31 %
Returns
Return on average assets
(0.69) %
(0.05) %
0.96 %
Operating return on average assets1
0.71 %
0.68 %
0.95 %
Return on tangible common equity1
(7.73) %
(0.24) %
11.96 %
Operating return on tangible common equity1
8.73 %
8.90 %
11.96 %
Capital Ratios 2
Tangible common equity/tangible assets1
8.2 %
8.0 %
7.9 %
Tier 1 leverage
9.5 %
9.6 %
9.9 %
Common equity Tier 1
11.6 %
12.0 %
12.1 %
Tier 1 risk-based
11.8 %
12.3 %
12.4 %
Total risk-based
14.0 %
14.4 %
14.4 %
1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based
2. Presented as estimated for March 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.1 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.
1Q 2024 Financial Highlights
Income Statement
- GAAP loss of $20.2 million, or $(0.47) per share.
- Operating earnings totaled $20.9 million, or $0.49 per share.
- Net interest income totaled $88.1 million in 1Q24 compared to $88.4 million in 4Q23.
- One less calendar day in 1Q24 (1% decrease in net interest income).
- Net interest margin increased 4 basis points from 4Q23 to 3.15% reflecting the benefit of securities sales and reduction of higher cost borrowings.
- The earning asset yield increased 18 basis points.
- The loan yield increased 7 basis points.
- The cost of funds increased 13 basis points.
- The cost of deposits increased 18 basis points.
- The earning asset yield increased 18 basis points.
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $6.0 million.
- Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.0 million.
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.0 million.
- Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.18%, down sequentially for last five quarters.
- Operating non-interest income totaled $17.3 million in 1Q24 excluding the $49.9 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to $16.7 million in 4Q23 excluding the $25.1 million loss on sale of AFS securities.
- The tax credit amortization charge included in other non-interest income decreased $1.9 million linked quarter due to a change in accounting method (with offsetting increase in income tax expense).
- Deposit related fee revenue decreased $176 thousand.
- Loan related fees increased $605 thousand primarily due to higher swap revenue.
- Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $683 thousand.
- Wealth management revenue increased $490 thousand. At March 31, 2024, wealth assets under management were $1.5 billion.
- Other non-interest income increased $1.3 million.
- Non-interest expense in 1Q24 totaled $76.0 million on a GAAP basis and $72.4 million on an operating basis. These measures were $79.0 million and $75.3 million in 4Q23.
- Non-operating expense totaled $3.6 million in 1Q24, and was related to the pending branch sale.
- Compensation and benefits expense increased $640 thousand.
- Occupancy and equipment expense increased $145 thousand.
- Technology and communications expense decreased $1.4 million.
- Professional services expense decreased $741 thousand.
- Other non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million.
- The efficiency ratio was 66.3% for 1Q24 compared to 67.8% for 4Q23.
- Income tax expense was a benefit of $6.3 million in 1Q24 and the effective tax rate was 23.8%.
Loans
- Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, a $67 million increase from December 31, 2023.
- Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.6 billion in 1Q24, an $84 million increase from 4Q23.
- Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $32 million increase from December 31, 2023.
- Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 1Q24, a $12 million decrease from 4Q23.
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a $4 million increase from December 31, 2023.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 1Q24, a $12 million increase from 4Q23.
- Consumer loans totaled $430 million at March 31, 2024, a $57 million decrease from December 31, 2023.
- Average consumer loans totaled $465 million in 1Q24, a $33 million decrease from 4Q23.
- Loans held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $58 million at March 31, 2024, and consisted primarily of consumer and residential mortgage loans.
- Average loans held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $18 million based on the March 4, 2024 branch sale agreement date.
- Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.24% at March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2023.
Deposits
- Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024, a $207 million decrease from December 31, 2023.
- Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 1Q24, a $140 million decrease from 4Q23.
- Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $281 million decrease from December 31, 2024.
- Average time deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 1Q24, a $3 million increase from 4Q23.
- Deposits held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $485 million at March 31, 2024.
- Average deposits held for sale totaled $149 million in 1Q24 based on the March 4, 2024 sale agreement date.
1Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights
- Berkshire was named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek magazine.
- The Company released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting all that Berkshire is doing to be a responsible, equitable and sustainable bank while elevating its client experience and community impact.
- Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
At or for the Quarters Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)
0.49
0.47
0.50
0.55
0.63
Net (loss)/income, (thousands)
(20,188)
(1,445)
19,545
23,861
27,637
Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)
20,934
20,190
21,516
23,878
27,608
Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE
88,140
88,421
90,334
92,759
97,533
Net interest income, FTE (5)
90,146
90,442
92,314
94,721
99,441
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
43,415
43,501
43,822
44,033
44,411
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
43,028
43,101
43,347
43,532
44,036
Total book value per common share, end of period
23.26
23.27
21.70
22.11
22.42
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)
22.84
22.82
21.23
21.60
21.89
Dividends per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Dividend payout ratio
N/M
%
N/M
%
40.56
%
33.47
%
28.98
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)
Return on equity
(7.93)
%
(0.60)
%
7.91
%
9.51
%
11.31
%
Operating return on equity (2)(3)
8.23
8.36
8.71
9.51
11.30
Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
(7.73)
(0.24)
8.45
10.09
11.96
Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
8.73
8.90
9.27
10.09
11.96
Return on assets
(0.69)
(0.05)
0.66
0.79
0.96
Operating return on assets (2)(3)
0.71
0.68
0.73
0.79
0.95
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
3.15
3.11
3.18
3.24
3.58
Efficiency ratio (3)
66.26
67.77
65.05
63.57
59.51
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 12,147
$ 12,431
$ 12,140
$ 12,090
$ 12,320
Total earning assets
11,430
11,705
11,400
11,370
11,615
Total loans
9,086
9,040
8,984
8,882
8,682
Total funding liabilities
10,826
11,140
10,906
10,864
11,093
Total deposits
9,883
10,633
9,981
10,068
10,068
Loans/deposits (%)
92
%
85
%
90
%
88
%
86
%
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
$ (114)
$ (143)
$ (218)
$ (186)
$ (159)
Total shareholders' equity
1,010
1,012
951
973
995
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 107
$ 105
$ 103
$ 100
$ 98
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(4)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.32
%
Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)
$ 6
$ 7
$ 8
$ 8
$ 9
Non-performing assets, (millions)
24
24
29
31
29
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.24
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.32
%
0.31
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
500
492
386
353
363
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.18
1.17
1.14
1.13
1.13
CAPITAL RATIOS
Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)
$ 9,628
$ 9,552
$ 9,594
$ 9,523
$ 9,454
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)
11.6
%
12.0
%
12.1
%
12.1
%
12.1
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)
9.5
9.6
9.8
9.6
9.9
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)
8.2
8.0
7.7
7.9
7.9
(1)
All financial tables presented are unaudited.
(2)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, start on page 12.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges
primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6)
Presented as projected for March 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 111,676
$ 148,148
$ 121,589
Short-term investments
1,082,019
1,055,096
884,973
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,193,695
1,203,244
1,006,562
Trading securities, at fair value
5,909
6,142
6,584
Equity securities, at fair value
12,823
13,029
13,072
Securities available for sale, at fair value
625,857
1,022,285
1,407,271
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
531,820
543,351
574,606
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
20,522
22,689
44,245
Total securities
1,196,931
1,607,496
2,045,778
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(61)
(68)
(71)
Net securities
1,196,870
1,607,428
2,045,707
Loans held for sale
6,345
2,237
1,906
Commercial real estate loans
4,593,692
4,527,012
4,231,510
Commercial and industrial loans
1,384,591
1,352,834
1,553,340
Residential mortgages
2,677,046
2,672,677
2,369,614
Consumer loans
430,424
487,163
527,503
Total loans
9,085,753
9,039,686
8,681,967
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(107,331)
(105,357)
(97,991)
Net loans
8,978,422
8,934,329
8,583,976
Premises and equipment, net
57,832
68,915
78,710
Other intangible assets
18,460
19,664
23,279
Other assets
611,967
584,066
571,616
Assets held for sale
83,020
10,938
8,220
Total assets
$ 12,146,611
$ 12,430,821
$ 12,319,976
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 2,261,794
$ 2,469,164
$ 2,650,937
NOW and other deposits
793,492
858,644
959,417
Money market deposits
3,411,672
3,565,516
3,274,630
Savings deposits
1,010,630
1,053,810
1,069,915
Time deposits
2,405,384
2,686,250
2,112,646
Total deposits
9,882,972
10,633,384
10,067,545
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
337,169
385,223
904,395
Subordinated borrowings
121,425
121,363
121,176
Total borrowings
458,594
506,586
1,025,571
Other liabilities
297,663
278,630
231,380
Liabilities held for sale
497,459
-
-
Total liabilities
11,136,688
11,418,600
11,324,496
Common shareholders' equity
1,009,923
1,012,221
995,480
Total shareholders' equity
1,009,923
1,012,221
995,480
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,146,611
$ 12,430,821
$ 12,319,976
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 152,006
$ 132,316
Interest expense
63,866
34,783
Net interest income, non FTE
88,140
97,533
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,305
8,311
Loan related fees
2,663
2,469
Gain on SBA loans
1,699
2,494
Wealth management fees
2,884
2,739
Fair value adjustments on securities
(115)
234
Other
1,874
359
Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities
17,310
16,606
(Loss) on sale of AFS securities
(49,909)
-
Total non-interest income
(32,599)
16,606
Total net revenue
55,541
114,139
Provision expense for credit losses
6,000
8,999
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,735
39,071
Occupancy and equipment
8,698
9,379
Technology
9,904
9,471
Professional services
2,676
3,277
Regulatory expenses
1,845
1,426
Amortization of intangible assets
1,205
1,205
Marketing
1,116
1,208
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
3,617
(36)
Other expenses
6,224
6,954
Total non-interest expense
76,020
71,955
Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses
72,403
71,991
(Loss)/income before income taxes
$ (26,479)
$ 33,185
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(6,291)
5,548
Net (loss)/income
$ (20,188)
$ 27,637
Basic (loss)/earnings per common share
$ (0.47)
$ 0.63
Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share
$ (0.47)
$ 0.63
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,777
43,693
Diluted
43,028
44,036
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Interest income
$ 152,006
$ 150,537
$ 148,021
$ 145,425
$ 132,316
Interest expense
63,866
62,116
57,687
52,666
34,783
Net interest income, non FTE
88,140
88,421
90,334
92,759
97,533
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,305
8,481
8,792
8,571
8,311
Loan related fees
2,663
2,058
2,879
3,189
2,469
Gain on SBA loans
1,699
2,382
2,548
2,910
2,494
Wealth management fees
2,884
2,394
2,481
2,583
2,739
Fair value adjustments on securities
(115)
768
(467)
(22)
234
Other
1,874
591
1,232
(137)
359
Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities
17,310
16,674
17,465
17,094
16,606
Loss on sale of AFS securities
(49,909)
(25,057)
-
-
-
Total non-interest income
(32,599)
(8,383)
17,465
17,094
16,606
Total net revenue
55,541
80,038
107,799
109,853
114,139
Provision expense for credit losses
6,000
7,000
8,000
|
8,000
8,999
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,735
40,095
40,155
39,960
39,071
Occupancy and equipment
8,698
8,553
8,816
8,970
9,379
Technology
9,904
11,326
10,616
10,465
9,471
Professional services
2,676
3,417
2,423
2,526
3,277
Regulatory expenses
1,845
1,854
1,905
1,834
1,426
Amortization of intangible assets
1,205
1,205
1,205
1,205
1,205
Marketing
1,116
1,107
1,552
1,510
1,208
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
3,617
3,669
2,607
21
(36)
Other expenses
6,224
7,766
7,234
7,557
6,954
Total non-interest expense
76,020
78,992
76,513
74,048
71,955
Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses
72,403
75,323
73,906
74,027
71,991
(Loss)/income before income taxes
$ (26,479)
$ (5,954)
$ 23,286
$ 27,805
$ 33,185
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(6,291)
(4,509)
3,741
3,944
5,548
Net (loss)/income
$ (20,188)
$ (1,445)
$ 19,545
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,777
42,852
43,164
43,443
43,693
Diluted
43,028
43,101
43,347
43,532
44,036
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS
Quarters Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(in millions)
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Assets
Commercial real estate
$ 4,553
$ 75
6.53
%
$ 4,469
$ 74
6.45
%
$ 4,166
$ 61
5.88
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,355
26
7.64
1,367
26
7.60
1,527
26
6.92
Residential mortgages
2,668
29
4.15
2,656
27
4.06
2,283
21
3.70
Consumer loans
465
8
7.24
498
9
7.31
539
10
7.24
Total loans
9,041
138
6.04
8,990
136
5.97
8,515
118
5.57
Securities (2)
1,726
10
2.38
2,080
12
2.40
2,261
13
2.23
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
489
6
5.07
350
4
4.22
313
3
4.24
New York branch loans held for sale (3)
18
0
5.72
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total earning assets
11,274
154
5.44
11,420
152
5.26
11,089
134
4.85
Goodwill and other intangible assets
19
20
24
Other assets
462
422
456
Total assets
$ 11,755
$ 11,862
$ 11,569
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,348
$ -
-
%
$ 2,488
$ -
-
%
$ 2,706
$ -
-
%
NOW and other
799
3
1.37
833
3
1.38
1,456
6
1.64
Money market
3,083
25
3.25
2,995
23
3.08
2,659
10
1.59
Savings
1,038
3
0.97
1,062
2
0.90
1,047
-
0.10
Time
2,561
26
4.07
2,558
25
3.77
1,808
10
2.13
Total deposits
9,829
57
2.29
9,936
53
2.11
9,676
26
1.09
Borrowings (4)
504
7
5.52
668
9
5.45
688
9
5.06
New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York branch interest-bearing deposits
119
1
2.75
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total funding liabilities
10,482
65
2.45
10,604
62
2.32
10,364
35
1.36
Other liabilities
255
292
227
Total liabilities
10,737
10,896
10,591
Common shareholders' equity (5)
1,018
966
978
Total shareholders' equity
1,018
966
978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,755
$ 11,862
$ 11,569
Net interest margin, FTE
3.15
3.11
3.58
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, non FTE
88.140
88.421
97.533
FTE income adjustment
2.006
2.021
1.908
Net Interest Income, FTE
90.146
90.442
99.441
(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.
(4) Average balances for borrowings includes financing lease obligations which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect current presentation.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS
At or for the Quarters Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial real estate
$ 4,762
$ 4,453
$ 5,288
$ 1,509
$ 2,546
Commercial and industrial loans
9,174
8,712
11,028
15,597
12,155
Residential mortgages
5,992
6,404
8,060
8,722
9,442
Consumer loans
1,526
1,838
2,260
2,560
2,848
Total non-performing loans
21,454
21,407
26,636
28,388
26,991
Repossessed assets
2,689
2,601
2,548
2,549
2,462
Total non-performing assets
$ 24,143
$ 24,008
$ 29,184
$ 30,937
$ 29,453
Total non-performing loans/total
0.24 %
0.24 %
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.31 %
Total non-performing assets/total
0.20 %
0.19 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.24 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE
Balance at beginning of period
$ 105,357
$ 102,792
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
-
-
-
(401)
Balance after adoption of ASU
105,357
102,792
100,219
97,991
95,869
Charged-off loans
(5,636)
(6,891)
(6,744)
(7,686)
(7,936)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
1,610
2,456
1,317
1,914
1,059
Net loans charged-off
(4,026)
(4,435)
(5,427)
(5,772)
(6,877)
Provision (benefit)/expense for
6,000
7,000
8,000
8,000
8,999
Balance at end of period
$ 107,331
$ 105,357
$ 102,792
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
Allowance for credit losses/total
1.18 %
1.17 %
1.14 %
1.13 %
1.13 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-
500 %
492 %
386 %
353 %
363 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ 292
$ 316
$ 97
$ 664
$ 122
Commercial and industrial loans
(1,772)
(2,309)
(3,345)
(4,146)
(5,695)
Residential mortgages
98
55
23
(143)
305
Home equity
193
83
208
126
16
Other consumer loans
(2,837)
(2,580)
(2,410)
(2,273)
(1,625)
Total, net
$ (4,026)
$ (4,435)
$ (5,427)
$ (5,772)
$ (6,877)
Net charge-offs (QTD
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
Net charge-offs (YTD
0.18 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.32 %
DELINQUENT AND NON-
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 27,682
0.30 %
$ 22,140
0.24 %
$ 18,700
0.21 %
$ 15,147
0.17 %
$ 14,210
0.16 %
90+ Days delinquent and still
5,882
0.06 %
5,537
0.06 %
5,744
0.06 %
7,812
0.09 %
6,937
0.08 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
33,564
0.36 %
27,677
0.30 %
24,444
0.27 %
22,959
0.26 %
21,147
0.24 %
Non-performing loans
21,454
0.24 %
21,407
0.24 %
26,636
0.30 %
28,399
0.32 %
26,991
0.31 %
Total delinquent and non-
$ 55,018
0.60 %
$ 49,084
0.54 %
$ 51,080
0.57 %
$ 51,358
0.58 %
$ 48,138
0.55 %
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
At or for the Quarters Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Total non-interest income
$ (32,599)
$ (8,383)
$ 17,465
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
49,909
25,057
-
-
-
Total operating non-interest income (1)
$ 17,310
$ 16,674
$ 17,465
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
Total revenue
(A)
$ 55,541
$ 80,038
$ 107,799
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
49,909
25,057
-
-
-
Total operating revenue (1)
(B)
$ 105,450
$ 105,095
$ 107,799
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 76,020
$ 78,992
$ 76,513
$ 74,048
$ 71,955
Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(3,617)
(3,669)
(2,607)
(21)
36
Operating non-interest expense (1)
(D)
$ 72,403
$ 75,323
$ 73,906
$ 74,027
$ 71,991
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ (20,479)
$ 1,046
$ 31,286
$ 35,805
$ 42,184
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)
(B-D)
33,047
29,772
33,893
35,826
42,148
Net (loss)/income
$ (20,188)
$ (1,445)
$ 19,545
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
49,909
25,057
-
-
-
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
3,617
3,669
2,607
21
(36)
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(12,404)
(7,091)
(636)
(4)
7
Total operating income (1)
(E)
$ 20,934
$ 20,190
$ 21,516
$ 23,878
$ 27,608
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,755
$ 11,862
$ 11,860
$ 12,057
$ 11,569
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,018
966
988
1,004
978
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
(I)
999
946
967
981
954
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(114)
(143)
(218)
(186)
(159)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)
(K)
991
993
930
951
972
Total tangible assets, end of period (1)
(L)
12,128
12,411
12,119
12,068
12,297
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
43,415
43,501
43,822
44,033
44,411
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,028
43,101
43,347
43,532
44,036
Earnings per common share, diluted (1)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(E/N)
0.49
0.47
0.50
0.55
0.63
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)
(K/M)
22.84
22.82
21.23
21.60
21.89
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)
(K/L)
8.17
8.00
7.68
7.88
7.91
Performance ratios (2)
Return on equity
(7.93)
%
(0.60)
7.91
%
9.51
%
11.31
%
Operating return on equity (1)
(E/G)
8.23
8.36
8.71
9.51
11.30
Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
(7.73)
(0.24)
8.45
10.09
11.96
Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
(E+Q)/(I)
8.73
8.90
9.27
10.09
11.96
Return on assets
(0.69)
(0.05)
0.66
0.79
0.96
Operating return on assets (1)
(E/F)
0.71
0.68
0.73
0.79
0.95
Efficiency ratio (1)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
66.26
67.77
65.05
63.57
59.51
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)
(O)
N/M
$ 2,252
$ 1,979
$ 2,735
$ 2,897
Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)
(P)
N/M
(2,060)
(1,463)
(2,210)
(2,285)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
N/M
193
516
525
612
Effective tax rate
23.8
%
75.7
%
16.1
%
14.2
%
16.7
%
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
2,006
2,021
1,980
1,962
1,908
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.