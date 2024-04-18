Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Announces $362 Million Securities Sale

First quarter loss of $20 million, ($0.47) per share

Operating income of $21 million, $0.49 per share

Securities sale of $362 million resulted in a $49.9 million net non-operating loss ($0.89 per share after-tax)

Net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points annualized

TCE ratio of 8.2% and CET1 ratio of 11.6%; tangible book value per share of $22.84

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

















Net (loss) income $ ($20.2) $ (1.4) $ 27.6

Per share

(0.47)

(0.03)

0.63

Operating earnings1

20.9

20.2

27.6

Per share

0.49

0.47

0.63

















Net interest income, non FTE $ 88.1 $ 88.4 $ 97.5

Net interest income, FTE

90.1

90.4

99.4

Net interest margin, FTE

3.15 %

3.11 %

3.58 %

Non-interest income

(32.6)

(8.4)

16.6

Operating non-interest income1

17.3

16.7

16.6

















Non-interest expense $ 76.0 $ 79.0 $ 72.0

Operating non-interest expense1

72.4

75.3

72.0

Efficiency ratio1

66.3 %

67.8 %

59.5 %

















Average balances2













Loans $ 9,059 $ 8,990 $ 8,515

Deposits

9,978

9,936

9,676

















Period-end balances2













Loans

9,144

9,040

8,682

Deposits

10,368

10,633

10,068





1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12. 1Q24 operating non-interest

income excludes $49.9 million securities loss ($38.3 million after-tax, or $0.89 per share). Operating non-interest expense excludes

$3.6 million branch sale costs ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share). 2. Loans and deposits include balances held for sale in branch transaction of $18 million and $149 million respectively (average),

and $58 million and $485 million (end of period).



Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We had a solid start to the year, increasing operating earnings, growing loans, and maintaining solid asset quality and capital strength. In March, we announced the planned sale of ten branches which will enhance efficiency and profitability, while strengthening our focus in core New York markets. In anticipation of completing the branch sale in the third quarter, we sold lower yielding investment securities, resulting in a non-operating charge. During the quarter, we announced key hires bolstering Berkshire's commercial and private banking teams. Newsweek magazine also ranked Berkshire as one of the top 10 most trusted banks in America, recognizing our commitment to integrity, respect, and transparency as a trusted client advisor and financial partner."

CFO David Rosato added, "First quarter operating earnings were $20.9 million, increasing $744 thousand linked quarter. We sold $362 million in securities, resulting in a $49.9 million non-operating charge ($38.3 million after-tax, or $0.89 per share). Net interest margin of 3.15 percent increased 4 basis points including the benefit of the 4Q23 securities sales. Operating non-interest income increased $636 thousand linked quarter. Reflecting our focus on expense management, non-interest expense decreased $3.0 million linked quarter on a GAAP basis and $2.9 million on an operating basis. Non-operating expenses of $3.6 million ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) were related to the branch sale. Total shareholders' equity was not impacted by the securities sale and the common equity Tier 1 ratio remained a healthy 11.6 percent at period-end."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.18 %

0.20 %

0.32 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 %

0.24 %

0.31 %











Returns









Return on average assets (0.69) %

(0.05) %

0.96 % Operating return on average assets1 0.71 %

0.68 %

0.95 % Return on tangible common equity1 (7.73) %

(0.24) %

11.96 % Operating return on tangible common equity1 8.73 %

8.90 %

11.96 %























Capital Ratios 2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 8.2 %

8.0 %

7.9 % Tier 1 leverage 9.5 %

9.6 %

9.9 % Common equity Tier 1 11.6 %

12.0 %

12.1 % Tier 1 risk-based 11.8 %

12.3 %

12.4 % Total risk-based 14.0 %

14.4 %

14.4 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based

on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for March 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.

















Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.1 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

1Q 2024 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

GAAP loss of $20.2 million, or $(0.47) per share.

Operating earnings totaled $20.9 million, or $0.49 per share.

Net interest income totaled $88.1 million in 1Q24 compared to $88.4 million in 4Q23.

One less calendar day in 1Q24 (1% decrease in net interest income).

Net interest margin increased 4 basis points from 4Q23 to 3.15% reflecting the benefit of securities sales and reduction of higher cost borrowings.

The earning asset yield increased 18 basis points.

The loan yield increased 7 basis points. The cost of funds increased 13 basis points.

The cost of deposits increased 18 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $6.0 million.

Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.0 million. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.0 million. Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.18%, down sequentially for last five quarters.

Operating non-interest income totaled $17.3 million in 1Q24 excluding the $49.9 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to $16.7 million in 4Q23 excluding the $25.1 million loss on sale of AFS securities.

The tax credit amortization charge included in other non-interest income decreased $1.9 million linked quarter due to a change in accounting method (with offsetting increase in income tax expense). Deposit related fee revenue decreased $176 thousand. Loan related fees increased $605 thousand primarily due to higher swap revenue. Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $683 thousand. Wealth management revenue increased $490 thousand. At March 31, 2024, wealth assets under management were $1.5 billion. Other non-interest income increased $1.3 million.

Non-interest expense in 1Q24 totaled $76.0 million on a GAAP basis and $72.4 million on an operating basis. These measures were $79.0 million and $75.3 million in 4Q23.

Non-operating expense totaled $3.6 million in 1Q24, and was related to the pending branch sale. Compensation and benefits expense increased $640 thousand. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $145 thousand. Technology and communications expense decreased $1.4 million. Professional services expense decreased $741 thousand. Other non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million. The efficiency ratio was 66.3% for 1Q24 compared to 67.8% for 4Q23.

Income tax expense was a benefit of $6.3 million in 1Q24 and the effective tax rate was 23.8%.

Loans

Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, a $67 million increase from December 31, 2023.

Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.6 billion in 1Q24, an $84 million increase from 4Q23.

Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $32 million increase from December 31, 2023.

Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 1Q24, a $12 million decrease from 4Q23.

Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a $4 million increase from December 31, 2023. Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 1Q24, a $12 million increase from 4Q23.

Consumer loans totaled $430 million at March 31, 2024, a $57 million decrease from December 31, 2023. Average consumer loans totaled $465 million in 1Q24, a $33 million decrease from 4Q23.

Loans held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $58 million at March 31, 2024, and consisted primarily of consumer and residential mortgage loans. Average loans held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $18 million based on the March 4, 2024 branch sale agreement date.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.24% at March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024, a $207 million decrease from December 31, 2023.

Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 1Q24, a $140 million decrease from 4Q23.

Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $281 million decrease from December 31, 2024.

Average time deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 1Q24, a $3 million increase from 4Q23.

Deposits held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $485 million at March 31, 2024. Average deposits held for sale totaled $149 million in 1Q24 based on the March 4, 2024 sale agreement date.



1Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

Berkshire was named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek magazine.

2024 by Newsweek magazine. The Company released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting all that Berkshire is doing to be a responsible, equitable and sustainable bank while elevating its client experience and community impact.

highlighting all that Berkshire is doing to be a responsible, equitable and sustainable bank while elevating its client experience and community impact. Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, April 18, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.



SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)







At or for the Quarters Ended







March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,









2024

2023

2023

2023

2023































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted $ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63





Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63





Net (loss)/income, (thousands) (20,188)

(1,445)

19,545

23,861

27,637





Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 20,934

20,190

21,516

23,878

27,608





Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533





Net interest income, FTE (5) 90,146

90,442

92,314

94,721

99,441





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036





Total book value per common share, end of period 23.26

23.27

21.70

22.11

22.42





Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89





Dividends per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18





Dividend payout ratio N/M % N/M % 40.56 % 33.47 % 28.98 %





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on equity (7.93) % (0.60) % 7.91 % 9.51 % 11.31 %



Operating return on equity (2)(3) 8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30





Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) (7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96





Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96





Return on assets (0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96





Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95





Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.15

3.11

3.18

3.24

3.58





Efficiency ratio (3) 66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 12,147

$ 12,431

$ 12,140

$ 12,090

$ 12,320





Total earning assets 11,430

11,705

11,400

11,370

11,615





Total loans

9,086

9,040

8,984

8,882

8,682





Total funding liabilities 10,826

11,140

10,906

10,864

11,093





Total deposits

9,883

10,633

9,981

10,068

10,068





Loans/deposits (%) 92 % 85 % 90 % 88 % 86 %



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (114)

$ (143)

$ (218)

$ (186)

$ (159)





Total shareholders' equity 1,010

1,012

951

973

995































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 107

$ 105

$ 103

$ 100

$ 98





Net charge-offs, (millions) (4)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.32 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 6

$ 7

$ 8

$ 8

$ 9





Non-performing assets, (millions) 24

24

29

31

29





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.31 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 500

492

386

353

363





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.18

1.17

1.14

1.13

1.13































CAPITAL RATIOS























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,628

$ 9,552

$ 9,594

$ 9,523

$ 9,454





Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.1 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 9.5

9.6

9.8

9.6

9.9





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 8.2

8.0

7.7

7.9

7.9



























































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.





















(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, start on page 12.















(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges











primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.















(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.



















(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.





















(6) Presented as projected for March 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.





















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 111,676 $ 148,148 $ 121,589 Short-term investments 1,082,019 1,055,096 884,973 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,193,695 1,203,244 1,006,562







Trading securities, at fair value 5,909 6,142 6,584 Equity securities, at fair value 12,823 13,029 13,072 Securities available for sale, at fair value 625,857 1,022,285 1,407,271 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 531,820 543,351 574,606 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,522 22,689 44,245 Total securities 1,196,931 1,607,496 2,045,778 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (61) (68) (71) Net securities 1,196,870 1,607,428 2,045,707







Loans held for sale 6,345 2,237 1,906







Commercial real estate loans 4,593,692 4,527,012 4,231,510 Commercial and industrial loans 1,384,591 1,352,834 1,553,340 Residential mortgages 2,677,046 2,672,677 2,369,614 Consumer loans 430,424 487,163 527,503 Total loans 9,085,753 9,039,686 8,681,967 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (107,331) (105,357) (97,991) Net loans 8,978,422 8,934,329 8,583,976







Premises and equipment, net 57,832 68,915 78,710 Other intangible assets 18,460 19,664 23,279 Other assets 611,967 584,066 571,616 Assets held for sale 83,020 10,938 8,220 Total assets $ 12,146,611 $ 12,430,821 $ 12,319,976







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,261,794 $ 2,469,164 $ 2,650,937 NOW and other deposits 793,492 858,644 959,417 Money market deposits 3,411,672 3,565,516 3,274,630 Savings deposits 1,010,630 1,053,810 1,069,915 Time deposits 2,405,384 2,686,250 2,112,646 Total deposits 9,882,972 10,633,384 10,067,545







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 337,169 385,223 904,395 Subordinated borrowings 121,425 121,363 121,176 Total borrowings 458,594 506,586 1,025,571







Other liabilities 297,663 278,630 231,380 Liabilities held for sale 497,459 - - Total liabilities 11,136,688 11,418,600 11,324,496







Common shareholders' equity 1,009,923 1,012,221 995,480 Total shareholders' equity 1,009,923 1,012,221 995,480 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,146,611 $ 12,430,821 $ 12,319,976

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended



March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

Interest income $ 152,006

$ 132,316

Interest expense 63,866

34,783

Net interest income, non FTE 88,140

97,533

Non-interest income







Deposit related fees 8,305

8,311

Loan related fees 2,663

2,469

Gain on SBA loans 1,699

2,494

Wealth management fees 2,884

2,739

Fair value adjustments on securities (115)

234

Other 1,874

359

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities 17,310

16,606

(Loss) on sale of AFS securities (49,909)

-

Total non-interest income (32,599)

16,606

Total net revenue 55,541

114,139











Provision expense for credit losses 6,000

8,999

Non-interest expense







Compensation and benefits 40,735

39,071

Occupancy and equipment 8,698

9,379

Technology 9,904

9,471

Professional services 2,676

3,277

Regulatory expenses 1,845

1,426

Amortization of intangible assets 1,205

1,205

Marketing 1,116

1,208

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 3,617

(36)

Other expenses 6,224

6,954

Total non-interest expense 76,020

71,955

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses 72,403

71,991











(Loss)/income before income taxes $ (26,479)

$ 33,185

Income tax (benefit)/expense (6,291)

5,548

Net (loss)/income $ (20,188)

$ 27,637











Basic (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.47)

$ 0.63

Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.47)

$ 0.63











Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic 42,777

43,693

Diluted 43,028

44,036













BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Interest income

$ 152,006

$ 150,537

$ 148,021

$ 145,425

$ 132,316

Interest expense

63,866

62,116

57,687

52,666

34,783

Net interest income, non FTE

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

8,305

8,481

8,792

8,571

8,311

Loan related fees

2,663

2,058

2,879

3,189

2,469

Gain on SBA loans

1,699

2,382

2,548

2,910

2,494

Wealth management fees

2,884

2,394

2,481

2,583

2,739

Fair value adjustments on securities

(115)

768

(467)

(22)

234

Other

1,874

591

1,232

(137)

359

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities

17,310

16,674

17,465

17,094

16,606

Loss on sale of AFS securities

(49,909)

(25,057)

-

-

-

Total non-interest income

(32,599)

(8,383)

17,465

17,094

16,606

Total net revenue

55,541

80,038

107,799

109,853

114,139

























Provision expense for credit losses

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

40,735

40,095

40,155

39,960

39,071

Occupancy and equipment

8,698

8,553

8,816

8,970

9,379

Technology

9,904

11,326

10,616

10,465

9,471

Professional services

2,676

3,417

2,423

2,526

3,277

Regulatory expenses

1,845

1,854

1,905

1,834

1,426

Amortization of intangible assets

1,205

1,205

1,205

1,205

1,205

Marketing

1,116

1,107

1,552

1,510

1,208

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

Other expenses

6,224

7,766

7,234

7,557

6,954

Total non-interest expense

76,020

78,992

76,513

74,048

71,955

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

72,403

75,323

73,906

74,027

71,991

















































(Loss)/income before income taxes

$ (26,479)

$ (5,954)

$ 23,286

$ 27,805

$ 33,185

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(6,291)

(4,509)

3,741

3,944

5,548

Net (loss)/income

$ (20,188)

$ (1,445)

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

























Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

42,777

42,852

43,164

43,443

43,693

Diluted

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS

Quarters Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023





(in millions) Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate

Assets



























Commercial real estate $ 4,553 $ 75 6.53 %

$ 4,469 $ 74 6.45 % $ 4,166 $ 61 5.88 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,355 26 7.64



1,367 26 7.60



1,527 26 6.92

Residential mortgages 2,668 29 4.15



2,656 27 4.06



2,283 21 3.70

Consumer loans 465 8 7.24



498 9 7.31



539 10 7.24

Total loans 9,041 138 6.04



8,990 136 5.97



8,515 118 5.57

Securities (2) 1,726 10 2.38



2,080 12 2.40



2,261 13 2.23

Short-term investments and loans held for sale 489 6 5.07



350 4 4.22



313 3 4.24

New York branch loans held for sale (3) 18 0 5.72



- - -



- - -

Total earning assets 11,274 154 5.44



11,420 152 5.26



11,089 134 4.85

Goodwill and other intangible assets 19







20







24





Other assets 462







422







456





Total assets $ 11,755







$ 11,862







$ 11,569



































Liabilities and shareholders' equity



























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,348 $ - - %

$ 2,488 $ - - % $ 2,706 $ - - % NOW and other 799 3 1.37



833 3 1.38



1,456 6 1.64

Money market 3,083 25 3.25



2,995 23 3.08



2,659 10 1.59

Savings 1,038 3 0.97



1,062 2 0.90



1,047 - 0.10

Time 2,561 26 4.07



2,558 25 3.77



1,808 10 2.13

Total deposits 9,829 57 2.29



9,936 53 2.11



9,676 26 1.09

Borrowings (4) 504 7 5.52



668 9 5.45



688 9 5.06

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits

held for sale (3) 30 - -



- - -



- - -

New York branch interest-bearing deposits

held for sale (3) 119 1 2.75



- - -



- - -

Total funding liabilities 10,482 65 2.45



10,604 62 2.32



10,364 35 1.36































Other liabilities 255







292







227





Total liabilities 10,737







10,896







10,591



































Common shareholders' equity (5) 1,018







966







978





Total shareholders' equity 1,018







966







978





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,755







$ 11,862







$ 11,569





Net interest margin, FTE



3.15







3.11







3.58































Supplementary data



























Net Interest Income, non FTE 88.140







88.421







97.533





FTE income adjustment 2.006







2.021







1.908





Net Interest Income, FTE 90.146







90.442







99.441



































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024. (4) Average balances for borrowings includes financing lease obligations which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS

At or for the Quarters Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 4,762

$ 4,453

$ 5,288

$ 1,509

$ 2,546

Commercial and industrial loans 9,174

8,712

11,028

15,597

12,155

Residential mortgages 5,992

6,404

8,060

8,722

9,442

Consumer loans 1,526

1,838

2,260

2,560

2,848

Total non-performing loans 21,454

21,407

26,636

28,388

26,991

Repossessed assets 2,689

2,601

2,548

2,549

2,462

Total non-performing assets $ 24,143

$ 24,008

$ 29,184

$ 30,937

$ 29,453























Total non-performing loans/total

loans 0.24 %

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

Total non-performing assets/total

assets 0.20 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.24 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE

FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON

LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period $ 105,357

$ 102,792

$ 100,219

$ 97,991

$ 96,270

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 -

-

-

-

(401)

Balance after adoption of ASU

No. 2022-02 105,357

102,792

100,219

97,991

95,869

Charged-off loans (5,636)

(6,891)

(6,744)

(7,686)

(7,936)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,610

2,456

1,317

1,914

1,059

Net loans charged-off (4,026)

(4,435)

(5,427)

(5,772)

(6,877)

Provision (benefit)/expense for

loan credit losses 6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

Balance at end of period $ 107,331

$ 105,357

$ 102,792

$ 100,219

$ 97,991























Allowance for credit losses/total

loans 1.18 %

1.17 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-

performing loans 500 %

492 %

386 %

353 %

363 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ 292

$ 316

$ 97

$ 664

$ 122

Commercial and industrial loans (1,772)

(2,309)

(3,345)

(4,146)

(5,695)

Residential mortgages 98

55

23

(143)

305

Home equity 193

83

208

126

16

Other consumer loans (2,837)

(2,580)

(2,410)

(2,273)

(1,625)

Total, net $ (4,026)

$ (4,435)

$ (5,427)

$ (5,772)

$ (6,877)























Net charge-offs (QTD

annualized)/average loans 0.18 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

Net charge-offs (YTD

annualized)/average loans 0.18 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.29 %

0.32 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-

PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 27,682 0.30 % $ 22,140 0.24 % $ 18,700 0.21 % $ 15,147 0.17 % $ 14,210 0.16 % 90+ Days delinquent and still

accruing 5,882 0.06 % 5,537 0.06 % 5,744 0.06 % 7,812 0.09 % 6,937 0.08 % Total accruing delinquent loans 33,564 0.36 % 27,677 0.30 % 24,444 0.27 % 22,959 0.26 % 21,147 0.24 % Non-performing loans 21,454 0.24 % 21,407 0.24 % 26,636 0.30 % 28,399 0.32 % 26,991 0.31 % Total delinquent and non-

performing loans $ 55,018 0.60 % $ 49,084 0.54 % $ 51,080 0.57 % $ 51,358 0.58 % $ 48,138 0.55 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.



The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.



The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to branch sales and loss on sale of AFS securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.



Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended





March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Total non-interest income



$ (32,599)

$ (8,383)

$ 17,465

$ 17,094

$ 16,606

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

25,057

-

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 17,310

$ 16,674

$ 17,465

$ 17,094

$ 16,606



























Total revenue (A)

$ 55,541

$ 80,038

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

25,057

-

-

-

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$ 105,450

$ 105,095

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

$ 114,139



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 76,020

$ 78,992

$ 76,513

$ 74,048

$ 71,955

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(3,617)

(3,669)

(2,607)

(21)

36

Operating non-interest expense (1) (D)

$ 72,403

$ 75,323

$ 73,906

$ 74,027

$ 71,991



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ (20,479)

$ 1,046

$ 31,286

$ 35,805

$ 42,184

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

33,047

29,772

33,893

35,826

42,148



























Net (loss)/income



$ (20,188)

$ (1,445)

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

25,057

-

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



3,617

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(12,404)

(7,091)

(636)

(4)

7

Total operating income (1) (E)

$ 20,934

$ 20,190

$ 21,516

$ 23,878

$ 27,608



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,755

$ 11,862

$ 11,860

$ 12,057

$ 11,569

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,018

966

988

1,004

978

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1) (I)

999

946

967

981

954

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(114)

(143)

(218)

(186)

(159)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

991

993

930

951

972

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

12,128

12,411

12,119

12,068

12,297



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036



























Earnings per common share, diluted (1)



$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

8.17

8.00

7.68

7.88

7.91



























Performance ratios (2)























Return on equity



(7.93) % (0.60)

7.91 % 9.51 % 11.31 % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96

Return on assets



(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95

Efficiency ratio (1)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)

N/M

$ 2,252

$ 1,979

$ 2,735

$ 2,897

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5) (P)

N/M

(2,060)

(1,463)

(2,210)

(2,285)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

N/M

193

516

525

612

Effective tax rate



23.8 % 75.7 % 16.1 % 14.2 % 16.7 %

























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

2,006

2,021

1,980

1,962

1,908















































































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. (6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.

