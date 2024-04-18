Christoph Becker also joins as Whalar Group's first Chief Creative Officer to help liberate the modern voices of creativity

Whalar Group, the first global, independent, end-to-end creator ecosystem melding entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity, announced today key updates to its leadership team with the immediate appointment of Co-Founders Neil Waller and James Street as Co-CEOs of the entire group.

For eight years, Whalar has been evolving alongside the Creator Economy, cultivating proximity, understanding, and trust of creators. This journey has led to the first-of-its-kind creator ecosystem called Whalar Group, which includes a full-service creator agency, a 360° talent management company, a physical campus for creators and teams, an innovative digital operating system, a venture studio, and a ground-breaking gaming studio. As Co-CEOs, Neil and James will drive the organization's vision and strategy forward, fostering seamless synergy across all operational facets to lead Whalar Group into its next phase of evolution.

Rob Horler, who has been integral in Whalar's rapid growth and success over the last five years, will step down as CEO. However, he remains an invaluable asset to the company, transitioning back to his position on the Whalar Group Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2024.

Neil Waller, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Whalar Group, said: "James and I have always been entrepreneurs at heart. Over the past few years, we've meticulously built an end-to-end creator powerhouse with six distinctive divisions. Now, with all six divisions operational, the timing couldn't be more opportune for us to become Co-CEOs of this group. There's still immense potential for growth for Whalar Group and the Creator Economy, prompting us to take the reins from Rob, who has steered Whalar exceptionally well. We're beyond thankful to him as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

In addition to Neil and James being named Co-CEOs, industry luminary Christoph Becker has joined as Whalar Group's first Chief Creative Officer. With a distinguished background in advertising and marketing, Christoph brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of pushing the boundaries of modern creativity and innovation. His alignment with Whalar Group's ethos of liberating the creative voice makes him an ideal addition to the team. Reporting directly to Co-CEOs Neil Waller and James Street, Christoph will spearhead global initiatives aimed at driving strategic creative excellence and solidifying Whalar Group's position as an industry leader in end-to-end creator solutions.

James Street, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Whalar Group, said on the addition of Christoph: "In today's landscape, creators wield immense power and relevance. Brands are increasingly acknowledging the impact of their influence, marking a noticeable shift. Whalar Group is at the forefront of that shift, and the appointment of Christoph Becker as our first Chief Creative Officer is pivotal to our growth journey. Christoph's proven ability to elevate innovation and creativity resonates seamlessly with Whalar Group's forward-looking vision. Together, we will empower creators and brands by unlocking limitless possibilities."

Prior to joining Whalar Group, Christoph held the position of Global Chair of Integration for all Creative, Digital, Strategy, and Data Intelligence capabilities at Edelman, and he also co-founded and served as CEO and CCO at gyro, which became the largest and most awarded independent B2B agency globally. Throughout his career, Christoph has been recognized for his leadership and creativity, earning induction into the Hall Of Fame of the Association of American Advertisers in 2008. He is a sought-after speaker and juror at some of the top prestigious creative events and festivals, including the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

On joining Whalar Group, Christoph Becker said: "Whalar Group stands as a powerhouse in the Creator Economy, unleashing the creative voices shaping our future business. There is no bigger mission for a creative leader these days than being able to produce powerful, humanly relevant creative work. Whalar Group is a company that is building a culture that celebrates the future of creativity and I'm honored to embark on this liberation journey alongside Neil, James, and the Whalar Group teams."

Whalar Group is on a mission to liberate the creative voice. With a global team of over 300 curious and diverse minds, united in the belief that the future belongs to creators.

About Whalar Group

Whalar Group is a global, independent, creative powerhouse on a mission to liberate the creative voice. Our proximity, understanding, and trust of creators evolved into a first-of-its-kind creator ecosystem that includes a full-service creator agency, a 360° talent management company, a physical campus for creators and teams, an innovative digital operating system, a venture studio, and a ground-breaking gaming studio. With a team of 300 people around the world, we bring brands and businesses into value-driven, creator-led communities. Whalar Group melds entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity to unlock limitless possibilities. For more information, visit: www.whalar.com.

